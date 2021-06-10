Students can receive free meals through local school districts over the course of the summer, regardless of where they attend.
Meal services are available to any student 18 years and younger. A student does not need to attend a certain school to take advantage of the program. For example, a student at Taylor could receive free meals at a Kokomo location and vice versa.
Students do not need to be present to receive meals. They can be picked up by a parent or guardian.
Meals are provided through the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option, which is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The program was extended to cover the 2020-21 school year so all children could receive free meals. This will continue through the 2021-22 school year, meaning all children can receive free meals at their school, regardless of income.
Kokomo
When: Noon to 1 p.m. Mondays at Garden Square Apartments, 900 E. Firmin St., next to Inventrek, and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays at Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
Where: Service is each Monday through July 19. Each pickup day will include five meals. Distribution the week of July 4 will take place on July 6.
Eastern
No summer meal service offered.
Northwestern
When: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Where: Northwestern High School, door 3, County Road N. 400 West, Kokomo.
Info: Students will receive four days of meals on Tuesday and three days of meals on Thursday. Includes breakfast and lunch. To receive curbside pickup meals, contact Ellen Stipes, Northwestern food service director, at 765-457-8101 ext. 1020, or ellen.stipes@nwsc.k12.in.us.
Taylor
When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in June.
Where: Taylor Elementary School, door 1, 5500 Wea Drive, Kokomo.
Info: Each pickup includes five lunches.
Western
No summer meal service offered.
Maconaquah
When: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Where: Pipe Creek Elementary School, door 8W, 3036 W. 400 South, Peru, and Maconaquah Middle School, door 12N, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Info: Each day includes one breakfast and one lunch. Program runs through June 18.
Peru
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Where: Outside of Peru High School, 401 N. Broadway, Peru.
Info: Students will receive two days’ worth of meals on Mondays and three days’ worth on Wednesdays. Peru schools also serve lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the high school.
Tipton
No summer meal service offered, except for summer school students.
Tri-Central
When: 10 to 11 a.m. each Monday.
Where: Tri-Central High School, door 27, 2115 W. 500 North, Sharpsville
Info: Each frozen meal kit includes five breakfasts and five lunches. Meals are available every Monday through June. Program will continue until the start of the school year, barring low participation numbers.
Pre-registration is not required but appreciated. Contact Tami Wyant, cafeteria supervisor, at 317-558-9711 or twyant@tccs.k12.in.us.
