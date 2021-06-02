Area students named to IUK chancellor's, dean's list  

The following students were named to either the chancellor's list or dean's list at Indiana University Kokomo:  

Amboy

Jessica Christine Crome

Renee N. Gunion

Marlie Sue Newhouse

Corbin C. Robison

Amanda Grace Shinn

Rebekah E. Shinn

Bunker Hill

Jacob N. Pierson

Mason Jacob Williams

Tyler Thomas Yoars

Denver, Indiana

Austin Bradly Carter

Sharlie Renee See

Greentown

Kaitlyn Marie Alexander

Kaiya Mckenzie Allen

Aliya Katherine Barends

Isaac John Beachy

Holden C. Booher

Noah B. Brown

Zachary J. Cowsert

Ethan John Duchateau

Gabriel Jackson Franks

Brooke Haalck

Allison Danielle Hanner

Taylor Briann Hendrix

Jamie Arlene Honchell

Skylar Rae Mannon

Sarah Rose Ross

Isabel Rose Shepherd

Kathleen Eliza Smith

Ariel B. Stevens

Gwendolyn Michelle Tyler

Olivia Grace Vogl

Cole Andrew Walker

Vivianne White

Ethan Marcus Wilcox

Kempton

Olivia Mary Johnson

Paul Allen Reehling Jr.

Kokomo

Kaela Justice Noel Adams

Miranda I. Addison

Carter Stephen Adkins

Emily Akers

Kelly Alford

Daniel Anthony Allender West

Brooke Elise Amsbury

Skylar Leigh Anthony

Haylie Marie Armstrong

Nolan Gabriel Arnold

Katherine Jean Asher

Drew Nicholas Barber

Aimee Barnes

Alec Timothy Barreira

Jacob Andrew Batchelor

Makayla Lynn Blount

Lucas Jamison Bolander

Abigail Renee Bowyer

Courtney L. Brackett

Garrison Todd Brege

Elise Breisch

Logan Benson Brittain

Erika Lavon Brogdon

Jacob A. Brown

Marcie R. Burk

Tifany N. Burnett

Rebekah K. Burnette

Emma Grace Byrum

Lucy Skywalker Calhoun

Owen Robert Callaghan

Robert Wayne Campbell

Ashley Christina Carter

Brooke Y. Castleberry

Luke Taylor Catron

Marlie Mei Chaffee

Dustin Alan Chase

Kelcee Grace Cochran

Elizabeth Collins

Gabrielle Marie Cooper

Cindy Rose Cornelius

Logan Catherine Cox

Nicole R. Cox

Kimberly Jo Cumbo

Sophia Marie Davidson

MaKenzie Leigh Davis

Brenton Mark Davisson

Keith Aaron Dell

Lindsay R. Dewey

Noe David Dominguez

Clayton J. Douglass

Noah A. Dowden

Allison Drake

Scout Driver

Chelsea Duke

Arthur Edwards

Labrea M. Ellis

Brittany Marie Ennis

Brandy A. Enyeart

Katharine Estella Evans

Dustin Robert Farrer

Drew Conner Fearnow

Carleigh Madison Feldhouse

Cyrus Michael Felger Sr.

Karlee Nicole Finicle

Veronica L. Fiscus

Joshua Glen Fisher

Samantha D. Flatt

Kayla Marie Fogle

Rachel M. Foster

Joseph Lee Frakes

Shelby Ralynn Friend

Megan Marie Gaines

Sophie Maxine Galloway

Brooklyn Kay Garber

Jamie Nicole Gassoway

Kendal Fay Gentry

Quirin M. Gilbert

Jarod Daniel Gillespie

Chelsea Elizabeth Glenn

Henderson Clayton Glover

Monica Renee Graves

Garrett A. Green

Catherine Emanuella Hale

Lindsey Hall

Jessica Leigh Hamilton

Levi William Hanny

Hannah Nichole Harrell

Benjamin Harris

Jenna M. Harrison

Jenna Rose Harrison

Isabel R. Harsh

Kaylee Hartman

Jared Myqual Heard

Ellie-Marie Ann Hendrickson

Hayden Conner Herring

Savannah Hickman

Madison Grace Hine

Xavier David Hines

Bret A. Hisey

Isaac Fulton Hogsett

Mary I. Hogsett

Jetney Hollonquest

Hannah K. Hopkins

Nicolas Alexander Huff

Kelsey Humphrey

Holly K. Huneryager

Gretchen Hunt

Liam Ireland

Kelsey Jackson

Jeremy Owen Jakes

Alexis Christine James

Nathaniel Stephen James

Kelsey Nicole Jones

Matthew Foster Kaiser

Michael Ellis Kaster

Naomi Michelle Keller

Ryan Wayne Keller

Ken S. Kessler

Caiden Riley Kirby

Elora C. Klepinger

Jadon Nathaniel Kosberg

Evan E. Kozienski

Alexis Abreyelle Kranz

Sieara Renee Langley

Felisha Lapan

Nolan Lapp

Hailey Lynne Law

Maryam Tomilola Lawal

Vinh Teng Lee

Alexander Ethan Leicht

Naomi H. Leuck

Mason Tucker Lewis

Molly Shannon Lewis

Brenna Grace Liston

Kearah Anne Little

Shanna Marie Mannion

Chelsea LaDonna Marley

Blake Edward Martin

Kaitline Elizabeth Martin

Lucas Michael Martin

Renn Westley Martin

Levi J. Marx

Nathan J. McDaniel

Emma Rose McGregor

Sydney Aleece McIlrath

Kelci Rae McKay

Phoenix Laraye McKee

Saundra V. McKinney-Rosemont

Lauren Kay Mcleland

Iliana Mehmeti

Grace L. Meissnest

Hannah Mendenhall

Andrea Mendez Rodriguez

Sammie Lee Miles III

Madelyn Rose Millikan

Destiny A. Moore

Nathaniel Addison Moore

Sarah Grace Morin

Brittney Rae Morton

Violence Erika Mullins

Sarah Kathryn Murdock

Sydney Barrett Murphy

Zebulon Thomas Murray

Jena Lynne Myers

Shelby Rene Myers

Shailyn Andrea Nash

Claire Elizabeth Nichols

Christian K. O'Donnell

Cullen Reilly O'Marrah

Landry Reece Ozmun

Ava Clare Page

Lillian Rose Parker

Cynthia Marie Parrow

Sierra Nicole Peete

Karen Josefina Pegg

Claire E. Pepka

Andrew Rehall Pervez

Alexis Ranee Pier

Alyssa Ann Pier

Jaycee Makaylah Polk

Jaylan M. Polk

Lorelei Aubrey Porter

Stephanie Powe

Melissa Dawn Pruitt

Shiloh L. Pullen

Sierra Lynn Pyle

Morgan Elise Reecer

Dori Hannah Rees

Sawyer Ashton Michael Reynolds

Tisha Marie Riggleman

Cole Riley

Alexa Shae Roberts

Grace Catherine Roberts

Miranda Leighanne Rood

Shayne Matthew Roth

Lucie D. Rothrauff

Rylea N. Royer

Alissa Claire Russell

Isaac Daniel Sanders

Courtney B. Sanford

Wesley Blane Satterfield

London Warren Schaal

Samuel L. Scimia

Benjamin David Scott

Morgan Paige Scruggs

Christian Michael Sexton

Brandi Nicole Sheefel

Madeline Rose Sinnamon

Alyvia J. Smith

Grace Isabella Smith

Justin A. Smith

Brianna Erin Smitley

Elizabeth Sokeland

Baylie N. Stanley

Preston Stewart

Shaylie M. Stucker

Casey William Switzer

Rachel Marie Szymczak

Terin Micheal Tharp

Nicholas R. Thomson

Mackenzie Marie Thornsbury

Mason Lee Townsley

Melissa Troyer

Rabia Ummad

Austin Michael Ventura

John Wasmuth

Emma Joelle Watson

Nikki Marie Watts

Shelby Claire Waymire

Olivia Ann Waymouth

James William Webster

Kaylee C. Weeks

Keaton Alan Weiss

Joseph Isaac White

Katie Mae White

Alexis Anna Wiggers

Eric Michael Willhite

Kayla Winger

Sean D. Witter

Victoria L. Wunderlich

Morgan Renae Wymer

Monica Zavala

Zoie Elaine Zimmerman

Megan Michelle Zurcher

Macy

Haven Skyanne Vorhees

Mexico, Indiana

Trevor R. Linn

Peru

Anbrea Piper Adams

Kaylee Monique Bohn

Jose Ramon Bojorquez

Anna Madeline Boyer

Hannah Elaine Burton

Madalyn Rose Carpenter

Danielle Marie Chapman

Noah Anthony Claus

Malarye Sierra Jo Crowley

Parker Thomas Deniston

Madison T. Edwards

Michelle Lee Eisaman

Jared Matthew Giek

Haley Holycross

Morgan Nicole Hoover

Alexanne Jia Lun Hough

Janét Johnston Lynn Johnston

Brandi Jones

Kaitlyn J. Jones

Nathan Krisher

Amy Lunceford

Jenna Renee Main

Austin Anthony Martino

Alyssa Vera Maston

Rachel Nichole Meehan

Zoe L. Musselman

Chase Allen Ogle

Adhir Narendra Patel

Kathryn Allen Peck

Betsy Michelle Powell

William Cole Radel

Gracie E. Ressett

Amber Lynn Rhymer

Andrew Jacob Robinson

Meagan M. Sarver

Chad Nathaniel Smith

Zane T. Smith

Jamie Rose Stoll

Anthony Strohecker

Faith Truax

Addison N. Vincent

Braxton Matthew Wilhelm

Madison E. Winegardner

Avery Erna Withrow

Dinah R. Wray

Russiaville

Haley Berry

Zoe Addison Blumm

Gavin Bugher

Carlie Mae Campbell

Coralyn M. Cregar

Emilee Nicole Cregar

Breanna Marie DeWeese

Alex Lee Herren

Tillie M. Kanable

Hannah Grace Lushin

Logan James Mace

Patrick Armand Mills

Abigail Grace Pasquale

Rebecca Penrod

Sara Nicole Penrod

Janae A. Quinn

Brittany Marie Siscel

Casey Vail

Alyson Kathleen Williams

Sharpsville

Aaron H. Holman

Elise M. Leonard

Karly Angelle McKay

John W. Parkison

Lilly A. Ragan

Brenna Shae Taitano

Emily M. Terry

Tipton

Elliot Thomas Barnett

Haley B. Bitner

Katherine Renae Boike

Kaelin Maxine Crawford

Bret M. Cummins

Adam Kent Dell

Haley DeLong

Emily Christine Derheimer

Morgan E. Earl

Paige L. Eby

Kimberly Ann-Nicole Hearn

Tayler R. Henry

Rachel Dawn Moore

Hunter Reynolds

Brittany Emma Ryan

Lauren Irene Shively

Haley Alexandra Shook

Alexander Townsend

Grayson Patrick Weddell

Payton Joseph Wiggington

Kaitlyn Williams

Valerie Ziegler

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT. 

