Local farmers joined with Stellantis to raise more than $25,000 for Bona Vista this fall.
It's the result of a partnership between Stellantis and local farmers Tom and Karen McKinney, as well as Wayne Mast.
Stellantis lets the McKinneys and Mast farm land owned by the company near its transmission plants on the north side of Kokomo.
Revenue from the crops are donated to Bona Vista. This year, the farmers raised $25,212.79.
The McKinney's daughters have used Bona Vista's service for more than 30 years.
The funds were used as seed money for Bona Vista's Giving Tuesday match campaign.
Upcoming school board meetings
Area school boards will be in session Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Kokomo School board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Kokomo High School auditorium. This is a location change, meant to accommodate the KHS football team, which will be honored for making semi-state.
The Tri-Central School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 4774 N. 200 West, Sharpsville.
The Eastern School Board is in session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The corporation office is located at 221 W. Main St., Greentown. An executive session follows the regular meeting.
The Taylor School Board convenes for its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Taylor Boardroom, 3750 E 300 South, Kokomo. A 4:30 p.m. work session precedes the meeting.
Bilkey named region's super of the year
Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey was named Superintendent of the Year for District 3 by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
District 3 includes 35 school corporation, including all of the area schools. Bilkey was nominated by an area superintendent.
Northwestern band to perform Christmas program
The Northwestern Tiger Pride Band will perform a Christmas program Thursday.
The performance will feature both middle and high schoolers. The program begins at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Survey asks for public input on Peru super search
Peru Community Schools is asking for the public's help in its search for a new superintendent.
A survey asks respondents about strengths and weaknesses of the school corporation and preferred characteristics in a new superintendent.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/mryun24a to complete the survey.
Current superintendent Sam Watkins will retire at the end of the school year.
Four County establishes scholarship at Ivy Tech
Four County will provide $1,000 to Ivy Tech in each of the next two school years for the creation of a scholarship fund for human services students.
The scholarship opportunity will be available to students studying at a Kokomo Service Area campus or instructional site who reside in Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Pulaski or Tipton counties.
Programs covered include the human services technical certificate and associate degrees, along with credentials in addictive studies and social work. Students must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.0 and may use the scholarship for tuition and fees.
Preference will be given to students who complete a student experience or practicum with Four County.
For more information on scholarship funding opportunities at Ivy Tech, contact Kelly Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5501.
IUK Observatory to feature lunar missions
NASA's Artemis mission, which will explore the moon and land the first woman and person of color on the moon, will be the focus of an Indiana University Kokomo Observatory open house Sunday.
The open house will begin at 7 p.m. with an update on the lunar mission by Patrick Motl, IUK physics professor. He will also have a lunar-themed trivia quiz.
After the discussion, stargazers will be able to view Saturn, Jupiter and Mars, along with most of the constellations of the winter hexagon, through the Observatory’s two telescopes.
Viewing will continue until 9 p.m. The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington St.
Tipton HS band to perform at Pacers game
Tipton High School's Blue and White Pep Band will perform during the Indiana Pacers game Jan. 14.
Discounted tickets are available until Wednesday and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/nynrdunm.
Additionally, local artist Shelly Walsh will host a public paint party Tuesday to raise money for the band.
Cost to participate is $25 for adults and $20 for students. Attendees will learn to paint snowmen and take home a festive souvenir.
The event starts at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.