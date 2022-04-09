Ivy Tech to host career fair April 14
More than 70 employers will be represented April 14 at a career fair at Ivy Tech.
The career fair is open to Ivy Tech and Indiana University Kokomo students and alumni, as well as community members looking for part-time and full-time work.
All participating employers have openings, according to a news release.
Attendees are encouraged to bring 10-12 copies of their resume, dress professionally and come with a prepared elevator speech and questions for employers.
Representatives from WorkOne will be available to answer questions about Workfore Ready Grants, and admissions officers from Ivy Tech and IUK will be available to discuss options for college, certificates and degrees.
The career fair is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hingst Hall.
KHS class of ‘71 to celebrate 50th reunion this summer
The Kokomo High School class of 1971 will have its 50th reunion June 24-25.
The reunion begins Friday, June 24, at a Kokomo Jackrabbits game in the upper party deck. Tickets will be available for pickup at the table. Class members should prepay for tickets ($35).
A golf outing is scheduled for the morning of June 25. Time, place and cost are to be determined.
A reunion dinner will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St. Cost is $25 per ticket.
Invitations with complete reunion information have been sent out. If you are a class member and did not receive an invite, contact David Sedam at david.a.sedam@gmail.com or at 765-480-7735.
Contact information is sought on 43 members of the KHS class of 1971. A complete list of names can be found online at kokomotribune.com. Those with information about classmates should contact Sedam.
Deborah Abney
Mary Allred
Mark Bless
Laura Broadley Stillabower
Keith Carmeida
Robert Cline
Deborah Cooper
Gary Cooper
Cathy Crispen Pinson
Mark Elmore
Randall Falkenberg
Norman Frey
Kathy Goughnour
Karen Guest Shanks
Daniel Harris
Kurt Hartman
Helen Valdez Perez
Mary Hubbs Early
Ron Huffman
Karlene Jones
Joseph Kanable
Eugene Mason
Linda McClish
Charles Miller Jr.
Daniel Ondrick
Linda Peacock Beigh
Robert Pruitt
Kathy Roberts
Lucinda Roberts
Rosemary Roberts
Debbie Shelby Croddy
Janet Smith Sweezy
Pattie Stahl Mateos
Charles Thomas
John Thomas
Richard Turley Jr.
Vicki Vaughn
Kathryn Victor Delon
Sandra Webb
Gary Whittaker
Addie Woodard Settapa
Vera Woods
Taylor Elementary kindergarten, pre-K roundup planned for April, May
Taylor Elementary School will have kindergarten and Tiny Titans Preschool enrollment days on April 13 and May 19.
Appointments are available from 4 to 6 p.m. each day. Call 765-453-3800 to schedule an appointment.
Parents should visit the Taylor Community School website (www.taylor.k12.in.us) and complete the new student enrollment prior to coming. Children should also attend so they can meet teachers and participate in activities.
To attend kindergarten, students must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022. Pre-K kids must be 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2022. Preschoolers must be 3 on or before Aug 1, 2022, and must be potty-trained.
Parents will need to bring the child’s official birth certificate, proof of immunizations, social security card and proof of residency.
A $50 registration fee is also due to secure your child’s spot in the Tiny Titans Preschool program, as limited space is available. For questions or more information, call Taylor Elementary School at 765-453-3800.
Area schools receive Teachers in Residency grants
Three area school districts received grant funding from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education to host student-teachers for a full school year.
Western, Maconaquah and Tipton school corporations each received $30,000 through the Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program.
The program pairs student teachers with school corporations. The yearlong teacher experiences are paid, and students teach alongside a mentor teacher.
School corporations receive $15,000 per resident teacher it hosts. The three area school corporations will host two student-teachers apiece.
Funding covers student-teacher and mentor-teacher stipends.
Student-teachers will come from Indiana University Kokomo, the local postsecondary institution partner for the program.
Spring constellations, new astronomical phenomenon to be discussed at IUK Observatory
A free open house at the Indiana University Kokomo Observatory will offer the opportunity catch one last glimpse of winter constellations, as well as emerging spring constellations.
The open house is from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday and will feature Patrick Motl, professor of physics, who will discuss odd radio circles, a newly discovered astronomical phenomenon.
Five odd radio circles (ORC), or regions of radio emission on scales much larger than the galaxy they are centered on, have been discovered in the past year. Motl will discuss the observations of ORCs and possible explanations for them.
Following the professor’s discussion, attendees can look at the stars.
The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington St. Admission and parking are free.
Youth artwork on display this month at Tipton County Library
TIPTON — Youth art will be on display all month at the Tipton County Library.
The Friends of the Tipton County Library’s long-running event celebrates youth art with an exhibition that features artwork from students in grades kindergarten through fifth.
Tipton Elementary School students have submitted 150 pieces of art for the exhibition that will be up through April 29.
The public is invited to a reception at 6:30 p.m. April 21, where the Best of Show from each grade will be announced.
Peru native helps Manchester capture esports championship
James Walsh, of Peru, was part of Manchester University’s third consecutive Great Lakes Esports Conference Championship.
The university’s Esports Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team defeated No. 1 seed Valparaiso University — the only team to defeat Manchester in conference play — in the finals April 2.
Walsh led Manchester to a 2-0 victory over Trine University in a first-round matchup.
Ivy Tech honored with marketing award
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo was awarded a 2021 Paragon Award from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations for its successful campus transformation fundraising campaign.
Ivy Tech raised $3 million following a $40 million state appropriation that, combined, helped renovate the campus.
More than 250 donors from throughout the Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area — individuals, families, businesses, civic organizations and governmental units — came together in support of the campaign, which wrapped up last year.
Ivy Tech’s award honors its development and marketing teams.
NCMPR’s Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges. The 2021 Paragon Awards drew 1,719 entries from 232 colleges across the country and was judged by nearly 70 professionals from the marketing and public relations industry.
