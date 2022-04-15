Scholarship available for speech pathology students
Students who are pursuing a degree in speech pathology can apply for the Betsy Mason Memorial Scholarship.
Applications are for students who are accepted into a speech or hearing program at the undergraduate or graduate level. Applicants must live in Howard County or a surrounding county.
Applications are available at Bona Vista, 1220 E. Laguna St., Kokomo, or by calling 765-457-8273 or by emailing mstark@bonavista.org.
Applications should be mailed to P.O. Box 2496, Kokomo, IN 46904-2496.
A transcript of grades should be included in the application. Deadline is April 29.
Kokomo school employees to receive COVID stipend
Kokomo School Corporation employees will receive a $750 stipend for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The KSC Board of School Trustees approved the measure at its meeting Wednesday.
Stipends will be paid out from federal pandemic relief funds.
“Our re-entry plan required all staff to perform additional duties directly related to the pandemic, such as enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, daily record-keeping to ensure accurate contact tracing, extra medical support for students and staff, and increased responsibilities due to staff absences and shortages,” Superintendent Mike Sargent said in a statement.
Stipends will be paid out to eligible employees June 24.
Taylor announces winners of Class of ‘70 scholarships
Three Taylor High School students, Madison Estok, Nathaniel Keene and Kendall Lanning, were named recipients of the Class of ‘70 scholarships.
Estok is a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honors Society. She is president of the historical society. Estok intends to study neonatal nursing at Indiana University Kokomo.
Keene is fourth in his class, a member of NHS and Spanish Honor Society. He was also named the winner of the Taylor Principal’s Award. Keene is captain of the tennis, basketball and baseball teams. He’s is president of Taylor’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Keene is headed to Ball State University to study exercise science.
Lanning holds academic and athletic honors in baseball and tennis. He is ranked third in his class and a member of NHS and Spanish Honor Society. Lanning received the Sgt. Brad Atwell Scholarship through the historical society.
He plans to study computer engineering at Purdue University.
The Class of ‘70 was the first graduating class to establish a scholarship for future graduates.
