Howard Elementary kindergarten roundup planned for April 14

Howard Elementary School is scheduling appointments for its kindergarten enrollment day, set for April 14.

A child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022, to qualify for kindergarten enrollment. Appointments are from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and are for students living in the district or who have a sibling at Howard Elementary.

Call 765-459-0319 to make an appointment.

Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two proofs of residency.

During enrollment appointments, there will be an informal assessment of readiness skills, vision screening and orientation for students.

There will be a meeting for parents from 6 to 7 p.m. April 13 in the Howard Elementary cafeteria.

Taylor Elementary kindergarten, pre-K roundup planned for March 1

Taylor Elementary School will have its kindergarten and Tiny Titans Preschool enrollment day on March 1.

Appointments are available from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 7 p.m. Call 765-453-3800 to schedule an appointment.

Parents should to the Taylor Community School website (www.taylor.k12.in.us) and complete the new student enrollment prior to coming. Children should also attend so they can meet teachers and participate in activities.

To attend kindergarten, students must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022. Pre-K kids must be 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2022. Preschoolers must be 3 on or before Aug 1, 2022, and be potty-trained.

Parents will need to bring the child’s official birth certificate, proof of immunizations, social security card and proof of residency.

A $50 registration fee is also due to secure your child’s spot in the Tiny Titans Preschool program, as limited space is available. For questions or more information, call Taylor Elementary School at 765-453-3800.

Ivy Tech offering free textbooks for second year

Ivy Tech Community College students will get their textbooks free for a second consecutive year.

Part of the community college’s Ivy+ program, all eligible students will have the cost of their required textbooks covered for the 2022-23 school year. This is the second year textbooks are provided to students for free.

The Ivy+ tuition program also continues in 2022-23, providing a new tuition model for full-time students.

When students take at least 12 credit hours a semester, they pay a flat rate and can add additional credit hours for no additional cost. The flat rate encourages full-time students to take additional courses each term, helping them graduate faster and save money.

As part of the Ivy+ tuition program, part-time students will see their tuition frozen in 2022-23 at the same rate as the previous academic year and will pay the lowest per-credit-hour fee in the state.

Tyson Foods partnering with Ivy Tech for apprenticeships

Applications are open for a maintenance trainee apprenticeship at Tyson Foods in Logansport.

The apprenticeship offers the opportunity to get paid while completing training.

Tyson Foods has partnered with Ivy Tech Community College and WorkOne West Central to select at least 10 qualified applicants. The maintenance generalist trainee program is tuition-free.

Interested individuals may submit their resumes through Indiana Career Connect (www.indianacareerconnect.com, job order 9857785).

Training will begin the first week of March. Classes start March 23. Once paperwork is completed with WorkOne, applicants must attend an information session at Ivy Tech’s Logansport site, 1 Ivy Tech Way, at 9 a.m. Feb. 16.

New hires will start at $22.30 an hour. After one year and at the conclusion of the training, wages will increase based upon the successful completion of maintenance levels. Applicants must agree to a two-year commitment to work at Tyson Foods.

The apprenticeship includes classes at Ivy Tech in Logansport each morning followed by hands-on training each afternoon at Tyson Foods in Logansport. Completion of the program includes an Ivy Tech certificate in industrial technology with a concentration in industrial mechanical.

For consideration, applicants must submit a resume that includes a high school diploma or equivalent from an accredited institution. Preferred areas of experience and skills include maintenance; troubleshooting; and repair and modification to the plant’s mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic and plumbing systems and equipment. Experience in a factory setting is preferred but not required. Applicants must be able to comprehend and complete all necessary paperwork and training materials.

All applicants must apply for admission to Ivy Tech Community College and meet minimum math competency on a college placement test. Applicants will also meet with WorkOne representatives to determine potential eligibility for the program. Qualified applicants will be interviewed and will be required to pass a physical and drug screen.

For additional information, contact Gerry Vasquez, apprenticeship coordinator for the Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area, at 765-252-5528 or gvasquez9@ivytech.edu; or Suzanne Dillman, associate director of enrollment and admission services for Ivy Tech Logansport, at 574-398-6090 or sdillman@ivytech.edu.

Students named to Ivy Tech Kokomo Dean’s list

The following students were named to dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo.

Students must have a 3.5 GPA, be enrolled in at least six credit hours and have at least 12 cumulative credits.

Names are organized by hometown, then alphabetically.

Amboy

Rachael Allen

Kurk Camden

Steve Nichols

Bunker Hill

Daphne Dawson

Sarah Garber

Kristin Maldonado

James Miracle

Wesley Yoars

Denver

Sydney Berry

Denise Gordon

David Sunday

Greentown

John Bunker

Brittney Eckart

Tonya Frakes

Amy Greathouse

Madison Haupert

Kirstin Jones

Jayla Kremer

Allison Salkie

Cody Shrader

Clarissa Vasquez

Kempton

Will Sayers

Kokomo

Austen Anderson

Jonathan Anderson

Jody Andrews

Lisa Armfield

Bradley Baker

Nathan Banush

Chase Beck

Nathaniel Blackamore

William Bornhorst

John Bottger

Jeffrey Burk

Brandon Burkhart

Ethan Byrum

Joseph Cadwell

Cecilia Calderon

Karah Chase

Andres Chavez

James Clark

Bridget Cole

Joseph Collins

Brandy Conner

Joel Contreras

Katherine Copeland

Courtney Corne

Ransom Cornwall

Steven Cottingham

Jeremy Crousore

Kayla Dailey

Breana Darlin

Mary Daulton

Chandra Davis

Darlene Dorsey

Kasandra Dorsey

Freddie Douglas

Tunisia Douglas

Jennifer Dronet

Angela Durben

Nicole Edwards

Elizabeth Ennis

Joshua Evans

Greggory Farrell

Chance Fisher

Molly Fivecoate

Shanda Fowler

Jenna Fridholm

Jace Fritsch

Savannah Fritz

Stephanie Garland

Trevion Geyton

Shannon Gillum

Anna Guyer

Breklynne Guyer

Shea Hankins

Ryan Hanlon

Antonio Haro Gaeta

Shea Hileman

Airyc Hill

Ryan Horner

Tate Hubbert

Jonah Hughes

Tiffani Hunt

Tiffani Husband

Eddie Jackson

Shelby Jackson

Cresta Johnson

Elizabeth Johnson

Branson Jones

Sophia Kidd

Chris King

Ashlie Ladd

Macey Lam

Jessica Laws

Samantha Lawson

Courtney Marden

Jeffery Marden

Nicholas Mayfield

Dylan McGinnis

Ashly McGowan

Hunter Miller

Eric Mills

Samantha Murphy

Jamie Musgrave

Braxton Nickels

Kyle Nutter

Ethan Page

Alexandra Perkins

Alex Plude

Kathryn Rafferty

Raymond Ramos

Carolyn Reyes

Nabria Richardson

Brent Richmond

Koven Riddle

Anthony Rocchio

Trista Rose

Marissa Rowe

Eleanor Rush

Cristeen Shepard

Alethea Shumaker

Samantha Singleton

Dawn Smalley

Amanda Sutherlin

Andrea Taylor

Morgan Taylor

Shawn Taylor

Megan Tenwinkel

Kevin Thang

Stephanie Thompson

Lyndsy Varnado

Nghi Vo

Ashleigh Wainwright

Daryl Walker

Logan Welker

Heather Wellons

Morgan White

Benjamin Whited

Ashley Wilcox

Mercedes Williams

Brianna Woody

Xueqin Yin

Jennifer Young

Keyerstyn Young

Macy

Cameron Early

Jo Anne Sherman

Mexico

Leighannna Hatton

Peru

Steven Allen

Amy Behny

Kayla Boggs

K’Mia Bontrager

Rebecca Braun

Kalyn Breitweiser

Roberta Cattin

Jacob Clingaman

Hayleigh Cole

Brittin Davison

Kaitlin Doyle

Dawn Gatliff

Leah Graber

Samuel Gunther

Catherine Hanley

Leslie Havens

Mallory Hoover

Franki Lynn Ledesma

Melody Martin

Lukas Maynard

Dennis McNally

Brittni McPhearson

Rebecca Mitchell

Robert Morecraft

James Moxley

Rebecca Moxley

Kellen Mullins

Aaron Offenberger

Vonda Oldaker

Jared Osborne

Jenifer Paxton

Jordan Rader

Jason Ramer

Andrew Ramos

Makenna Ritter

Jesse Roberts

Shianne Short-Bowden

Vanessa Smith

Dawson Sparks

Dallas Stevens

Tanner True

Kurt Vader

Chad Vrooman

Kaci Whann

Shanna White

Isaiah Wiley

Russiaville

David Boles

Alison Cregar

David Hunt

Cameron Rice

Gavin Schmidt

Sharpsville

Clinton Byers

Christopher Freeman

Tipton

Cindy Ballou

Shane Burkett

Taylor Cline-Wallen

Katherine Diamond

Kymberly Gregory

Christian Hunter

Emily Kesterson

Jeffrey Portell

Theresa Sheley

Tristan Sulfridge

West Middleton

Bailey Snow

Students earn academic honors

The following students were named to their institution’s dean’s or president’s list, or another similar honor for academic achievement.

Students are listed by college or university.

South Dakota State University

Max White of Kokomo

Trine University (dean’s list)

Whitney Ewing of Peru

Dylan Habig of Kokomo

Joseph Packard of Kokomo

Opal Polk of Peru

Joshua Sottong of Tipton

Greysen Spohn of Peru

Trine University (president’s list)

Michael Chandler of Peru

Matthew Edison of Russiaville

Chloe Goodrich of Burlington

Holly Hall of Kokomo

Jayden Hensley of Kokomo

Kaylee Jones of Peru

Callie Kendall of Tipton

Nathan Leap of Tipton

Arie Lowe of Kokomo

Riley McGuire of Macy

Janette Miller of Amboy

Jacob Myers of Kokomo

Aaron Sedwick of Peru

Clay Wilson of Kokomo

Trine University (vice president’s list)

Connor Hanaway of Peru

Additionally, the following students completed their degrees at Trine University:

Whitney Ewing of Peru

Pratik Jadhav of Kokomo

Connor Hanaway of Peru

Rebecca Smith of Kokomo

Lastly, Tri-Central graduate and student at Baldwin Wallace University, Julie Childers of Kempton, was inducted into the university’s honor program.

Kokomo schools to purchase 4 new buses

The Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees approved the purchase of four new buses on Monday.

Each is a 78-passenger bus, and two will have wheelchair ramps.

KSC will either trade in or scrap out up to eight buses, according to Michelle Cronk, director of business affairs. The school corporation will part ways with at least four buses, but that could include up to another four. That decision is expected to be made at a later time.

Scrap pricing is currently better than trading in a bus, Cronk said last week.

Cost of the purchase was not immediately available to the Kokomo Tribune.

Northwestern to hold 40th reunion

Northwestern High School’s Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion this year.

Tentative date is Sept. 10, with other activities being planned that weekend.

Anyone who would like to receive an invitation to attend is asked to contact reunion coordinator Arden Jolly Townsend at 609-405-0880. There will also be other events held that weekend, which will be open to NHS alumni from other graduating classes.

Kokomo schools announce make-up days

Kokomo School Corporation will make up four school days later this semester due to weather cancellations.

Kokomo students will have class on Presidents Day, Feb. 21, Good Friday, April 15, May 20 and May 27.

These days cover Jan. 26 and Feb. 2-4, when KSC was closed due to winter weather.

Ivy Tech Kokomo adds two new board members

The Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Campus Board of Trustees added two new representatives last month.

Joining the nine-member board are Linda Gill, president of DC Coaters in Tipton, and Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority.

Gill was appointed to represent the area’s commerce sector, while Tidd will represent manufacturing. Both were appointed to three-year terms.

Members of Ivy Tech’s 19 campus boards have four essential responsibilities. These include analyzing educational needs and opportunities in the region, approving regional programming and recommending to the state board a plan to provide education and workforce development programs for the region, approving the region’s budget and recommending methods for acquiring facilities and equipment needed to deliver regional programs.

