Ivy Tech accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumni Award
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo is accepting nominations for its Distinguished Alumni Award through Feb. 21.
The prestigious Distinguished Alumni Awards are presented each year to individuals who have made a positive contribution in their communities or to Ivy Tech. Established in 1998, this award is given to graduates of Ivy Tech in celebration of their professional, or personal achievements since completing their Ivy Tech education.
Nominations can be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/ybvwmjjj.
Financial aid help available at IUK
Indiana University Kokomo will provide free financial aid help from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Financial aid counselors will be on hand to help families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.
Application deadline is April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
Students should attend with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information, along with their social security numbers, driver’s license and/or alien registration number for those who are not U.S. citizens.
Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information. Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event, but staff can also help with it.
Volunteers will walk through the online form line by line and answer families’ individual questions as needed.
Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Those who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered the drawing.
Winners will be notified in the spring, and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.
