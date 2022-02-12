Howard Elementary kindergarten roundup planned for April 14
Howard Elementary School is scheduling appointments for its kindergarten enrollment day, set for April 14.
A child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022, to qualify for kindergarten enrollment. Appointments are from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and are for students living in the district or who have a sibling at Howard Elementary.
Call 765-459-0319 to make an appointment.
Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two proofs of residency.
During enrollment appointments, there will be an informal assessment of readiness skills, vision screening and orientation for students.
There will be a meeting for parents from 6 to 7 p.m. April 13 in the Howard Elementary cafeteria.
Taylor Elementary kindergarten, pre-K roundup planned for March 1
Taylor Elementary School will have its kindergarten and Tiny Titans Preschool enrollment day on March 1.
Appointments are available from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 7 p.m. Call 765-453-3800 to schedule an appointment.
Parents should to the Taylor Community School website (www.taylor.k12.in.us) and complete the new student enrollment prior to coming. Children should also attend so they can meet teachers and participate in activities.
To attend kindergarten, students must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022. Pre-K kids must be 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2022. Preschoolers must be 3 on or before Aug 1, 2022, and be potty-trained.
Parents will need to bring the child’s official birth certificate, proof of immunizations, social security card and proof of residency.
A $50 registration fee is also due to secure your child’s spot in the Tiny Titans Preschool program, as limited space is available. For questions or more information, call Taylor Elementary School at 765-453-3800.
Ivy Tech offering free textbooks for second year
Ivy Tech Community College students will get their textbooks free for a second consecutive year.
Part of the community college’s Ivy+ program, all eligible students will have the cost of their required textbooks covered for the 2022-23 school year. This is the second year textbooks are provided to students for free.
The Ivy+ tuition program also continues in 2022-23, providing a new tuition model for full-time students.
When students take at least 12 credit hours a semester, they pay a flat rate and can add additional credit hours for no additional cost. The flat rate encourages full-time students to take additional courses each term, helping them graduate faster and save money.
As part of the Ivy+ tuition program, part-time students will see their tuition frozen in 2022-23 at the same rate as the previous academic year and will pay the lowest per-credit-hour fee in the state.
Tyson Foods partnering with Ivy Tech for apprenticeships
Applications are open for a maintenance trainee apprenticeship at Tyson Foods in Logansport.
The apprenticeship offers the opportunity to get paid while completing training.
Tyson Foods has partnered with Ivy Tech Community College and WorkOne West Central to select at least 10 qualified applicants. The maintenance generalist trainee program is tuition-free.
Interested individuals may submit their resumes through Indiana Career Connect (www.indianacareerconnect.com, job order 9857785).
Training will begin the first week of March. Classes start March 23. Once paperwork is completed with WorkOne, applicants must attend an information session at Ivy Tech’s Logansport site, 1 Ivy Tech Way, at 9 a.m. Feb. 16.
New hires will start at $22.30 an hour. After one year and at the conclusion of the training, wages will increase based upon the successful completion of maintenance levels. Applicants must agree to a two-year commitment to work at Tyson Foods.
The apprenticeship includes classes at Ivy Tech in Logansport each morning followed by hands-on training each afternoon at Tyson Foods in Logansport. Completion of the program includes an Ivy Tech certificate in industrial technology with a concentration in industrial mechanical.
For consideration, applicants must submit a resume that includes a high school diploma or equivalent from an accredited institution. Preferred areas of experience and skills include maintenance; troubleshooting; and repair and modification to the plant’s mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic and plumbing systems and equipment. Experience in a factory setting is preferred but not required. Applicants must be able to comprehend and complete all necessary paperwork and training materials.
All applicants must apply for admission to Ivy Tech Community College and meet minimum math competency on a college placement test. Applicants will also meet with WorkOne representatives to determine potential eligibility for the program. Qualified applicants will be interviewed and will be required to pass a physical and drug screen.
For additional information, contact Gerry Vasquez, apprenticeship coordinator for the Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area, at 765-252-5528 or gvasquez9@ivytech.edu; or Suzanne Dillman, associate director of enrollment and admission services for Ivy Tech Logansport, at 574-398-6090 or sdillman@ivytech.edu.
Students named to Ivy Tech Kokomo Dean’s list
The following students were named to dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo.
Students must have a 3.5 GPA, be enrolled in at least six credit hours and have at least 12 cumulative credits.
Names are organized by hometown, then alphabetically.
Amboy
Rachael Allen
Kurk Camden
Steve Nichols
Bunker Hill
Daphne Dawson
Sarah Garber
Kristin Maldonado
James Miracle
Wesley Yoars
Denver
Sydney Berry
Denise Gordon
David Sunday
Greentown
John Bunker
Brittney Eckart
Tonya Frakes
Amy Greathouse
Madison Haupert
Kirstin Jones
Jayla Kremer
Allison Salkie
Cody Shrader
Clarissa Vasquez
Kempton
Will Sayers
Kokomo
Austen Anderson
Jonathan Anderson
Jody Andrews
Lisa Armfield
Bradley Baker
Nathan Banush
Chase Beck
Nathaniel Blackamore
William Bornhorst
John Bottger
Jeffrey Burk
Brandon Burkhart
Ethan Byrum
Joseph Cadwell
Cecilia Calderon
Karah Chase
Andres Chavez
James Clark
Bridget Cole
Joseph Collins
Brandy Conner
Joel Contreras
Katherine Copeland
Courtney Corne
Ransom Cornwall
Steven Cottingham
Jeremy Crousore
Kayla Dailey
Breana Darlin
Mary Daulton
Chandra Davis
Darlene Dorsey
Kasandra Dorsey
Freddie Douglas
Tunisia Douglas
Jennifer Dronet
Angela Durben
Nicole Edwards
Elizabeth Ennis
Joshua Evans
Greggory Farrell
Chance Fisher
Molly Fivecoate
Shanda Fowler
Jenna Fridholm
Jace Fritsch
Savannah Fritz
Stephanie Garland
Trevion Geyton
Shannon Gillum
Anna Guyer
Breklynne Guyer
Shea Hankins
Ryan Hanlon
Antonio Haro Gaeta
Shea Hileman
Airyc Hill
Ryan Horner
Tate Hubbert
Jonah Hughes
Tiffani Hunt
Tiffani Husband
Eddie Jackson
Shelby Jackson
Cresta Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson
Branson Jones
Sophia Kidd
Chris King
Ashlie Ladd
Macey Lam
Jessica Laws
Samantha Lawson
Courtney Marden
Jeffery Marden
Nicholas Mayfield
Dylan McGinnis
Ashly McGowan
Hunter Miller
Eric Mills
Samantha Murphy
Jamie Musgrave
Braxton Nickels
Kyle Nutter
Ethan Page
Alexandra Perkins
Alex Plude
Kathryn Rafferty
Raymond Ramos
Carolyn Reyes
Nabria Richardson
Brent Richmond
Koven Riddle
Anthony Rocchio
Trista Rose
Marissa Rowe
Eleanor Rush
Cristeen Shepard
Alethea Shumaker
Samantha Singleton
Dawn Smalley
Amanda Sutherlin
Andrea Taylor
Morgan Taylor
Shawn Taylor
Megan Tenwinkel
Kevin Thang
Stephanie Thompson
Lyndsy Varnado
Nghi Vo
Ashleigh Wainwright
Daryl Walker
Logan Welker
Heather Wellons
Morgan White
Benjamin Whited
Ashley Wilcox
Mercedes Williams
Brianna Woody
Xueqin Yin
Jennifer Young
Keyerstyn Young
Macy
Cameron Early
Jo Anne Sherman
Mexico
Leighannna Hatton
Peru
Steven Allen
Amy Behny
Kayla Boggs
K’Mia Bontrager
Rebecca Braun
Kalyn Breitweiser
Roberta Cattin
Jacob Clingaman
Hayleigh Cole
Brittin Davison
Kaitlin Doyle
Dawn Gatliff
Leah Graber
Samuel Gunther
Catherine Hanley
Leslie Havens
Mallory Hoover
Franki Lynn Ledesma
Melody Martin
Lukas Maynard
Dennis McNally
Brittni McPhearson
Rebecca Mitchell
Robert Morecraft
James Moxley
Rebecca Moxley
Kellen Mullins
Aaron Offenberger
Vonda Oldaker
Jared Osborne
Jenifer Paxton
Jordan Rader
Jason Ramer
Andrew Ramos
Makenna Ritter
Jesse Roberts
Shianne Short-Bowden
Vanessa Smith
Dawson Sparks
Dallas Stevens
Tanner True
Kurt Vader
Chad Vrooman
Kaci Whann
Shanna White
Isaiah Wiley
Russiaville
David Boles
Alison Cregar
David Hunt
Cameron Rice
Gavin Schmidt
Sharpsville
Clinton Byers
Christopher Freeman
Tipton
Cindy Ballou
Shane Burkett
Taylor Cline-Wallen
Katherine Diamond
Kymberly Gregory
Christian Hunter
Emily Kesterson
Jeffrey Portell
Theresa Sheley
Tristan Sulfridge
West Middleton
Bailey Snow
Students earn academic honors
The following students were named to their institution’s dean’s or president’s list, or another similar honor for academic achievement.
Students are listed by college or university.
South Dakota State University
Max White of Kokomo
Trine University (dean’s list)
Whitney Ewing of Peru
Dylan Habig of Kokomo
Joseph Packard of Kokomo
Opal Polk of Peru
Joshua Sottong of Tipton
Greysen Spohn of Peru
Trine University (president’s list)
Michael Chandler of Peru
Matthew Edison of Russiaville
Chloe Goodrich of Burlington
Holly Hall of Kokomo
Jayden Hensley of Kokomo
Kaylee Jones of Peru
Callie Kendall of Tipton
Nathan Leap of Tipton
Arie Lowe of Kokomo
Riley McGuire of Macy
Janette Miller of Amboy
Jacob Myers of Kokomo
Aaron Sedwick of Peru
Clay Wilson of Kokomo
Trine University (vice president’s list)
Connor Hanaway of Peru
Additionally, the following students completed their degrees at Trine University:
Whitney Ewing of Peru
Pratik Jadhav of Kokomo
Connor Hanaway of Peru
Rebecca Smith of Kokomo
Lastly, Tri-Central graduate and student at Baldwin Wallace University, Julie Childers of Kempton, was inducted into the university’s honor program.
Kokomo schools to purchase 4 new buses
The Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees approved the purchase of four new buses on Monday.
Each is a 78-passenger bus, and two will have wheelchair ramps.
KSC will either trade in or scrap out up to eight buses, according to Michelle Cronk, director of business affairs. The school corporation will part ways with at least four buses, but that could include up to another four. That decision is expected to be made at a later time.
Scrap pricing is currently better than trading in a bus, Cronk said last week.
Cost of the purchase was not immediately available to the Kokomo Tribune.
Northwestern to hold 40th reunion
Northwestern High School’s Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion this year.
Tentative date is Sept. 10, with other activities being planned that weekend.
Anyone who would like to receive an invitation to attend is asked to contact reunion coordinator Arden Jolly Townsend at 609-405-0880. There will also be other events held that weekend, which will be open to NHS alumni from other graduating classes.
Kokomo schools announce make-up days
Kokomo School Corporation will make up four school days later this semester due to weather cancellations.
Kokomo students will have class on Presidents Day, Feb. 21, Good Friday, April 15, May 20 and May 27.
These days cover Jan. 26 and Feb. 2-4, when KSC was closed due to winter weather.
Ivy Tech Kokomo adds two new board members
The Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Campus Board of Trustees added two new representatives last month.
Joining the nine-member board are Linda Gill, president of DC Coaters in Tipton, and Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority.
Gill was appointed to represent the area’s commerce sector, while Tidd will represent manufacturing. Both were appointed to three-year terms.
Members of Ivy Tech’s 19 campus boards have four essential responsibilities. These include analyzing educational needs and opportunities in the region, approving regional programming and recommending to the state board a plan to provide education and workforce development programs for the region, approving the region’s budget and recommending methods for acquiring facilities and equipment needed to deliver regional programs.
