Applications available for $1K music award
Applications are available for Kokomo Musicale’s Bernice Haynes Hillis Music Award.
The award worth $1,000 is given each year to a graduating senior who lives in Howard County. An applicant’s academics, musical talent and activities in school and the community, along with any future music plans, will be considered.
Applications are available at local high schools or by calling Ruth Lawson at 765-461-7668 or David Britton at 765-513-1517.
$40K scholarship available to Taylor students
The Taylor High School Scholarship Committee announced a new scholarship worth $40,000 this week.
The scholarship is made possible by Dr. Ishan Gohil, a family practice physician in Greentown, and his family.
Applications are available for Taylor seniors who have at least a B- average and plan to attend Indiana University Kokomo. Academics, school and community service and integrity will be considered.
The scholarship will be paid out in yearly $10,000 allotments, so long as the recipient maintains a strong academic performance.
A $10,000 runner-up scholarship will go to three students in 2022, two in 2023 and one in 2024. The same criteria will be considered for these recipients.
Winners will be announced at Taylor’s annual awards program at 2 p.m. May 15.
Ivy Tech info session to feature advanced manufacturing offerings
Ivy Tech Kokomo’s School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science will be featured during an informational session from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Participants in the event can tour the campus, observe labs that simulate real-world work environments and learn about employment opportunities related to course offerings.
Counselors will be available to talk with prospective students about financial opportunities to keep the cost of their education down.
Programs offered in the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science include advanced automation and robotics technology; agriculture; automotive technology; diesel technology; building construction technology; engineering technology; heating, ventilating and air conditioning; industrial technology; machine tool technology; manufacturing productions and operation; mechanical engineering technology; and smart manufacturing and digital integration.
The event is part of Ivy Tech’s monthly sessions that share programs and campus’s new facilities to prospective students.
For more information about how to register, go to ivytech.edu/kokomo or email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu. Walk-ins are welcome. The program will begin in Hingst Hall in Ivy Tech Kokomo’s new Health Professions Center.
Eastern students participate in Indiana House Page Program
Three students at Eastern High School recently participated in the Indiana House Program with State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo.
Emily Giles, Hannah Giles and Levi Ramer toured offices at the Statehouse, helped staff with daily responsibilities and joined Karickhoff on the House floor. The page program is held during the legislative process, which ended March 9.
“The Indiana House Page program gives Hoosier students a unique, interactive experience at their State Capitol,” Karickhoff said in a statement. “It is encouraging to see the next generation of leaders from our community engaged in state government.”
Taylor student earns community service award
Alana Johnson, a senior at Taylor High School, was named a recipient of the Gleaner Community Service Award.
Johnson is a member of National Honor Society at Taylor, ranked sixth in her class and is involved with other academic honor groups. Outside of school, she volunteers with the Taylor Service Learning Project, Mental Health American, Howard County Veterans Stand Down and the Salvation Army.
Also earning the service award was retired financial adviser and Kokomo resident Gene Kostrewa. He serves on the board of Coordinated Assisted Ministries and volunteers with Kokomo Urban Outreach.
