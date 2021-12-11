Ivy Tech hosting campus tours Tuesday
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will host tours and prospective students can learn about classes on Tuesday.
The event is 6 to 8 p.m. and begins in the Health Professions Center.
Attendees can tour the new campus facilities. Information will also be available about classes that start Jan. 19. These include online, virtual and in-person classes.
Information about certificate and technical certificate programs, along with associate degree programs, will be presented. Students can also learn about funding sources to help cover tuition, and the free textbooks offered for the spring semester.
To register, visit ivytech.edu/kokomo or email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.
Prospective students invited to IUK Observatory open house
Indiana University Kokomo will have an Observatory open house Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
The open house is an opportunity for prospective students to learn about what it’s like to study in the university’s School of Sciences.
The event begins with a tour of Hunt Hall, followed by stargazing at the Observatory, 2600 S. Washington St. Weather permitting, attendees can view the moon, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Uranus.
Dean Christian Chauret will share information about opportunities available to students in the sciences. Admissions staff will be on hand to answer questions about applying to IUK.
At 7 p.m., Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will discuss the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) that launched in late November to rendezvous with the near-earth double asteroid system Didymos in October 2022. In addition to DART, he will discuss potentially hazardous near-earth asteroids and efforts at planetary defense.
Motl’s presentation, along with stargazing, is open to the public. Admission and parking are free.
High school students should RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/wsxryzkp.
Masks are required.
Texas Roadhouse hosting fundraiser for Tipton HS band
Texas Roadhouse in Kokomo will donate 10% of proceeds to the Tipton High School Band Department on Monday.
To participate, dine-in or order out between the hours of 3 and 10 p.m. Patrons should present a flyer mentioning the Tipton band.
The flyer can be found on the Tipton High School Bands Facebook page and online at https://tinyurl.com/yrtph8n7.
Texas Roadhouse is located at 5107 Clinton Drive.
Tri-Central Middle School Choir hosting fundraiser Thursday
SHARPSVILLE — The middle school choir program at Tri-Central will host a fundraiser at 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school cafeteria.
The seventh and eighth grade choir will perform a short, humorous play titled, “A Pastor’s Tale: The True Story of Silent Night.”
Individual acts and songs from students will follow the performance.
There will be an entry fee at the door. Refreshments will be available for purchase as well. All proceeds will benefit the Tri-Central Middle School Choir Department.
