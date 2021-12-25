Ivy Tech Kokomo to offer supply chain management courses
Ivy Tech Kokomo will offer classes in January to prepare students for jobs in the supply chain and logistics field.
The part-time Supply Chain Management program is also open to current employees interested in advancing their careers.
The 21-credit program is covered under Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program, which pays tuition and fees for qualifying students.
The program covers the movement and storage of raw materials, work-in-process inventory, analysis and finished goods. Students are able to study and get familiar with the high technologies and information systems used to track goods and increase efficiencies in distribution.
Registration is now open for the first course in the program, Introduction to Logistics, which will begin Jan. 20. The course will include face-to-face instruction on Ivy Tech’s Kokomo campus on Thursday evenings for eight weeks, blended with online work each week.
Along with three college credits, students who successfully complete this class will earn two nationally recognized industry certifications issued through the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council: the Certified Logistics Assistant and the Certified Logistics Technician.
For more information on the program, including a 3-minute video describing the variety of jobs in the industry, go to the Ivy Tech Supply Chain Management page at ivytech.edu/supply-chain/. For information on registering for classes, contact Ivy Tech Kokomo Enrollment Services at 765-459-0561 or email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu.
Friends of Tipton FFA raise $497K for greenhouse
TIPTON — Fundraising efforts for Tipton schools’ new greenhouse have been a rousing success.
More than $497,000 has been raised by the Friends of Tipton FFA, according to Superintendent Ryan Glaze’s Dec. 17 weekly update to the Tipton community.
Glaze said over the summer the project was well received when pitched to community stakeholders.
Tipton schools is building a 3,000-square-foot greenhouse at the high school. It is estimated to cost $450,000. The new facility aims to bolster an already strong agriculture program.
Fundraising efforts have easily surpassed the expected cost. In addition to the work of the Friends of Tipton FFA, the Tipton Community Foundation awarded Tipton schools a $150,000 grant for the project.
Western High’s Spell Bowl team a state finalist
RUSSIAVILLE — Western High School’s Spell Bowl was one of the top in the state this year, as they were one of select few to be make it the state finals.
Spell Bowl is a team-based version of a spelling bee. Representatives try to correctly spell a word each round. Point totals are based on the number of correctly spelled words by the team.
Western team members include freshmen Tejasvi Basraon, Ilana Hossain, Fiona Lam and Anjani Madham; sophomores Lauren Bradley, Emily Cook, Malak Eltom and Liliana Hess; juniors Ben Grandfield and Edwin Leong; and seniors Arrabella Hall, Haley McDaniel and Hunter York.
Students graduate from IUK’s school of nursing and health professions
Close to 70 students graduated from the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions this month.
Seven earned their Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and 61 earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).
Area MSN graduates include:
Jean Snyder of Russiaville
Area BSN graduates include:
Lauren R. Abney of Kokomo
Kelly Alford of Kokomo
Stephanie Reneé Bender of Kokomo
Kaylee Monique Bohn of Peru
Cheyenne Alexis Carter of Kokomo
Lexi Crow of Kokomo
Lauren A. Davis of Kokomo
Chelsie E. Frazier of Tipton
Kendal Fay Gentry of Kokomo
Vinh Teng Lee of Kokomo
Kathryn Allen Peck of Peru
Bree Schaeffer of Greentown
Sharlie Nicole Renee See of Denver
Brandi Sheefel of Kokomo
Brooklin Nichole Shrock of Tipton
Carley Sisson of Peru
Zane Smith of Peru
Bailey K. Stanley of Kokomo
Bridgette Josephine Thomas of Peru
Maya Makena Valadez of Kokomo
Katie Mae White of Kokomo
Kokomo, Peru students graduate from University of Nebraska
Two area students were among 1,316 graduates during the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s winter commencement earlier this month.
Rachel Windell of Kokomo and Alyssa Kuhn of Peru were both awarded their degrees.
Windell graduated with a Master of Arts degree, and Kuhn received her Master of Science degree.
Local physician assistant student honored in white coat ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science Physician Assistant Studies Program honored 24 students in a white coat ceremony, including LeAndra Yates of Kokomo.
The ceremony is the halfway point for the 25-month, full-time program, and it also marks the transition to clinical hours.
A white coat ceremony is a rite of passage for students and welcomes them to the health care profession.
Greenville University awards Russiaville student with scholarship
Dylan Collins of Russiaville received Greenville University’s Panther Preferred Scholarship, worth $19,500.
The scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.
Recipients of the scholarship “demonstrate passion and perseverance toward accomplishing a long-term goal,” “academic determination,” “value others,” go the extra mile and “aim to change the world,” according to a news release.
Collins will be a part of a group of students on campus who will be trained for leadership and promote “character and service initiatives” at the university.
