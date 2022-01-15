Kokomo schools adding lights for track and field events
Kokomo School Corporation will add field lights to its athletic complex where long jump, pole vault and discus events are held.
Lights will also be added for the turf practice field west of the football stadium.
A contract was awarded to J&J Electric of Indiana, Inc., not to exceed $529,995.
Dave Barnes, director of communications for KSC, said the new lights allow the band to use the turf field for practice during evening hours, as well as benefit Kokomo as a whole when community events are hosted at the site.
Applications available for Taylor’s Sellers scholarships
The Taylor High School Scholarship Committee will award another round Sellers scholarships this spring.
Scholarships are available to Taylor seniors and graduates. Applicants must have a Taylor diploma, at least a C average and be in good citizenship.
Scholarships come from the interest generated by a $750,000 grant given to the school corporation by Lloyd, Grace and Gene Sellers. More than 600 scholarships have been awarded to date.
Scholarship amounts will depend on the number of applicants but are estimated at $500.
Applications can be picked up in the superintendent’s office, high school office, media center or counseling office.
Two other $1,000 scholarship options are available to college students. Sophomores can apply for a community internship scholarship, which includes volunteering at a Howard County nonprofit.
College students 35 and older can apply for the non-traditional scholarship.
Applications for community internship and non-traditional scholarships can be obtained from Charles Short, scholarship coordinator, at cshort@taylor.k12.in.us.
All applications are due by April 13 and should be turned into the counseling office at Taylor. Winners will be notified May 1.
IUK Observatory to host open house on new telescope
The Indiana University Kokomo Observatory will host an open house at 7 p.m. Sunday about the largest telescope ever constructed.
The James Webb Space Telescope launched Christmas Day and is undergoing testing while it travels to orbit the Earth from about 1 million miles away.
A discussion about the telescope will be followed by an opportunity to stargaze, using the Observatory’s two telescopes.
The moon and Jupiter should be visible, as well as some constellations, weather permitting.
The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington St. Admission and parking are free.
IU requires masks be worn at all indoor events.
Ivy Tech receives $200K in rebates from Duke Energy
Ivy Tech Kokomo will receive $203,000 in rebates and incentives from Duke Energy due to its energy efficient campus upgrades.
The cost savings come from Duke Energy’s Smart $aver program for businesses, which provides cash rebates and custom incentives to encourage the purchase and installation of energy-efficient equipment.
Ivy Tech used the electric company’s program “to capitalize on custom incentives and rebates for energy-efficient HVAC systems, chillers, LED lighting, building envelopes and lighting level and occupancy controls,” according to a news release.
Energy savings add up to approximately 684 tons of carbon dioxide reduction from the air, or the equivalent of removing 135 passenger cars from the road each year.
Ivy Tech hosting info session in Logansport
Ivy Tech Community College will host an informational session from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at its Logansport campus.
Students and families can learn about Ivy Tech’s options in Cass County.
Participants will learn about spring semester classes with Jan. 19 and March 23 starts in formats including online, virtual and face-to-face and about “stackable” credentials that allow students to move through certificate programs, technical certificates and associate degrees, depending on their interest.
Also on the agenda is a review of the many sources of funding to help cover tuition and the free textbooks available during the spring semester.
The Logansport campus is located at 1 Ivy Tech Way.
For more information about how to register, go to ivytech.edu/kokomo or email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.
