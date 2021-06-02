Area students named to IUK chancellor's, dean's list
The following students were named to either the chancellor's list or dean's list at Indiana University Kokomo:
Amboy
Jessica Christine Crome
Renee N. Gunion
Marlie Sue Newhouse
Corbin C. Robison
Amanda Grace Shinn
Rebekah E. Shinn
Bunker Hill
Jacob N. Pierson
Mason Jacob Williams
Tyler Thomas Yoars
Denver, Indiana
Austin Bradly Carter
Sharlie Renee See
Greentown
Kaitlyn Marie Alexander
Kaiya Mckenzie Allen
Aliya Katherine Barends
Isaac John Beachy
Holden C. Booher
Noah B. Brown
Zachary J. Cowsert
Ethan John Duchateau
Gabriel Jackson Franks
Brooke Haalck
Allison Danielle Hanner
Taylor Briann Hendrix
Jamie Arlene Honchell
Skylar Rae Mannon
Sarah Rose Ross
Isabel Rose Shepherd
Kathleen Eliza Smith
Ariel B. Stevens
Gwendolyn Michelle Tyler
Olivia Grace Vogl
Cole Andrew Walker
Vivianne White
Ethan Marcus Wilcox
Kempton
Olivia Mary Johnson
Paul Allen Reehling Jr.
Kokomo
Kaela Justice Noel Adams
Miranda I. Addison
Carter Stephen Adkins
Emily Akers
Kelly Alford
Daniel Anthony Allender West
Brooke Elise Amsbury
Skylar Leigh Anthony
Haylie Marie Armstrong
Nolan Gabriel Arnold
Katherine Jean Asher
Drew Nicholas Barber
Aimee Barnes
Alec Timothy Barreira
Jacob Andrew Batchelor
Makayla Lynn Blount
Lucas Jamison Bolander
Abigail Renee Bowyer
Courtney L. Brackett
Garrison Todd Brege
Elise Breisch
Logan Benson Brittain
Erika Lavon Brogdon
Jacob A. Brown
Marcie R. Burk
Tifany N. Burnett
Rebekah K. Burnette
Emma Grace Byrum
Lucy Skywalker Calhoun
Owen Robert Callaghan
Robert Wayne Campbell
Ashley Christina Carter
Brooke Y. Castleberry
Luke Taylor Catron
Marlie Mei Chaffee
Dustin Alan Chase
Kelcee Grace Cochran
Elizabeth Collins
Gabrielle Marie Cooper
Cindy Rose Cornelius
Logan Catherine Cox
Nicole R. Cox
Kimberly Jo Cumbo
Sophia Marie Davidson
MaKenzie Leigh Davis
Brenton Mark Davisson
Keith Aaron Dell
Lindsay R. Dewey
Noe David Dominguez
Clayton J. Douglass
Noah A. Dowden
Allison Drake
Scout Driver
Chelsea Duke
Arthur Edwards
Labrea M. Ellis
Brittany Marie Ennis
Brandy A. Enyeart
Katharine Estella Evans
Dustin Robert Farrer
Drew Conner Fearnow
Carleigh Madison Feldhouse
Cyrus Michael Felger Sr.
Karlee Nicole Finicle
Veronica L. Fiscus
Joshua Glen Fisher
Samantha D. Flatt
Kayla Marie Fogle
Rachel M. Foster
Joseph Lee Frakes
Shelby Ralynn Friend
Megan Marie Gaines
Sophie Maxine Galloway
Brooklyn Kay Garber
Jamie Nicole Gassoway
Kendal Fay Gentry
Quirin M. Gilbert
Jarod Daniel Gillespie
Chelsea Elizabeth Glenn
Henderson Clayton Glover
Monica Renee Graves
Garrett A. Green
Catherine Emanuella Hale
Lindsey Hall
Jessica Leigh Hamilton
Levi William Hanny
Hannah Nichole Harrell
Benjamin Harris
Jenna M. Harrison
Jenna Rose Harrison
Isabel R. Harsh
Kaylee Hartman
Jared Myqual Heard
Ellie-Marie Ann Hendrickson
Hayden Conner Herring
Savannah Hickman
Madison Grace Hine
Xavier David Hines
Bret A. Hisey
Isaac Fulton Hogsett
Mary I. Hogsett
Jetney Hollonquest
Hannah K. Hopkins
Nicolas Alexander Huff
Kelsey Humphrey
Holly K. Huneryager
Gretchen Hunt
Liam Ireland
Kelsey Jackson
Jeremy Owen Jakes
Alexis Christine James
Nathaniel Stephen James
Kelsey Nicole Jones
Matthew Foster Kaiser
Michael Ellis Kaster
Naomi Michelle Keller
Ryan Wayne Keller
Ken S. Kessler
Caiden Riley Kirby
Elora C. Klepinger
Jadon Nathaniel Kosberg
Evan E. Kozienski
Alexis Abreyelle Kranz
Sieara Renee Langley
Felisha Lapan
Nolan Lapp
Hailey Lynne Law
Maryam Tomilola Lawal
Vinh Teng Lee
Alexander Ethan Leicht
Naomi H. Leuck
Mason Tucker Lewis
Molly Shannon Lewis
Brenna Grace Liston
Kearah Anne Little
Shanna Marie Mannion
Chelsea LaDonna Marley
Blake Edward Martin
Kaitline Elizabeth Martin
Lucas Michael Martin
Renn Westley Martin
Levi J. Marx
Nathan J. McDaniel
Emma Rose McGregor
Sydney Aleece McIlrath
Kelci Rae McKay
Phoenix Laraye McKee
Saundra V. McKinney-Rosemont
Lauren Kay Mcleland
Iliana Mehmeti
Grace L. Meissnest
Hannah Mendenhall
Andrea Mendez Rodriguez
Sammie Lee Miles III
Madelyn Rose Millikan
Destiny A. Moore
Nathaniel Addison Moore
Sarah Grace Morin
Brittney Rae Morton
Violence Erika Mullins
Sarah Kathryn Murdock
Sydney Barrett Murphy
Zebulon Thomas Murray
Jena Lynne Myers
Shelby Rene Myers
Shailyn Andrea Nash
Claire Elizabeth Nichols
Christian K. O'Donnell
Cullen Reilly O'Marrah
Landry Reece Ozmun
Ava Clare Page
Lillian Rose Parker
Cynthia Marie Parrow
Sierra Nicole Peete
Karen Josefina Pegg
Claire E. Pepka
Andrew Rehall Pervez
Alexis Ranee Pier
Alyssa Ann Pier
Jaycee Makaylah Polk
Jaylan M. Polk
Lorelei Aubrey Porter
Stephanie Powe
Melissa Dawn Pruitt
Shiloh L. Pullen
Sierra Lynn Pyle
Morgan Elise Reecer
Dori Hannah Rees
Sawyer Ashton Michael Reynolds
Tisha Marie Riggleman
Cole Riley
Alexa Shae Roberts
Grace Catherine Roberts
Miranda Leighanne Rood
Shayne Matthew Roth
Lucie D. Rothrauff
Rylea N. Royer
Alissa Claire Russell
Isaac Daniel Sanders
Courtney B. Sanford
Wesley Blane Satterfield
London Warren Schaal
Samuel L. Scimia
Benjamin David Scott
Morgan Paige Scruggs
Christian Michael Sexton
Brandi Nicole Sheefel
Madeline Rose Sinnamon
Alyvia J. Smith
Grace Isabella Smith
Justin A. Smith
Brianna Erin Smitley
Elizabeth Sokeland
Baylie N. Stanley
Preston Stewart
Shaylie M. Stucker
Casey William Switzer
Rachel Marie Szymczak
Terin Micheal Tharp
Nicholas R. Thomson
Mackenzie Marie Thornsbury
Mason Lee Townsley
Melissa Troyer
Rabia Ummad
Austin Michael Ventura
John Wasmuth
Emma Joelle Watson
Nikki Marie Watts
Shelby Claire Waymire
Olivia Ann Waymouth
James William Webster
Kaylee C. Weeks
Keaton Alan Weiss
Joseph Isaac White
Katie Mae White
Alexis Anna Wiggers
Eric Michael Willhite
Kayla Winger
Sean D. Witter
Victoria L. Wunderlich
Morgan Renae Wymer
Monica Zavala
Zoie Elaine Zimmerman
Megan Michelle Zurcher
Macy
Haven Skyanne Vorhees
Mexico, Indiana
Trevor R. Linn
Peru
Anbrea Piper Adams
Kaylee Monique Bohn
Jose Ramon Bojorquez
Anna Madeline Boyer
Hannah Elaine Burton
Madalyn Rose Carpenter
Danielle Marie Chapman
Noah Anthony Claus
Malarye Sierra Jo Crowley
Parker Thomas Deniston
Madison T. Edwards
Michelle Lee Eisaman
Jared Matthew Giek
Haley Holycross
Morgan Nicole Hoover
Alexanne Jia Lun Hough
Janét Johnston Lynn Johnston
Brandi Jones
Kaitlyn J. Jones
Nathan Krisher
Amy Lunceford
Jenna Renee Main
Austin Anthony Martino
Alyssa Vera Maston
Rachel Nichole Meehan
Zoe L. Musselman
Chase Allen Ogle
Adhir Narendra Patel
Kathryn Allen Peck
Betsy Michelle Powell
William Cole Radel
Gracie E. Ressett
Amber Lynn Rhymer
Andrew Jacob Robinson
Meagan M. Sarver
Chad Nathaniel Smith
Zane T. Smith
Jamie Rose Stoll
Anthony Strohecker
Faith Truax
Addison N. Vincent
Braxton Matthew Wilhelm
Madison E. Winegardner
Avery Erna Withrow
Dinah R. Wray
Russiaville
Haley Berry
Zoe Addison Blumm
Gavin Bugher
Carlie Mae Campbell
Coralyn M. Cregar
Emilee Nicole Cregar
Breanna Marie DeWeese
Alex Lee Herren
Tillie M. Kanable
Hannah Grace Lushin
Logan James Mace
Patrick Armand Mills
Abigail Grace Pasquale
Rebecca Penrod
Sara Nicole Penrod
Janae A. Quinn
Brittany Marie Siscel
Casey Vail
Alyson Kathleen Williams
Sharpsville
Aaron H. Holman
Elise M. Leonard
Karly Angelle McKay
John W. Parkison
Lilly A. Ragan
Brenna Shae Taitano
Emily M. Terry
Tipton
Elliot Thomas Barnett
Haley B. Bitner
Katherine Renae Boike
Kaelin Maxine Crawford
Bret M. Cummins
Adam Kent Dell
Haley DeLong
Emily Christine Derheimer
Morgan E. Earl
Paige L. Eby
Kimberly Ann-Nicole Hearn
Tayler R. Henry
Rachel Dawn Moore
Hunter Reynolds
Brittany Emma Ryan
Lauren Irene Shively
Haley Alexandra Shook
Alexander Townsend
Grayson Patrick Weddell
Payton Joseph Wiggington
Kaitlyn Williams
Valerie Ziegler
