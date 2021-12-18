Kokomo schools net $400K grant
The Kokomo School Corporation received a grant worth more than $480,000 that will benefit its preschools.
The Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Grant provides funding for early childhood education programs.
Funds will be used to enhance preschool classrooms, add capacity and afford materials, while also covering some staff salaries and professional development opportunities, according to a news release.
“The true benefit to this is we have a chance to really look at our preschool classrooms ... This money could benefit us for the next 10 years,” Superintendent Mike Sargent said in a work session earlier this month.
Local students named to Cumberlands dean’s list
Two Kokomo students were named to the dean’s list at the University of the Cumberlands for the fall 2021 semester.
Grace Bourff and Gus Bourff were both named to the dean’s list for earning at least a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
Cumberlands is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Western grad receives Greek Club scholarship
The Kokomo Greek Club named Alyson Williams as its 2021 annual scholarship winner.
The recipient of the $400 scholarship graduated from Western High School and attends Indiana University Kokomo, majoring in finance. She is active in many campus organizations, along with her sorority, Phi Sigma Sigma.
Eastern ups pay for non-teachers
GREENTOWN — The Eastern school board approved an average 8.1% wage increase to non-certified staff Tuesday.
The pay raise applies to school staff such as custodians, cafeteria workers and teacher aides.
“I think this is long overdue,” said board president Brian Day. “I think tomorrow we are a better school corporation than today.”
The board also approved a $3,000 salary increase for administrators.
Nearly every Eastern employee will receive some sort of raise this year.
Teachers received a $4,000 salary increase. Next year, they will receive a $2,000 raise.
Kokomo schools business director, treasurer honored
The Indiana Association of School Business Officials named two Kokomo school employees as recipients of regional awards.
Michelle Cronk, director of business for KSC, was named IASBO’s Region 5 School Business Official of the Year.
KSC’s assistant business manager, Rochelle Blunt, was named Region 5 Treasurer of the Year.
Region 5 IASBO members select the winners of the awards.
