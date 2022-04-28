Ivy Tech to hold information session for summer, fall classes
Those considering attending Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo this summer or fall are invited to an informational session Tuesday.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in Hingst Hall.
Faculty and staff will discuss programs, admissions and registration, and how to make education affordable.
Summer classes begin June 6 and fall classes start Aug. 22.
Tipton Elementary named Family Friendly School
TIPTON — The Indiana Department of Education named Tipton Elementary School as an emerging Family Friendly School for 2022-23.
The designation recognizes schools that welcome families into the school community, communicate effectively, support student success, speak up for every child, share power and collaborate with the community, according to a news release.
Principal Lori Rayl said in a statement that much of the credit for earning the designations goes to the Tipton Elementary School Organization.
“They are a dedicated group of parents who support the school in many ways that bring families together and support our mission," she said. "They have organized a Mother/Son Bowling Night, Father/Daughter Dance, fundraisers, brought in much-appreciated snacks for students during ILEARN testing and have special plans to appreciate and support our educators during Teacher Appreciation Week to name a few.”
