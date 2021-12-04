Ivy Tech offering Express Enrollment starting Monday
All Ivy Tech Community College locations will offer Express Enrollment for January classes starting Monday.
Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Prospective students will have the opportunity to complete their enrollment steps and sign up for classes that start Jan. 19.
Students will receive one-on-one assistance, be able to register for classes and schedule advising and orientation sessions. Financial aid assistance is also available.
Express Enrollment is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Dec. 10.
In-person, virtual and phone appointments are all available. Masks are required for in-person visits. Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.ivytech.edu/kokomo/. Appointments are not required but are recommended.
IUK’s hospitality, tourism program recognized for affordability
Indiana University Kokomo’s hospitality and tourism major was ranked among the top affordable programs in the country by University Headquarters.
IUK’s degree program was ranked 11th out of 100 based on retention and graduation rates, as well as graduate salaries.
University Headquarters is an education organization that provides information on colleges, entrance requirements and career paths for potential students.
The program was also the highest ranked in Indiana.
Teacher from Kokomo receives Woman of Achievement Award
Middle Tennessee State University’s advising manager for the university’s College of Education was recently awarded the Woman of Achievement Award.
Alicia Abney received the award from Women in Higher Education in Tennessee. She is the second consecutive MTSU employee to receive the recognition.
Abney is originally from Kokomo and moved to Tennessee in 2014, according to a news release. She began her career at MTSU as a tutor for redshirt freshman football plyers before becoming an academic adviser.
As advising manager, Abney helps students determine what courses to take and helps them navigate the process.
She is involved with a number of campus committees and organizations, including the Adviser Mastery Program, the Summer Read Committee, Campus Read, the Power of One Coordinated Community Response and Quest for Student Success 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.