Ivy Tech offering food manager class Wednesday
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo is offering a one-day course to prepare students to take the ServSafe Food Manager Certification exam.
The class is Wednesday at Ivy Tech’s Kokomo campus at 1815 E. Morgan St.
Indiana law requires mandatory certification of at least one person who oversees the food safety operation within each food establishment.
The fee for the instructor-led class is $155 and includes the manual, all study materials and the certification exam. The class will start with check-in between 8 and 8:30 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m. The exam will start at the conclusion of the class and last about two hours.
The fee to take the exam without attending the class is $60. The book can be purchased separately for $65.
ServSafe certification is valid for five years.
To register for the ServSafe Food Manager class and examination or for more information, please contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/54t5pdvz.
Community First Bank offering grants for local teachers
Community First Bank is partnering with the Kokomo Public School Education Foundation to offer three mini grants for teachers.
The mini grants are available to Kokomo School Corporation staff and will be named later this fall. Each grant is worth $500. At least one grant will go toward a staff member at the Kokomo Area Career Center.
Winners from 2021-22 were:
• Jo-Ann Stephens, a science teacher at Maple Crest, who purchased supplies for her outdoor science lab.
• Darcie York, a kindergarten teacher at the Wallace School of Integrated Arts, who purchased sensory motor equipment to enable her students to catch up with hands-on learning for first-grade readiness.
• Michelle Mosely, a cosmetology teacher at KACC, who purchased the required kits of tools and materials for state licensing and future internships at local salons for graduating seniors.
KHS Class of 1957 to hold reunion
The Kokomo High School Class of 1957 will be celebrating their 65th class reunion on Sept. 17 at the Columbia Club from 6-10 p.m.
For more information, call 765-452-7300.
