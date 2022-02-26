Northwestern grad interning with Rep. VanNatter
A Northwestern High School graduate and sophomore at Purdue University is interning with State Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, during the 2022 legislative session.
Elijah Collins communicates with constituents via phone calls, letters and emails. He also staffs committee hearings and floor proceedings.
"I have enjoyed meeting new people every day in Statehouse," Collins said in a news release. "No day is ever the same, and learning to listen to other people and their views on certain issues has been very beneficial."
Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of the legislative session.
Indiana Sheriffs' Association offering scholarships
The Indiana Sheriffs' Association is offering scholarships to high school seniors and college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies.
Approximately 40 scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $750 each.
Applications are available through high school counselors or at the Howard County Sheriff's Office. Scholarship application can also be downloaded online at https://indianasheriffs.org/scholarships/.
Applications must be submitted by April 1.
Applicants must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student.
The Villages accepting diaper donations
Kokomo foster care service is accepting diaper donations for foster families in need.
All sizes are needed, from newborn to Size 6 and pull-ups.
In 2021, 43% of children in Villages foster care were age 4 or younger and 10% of participants in the Older Youth Services program (foster youth 18+) had at least one child.
Diapers can be dropped off at The Villages's Kokomo location, 2739 Albright Road, or purchased through the organization's Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/2p8na9em.
The fundraiser coincides with Diaper Day, which is March 16. The Villages has a goal to collect 35,000 diapers to be disbursed to foster families across the state.
Diaper-aged children need at least 50 diaper-changes per week, which is about $80 per week.
KACC student awarded for PSA
Ethan Keller, from Eastern High School and a student at the Kokomo Area Career Center, earned third-place in a recent regional contest.
Keller's 60-second public service announcement netted him a $100 prize and third-place honors in the Association of Career and Technical Education Region III contest. The region is made up of career centers from Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.
The PSA was about highlighting the need for career and technical education nationwide.
The 8-week project included studying the elements of a public service announcement, understanding the media production of PSAs and researching the history of career and technical education.
Taylor class of '72 to hold 50th reunion
The Taylor High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th reunion June 4.
The reunion will be at 2130 W. Sycamore St., Suite 10, Kokomo, IN 46901.
Those interested in attending are asked to contact Charlie Wolf at 917-863-8246 or by email at charles@charlesgwolf.com.
The reunion is open to any and all alumni, coaches, teachers and administrators.
Local Ball State student named to Top 100 Students list
Maia Campbell, of Kokomo, has been named to Ball State University's inaugural Top 100 Students list.
The list recognizes the 100 outstanding junior and seniors who "represent the spirit of Beneficence, Ball State’s institutional statue and icon that symbolizes the generosity of the five Ball brothers whose land donation to the State of Indiana allowed the University to flourish," according to a news release.
Campbell is a senior studying pre-medical preparation and biology.
Peru students makes dean list
Victoriahna Vander Does, of Peru, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Cedarville University.
Dean's list recognition is for students who achieve at 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester.
KHS grad pathway gets IDOE approval
A new civic arts graduation pathway for Kokomo High School received Indiana Department of Education approval this week.
The pathway, which was featured in the Kokomo Tribune on Feb. 24, aims to allow arts students to stick with their passions while also meeting graduation requirements.
Previously, students were having to give up certain arts classes to meet Indiana's new graduation requirements.
Texas Roadhouse partnering with Tipton band for fundraiser
Texas Roadhouse in Kokomo will donate 10% of its proceeds Tuesday to the Tipton Band Boosters.
To participate, patrons should show the flyer found at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/5n6jntnc.
The fundraiser is from 3 to 10 p.m. and includes dine-in, curbside and gift card purchases.
IUK's PodFest returns for second year
Indiana University Kokomo is accepting submissions to its second annual PodFest.
The campus-wide podcasting festival starts in March and features online and in-person events throughout the month.
Students, staff, faculty and community members can submit a podcast to the festival, which will award prizes in five different categories. Participants do not need to attend or work at IUK to take part in the event.
The contest and events are all free.
For more information, including how to submit and a schedule of events, visit www.iukpodfest.com. PodFest can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching "IUK PodFest."
Peru schools' fine art gallery to be featured at museum
Nineteen works from the Peru Community Schools Fine Art Gallery will be on display at the Richmond Art Museum through April 30.
Titled "Modernist Works," it is the first time in a long time the Peru gallery has loaned art work.
The Richmond Art Museum regularly draws visitors from Indianapolis and Cincinnati. The Richmond Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The PCS Fine Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
IUK students, staff awarded for honoring MLK
Students and a staff member at Indiana University Kokomo were honored for their efforts in upholding Martin Luther King Jr.'s social rights vision.
Shailyn Nash was the recipient of a Building Bridges award for her senior thesis exhibit titled "Our Hair, Our Story, My Story," which explains the relationship the Black community has with natural hair.
The Building Bridges award honors faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners across IU’s campuses who capture King’s spirit, vision, and leadership.
Also receiving the award was JC Barnett III, a financial aid counselor. He was recognized for his work with the Black Student Center, which provides a unique space of belonging and academic support for Black students.
The IU Kokomo Equity Ambassadors group received the campus' first MLK Student Organization Grant. The group received the $500 grant, which is awarded to student groups for supporting inclusivity, for their upcoming Equal Pay Day.
Equal Pay Day, which is April 2 and will be recognized on campus March 30, is meant to portray how far into a year a woman must work to be paid what a man was paid in the previous year.
