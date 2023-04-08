Construction on IUK’s Innovation Hall to start this spring
A new technology studio, business analytics lab and space for Indiana University Kokomo’s KEY Center for Innovation should be complete by the end of the year or early 2024 at the latest.
Coined Innovation Hall, it will be the newest addition to the IUK campus, housed in the west wing of the Kelly Student Center. It will be in the space that was once Purdue Polytech.
The $3 million project is the result of a $1.5 million READI grant and matching funds from IU.
The tech studio will be a collaborative working space, similar to the ones students will experience if they work for a company such as Google. The studio will also have technology such as 3D printers.
The business lab will have software for data analytics.
The KEY Center for Innovation is part of IUK’s experiential learning.
The program links businesses, nonprofits and organizations with teams of students. Students work together on projects needed by the client, such as a social media marketing campaign.
Work is expected to start by the end of April.
School board meetings this week
Kokomo School Board meets for a working session at 1 p.m. Monday at the Administrative Service Center, 1500 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Tipton School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the administrative office, 1051 S. Main St., Tipton.
Taylor School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Taylor Boardroom, 3750 E. 300 S., Kokomo.
Kokomo School Board meets for its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. This change in location is to accommodate a number of student groups that will be recognized and their families.
Northwestern School Board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school library, 3431 N. 400 W., Kokomo.
Taylor Sellers scholarship deadline April 15
The deadline to submit a Sellers scholarship application for Taylor High School seniors and graduates is April 15.
This year’s scholarship amount is expected to be $600. Students must have a C average and good citizenship.
Additionally, up to five Sellers Internships are available to Taylor graduates who have completed at least their freshman year. They are worth up to $1,500 at a local community organization. Interns are paid $15 per hour.
The non-traditional scholarship is worth $1,500. The scholarships are available to up to five Taylor graduates over the age of 35 who were unable to start college right after graduation or who had their studies interrupted.
Scholarships are made possible by a $750,000 bequest from the estates of Lloyd, Grace and Gene Sellers, longtime Taylor Township residents.
Applications for the basic scholarship are available in the counseling office, superintendent’s office and on the Taylor website. Both the intern and non-traditional applications are available in the counseling office or by email from cshort@taylor.k12.in.us. All three are due in the counseling office by April 15 or postmarked by that date.
Recipients will be notified by May 1.
Northwestern, Western to offer gen ed college courses
Northwestern and Western high schools are among four area schools partnering with Indiana University Kokomo to gives students a jump start on college, allowing them to knock out general requirements while still in high school.
Students at those schools can complete 30 hours of college coursework with additional support including financial aid education, career development and career exploration through IUK’s participation in the Indiana College Core Certificate program.
Those who complete the program are guaranteed admission to IU’s regional campuses. Additionally, students who complete the 30 hours through IUK will not be required to complete them again if they enroll at a different higher ed institution.
Taylor and Tipton high schools partnered with IUK last year.
Miami County YMCA kids fair April 15
The Miami County YMCA will host a kids fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 15.
There will be activities, giveaways, demonstrations, exhibitions, bike helmets and life jackets. Some items are available while supplies last.
There will be food provided by Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee and Rigo’s Tacos.
The Miami County YMCA is at 751 W. Second St., Peru.
IWU offering certificate of nonprofit leadership
Weekly leaderships session at the Kokomo Thriving Center, an Indiana Wesleyan University regional campus, begin April 11.
Completion of the six-session course nets one a Certificate of Nonprofit Leadership. The program is designed by award-winning nonprofit and chamber professionals. Cost is $499.
The sessions are Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. The course runs from April 11 through May 16.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/yc3hdeb3.
When registering, select virtual student via Zoom access or physical student to attend in person. For virtual attendees, a Zoom link will be sent a week prior to the session to those who registered. Physical attendance will be at the Kokomo Thriving Center, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Sharpsville native interns with VanNatter
Toby Holman, a Sharpsville native and recent graduate of the University of Evansville, is interning with State Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, this legislative session.
As a legislative intern, Holman corresponds with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.
Holman majored in political science.
Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law-school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session.
Visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship for more information about the House Republican internship program.
FAFSA deadline is April 15
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging all high school seniors and college students to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 15.
Completing the FAFSA unlocks numerous aid opportunities for students, including federal, state and some merit-based scholarships.
How to file
• Students can file the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov. The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID. Then, each student will need:
• Social Security number
• Alien Registration number (for non-U.S. citizens)
• Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned from 2021
• Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)
• Records of untaxed income (if applicable)
Assistance available
• The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 1-800-4-FED-AID.
• Hoosier families can also access free FAFSA help through INvestEd at www.investedindiana.org.
• The Commission’s eight outreach coordinators are available via phone or email. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available here.
• ¿Necesitas ayuda en español? Llame al 317-617-0358 o 317-617-0318.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.