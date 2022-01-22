IUK students named to dean’s, chancellor’s lists
The following students were named to either the chancellor’s list or dean’s list at Indiana University Kokomo for the fall 2021 semester.
Students are listed by hometown.
Amboy
Rachel M. Gunion
Marlie Sue Newhouse
Bunker Hill
Aubree P. Dedaker
Corey Joseph Oaf
Jacob N. Pierson
Logan Nicholas Smith
Natalie C. Tubb
Tyler Thomas Yoars
Burlington
Kelsey Elizabeth Hammond
Molly Rich
Denver
Austin Bradly Carter
Nathan Thomas Maynard
Sharlie Renee See
Melissa Troyer
Greentown
Aliya Katherine Barends
Audrey Fay Bates
Holden C. Booher
Noah B. Brown
Rylie Grace Davison
Ethan John Duchateau
Olivia Lynn Ellis
Gabriel Jackson Franks
Ella J. Kantz
Nancy Belle Riddell
Jessica A. Roberts
Isabel Rose Shepherd
Kathleen Eliza Smith
Ariel B. Stevens
Gwendolyn Michelle Tyler
Caleb Thomas Vogl
Olivia Grace Vogl
Ethan Marcus Wilcox
Taylor Scott Yoder
Kempton
Paul Allen Reehling Jr
Marlene Regalado Alanis
Kokomo
Tiwaa Ababio
Allison Lynn Abney
Lauren Rebecca Abney
Kaela Justice Noel Adams
Miranda I. Addison
Carter Stephen Adkins
Kolby Blake Ahnert
Kelly Alford
Parker Ava Mackinsey Allen
Emily Grace Akers
Nolan Gabriel Arnold
Katherine Jean Asher
Kurt Avergonzado
Blake Ian Banter
Alec Timothy Barreira
Benjamin David Beachy
Haelie Elizabeth Bellaw
Makayla Lynn Blount
Katherine Renae Boike
Courtney L. Brackett
Cole Braun
Garrison Todd Brege
Alexander P. Brink
Logan Benson Brittain
Erika Lavon Brogdon
Jacob A. Brown
Riley James Brown
Brennan Christopher Buchanan
Chandler Eli Buck
Christian Hailey Bunce
Kyle Richard Burdette
Peter Sayers Burton
Maryann Bush
Emma Grace Byrum
James Hunter Cain
Drew Dee Caldwell
Cheyenne Alexis Carter
Marlie Mei Chaffee
Dustin Alan Chase
Barrington Walker Christopher
Aliya Serenity Clark
Chardonnay Rose Clark
Ty William Collier
Shalihn Jade Compton
Emily Conyers
Cindy Rose Cornelius
Logan Catherine Cox
Angelina Cremoni Phelps
Jada Critchlow
Alexis Marie Crow
Madison Elizabeth Culbreth
Kimberly Jo Cumbo
Dayna Michelle Damewood
Sophia Marie Davidson
Brenton Mark Davisson
Keith Aaron Dell
Lindsay R. Dewey
Gavin Robert Dirks
Cassie Michelle Dispennett
Chelsea Duke
Katharine Estella Evans
Carleigh Madison Feldhouse
Caleb Daniel Felger
Karlee Nicole Finicle
Veronica L. Fiscus
Kayla Marie Fogle
Kenzie N. Fouch
Shelby Ralynn Friend
Sophie Maxine Galloway
Brooklyn Kay Garber
Kathia Giselle Garcia
Kendal Fay Gentry
Macy Mikayla Gerber
Tyler L. Gilbert
Jarod Daniel Gillespie
Brenda Grimm
Tinelle Jean Groover
Jessica Leigh Hamilton
Levi William Hanny
Maison Claire Hardin
Hannah Harrell
Madelina Elaine Harris
Isabel R. Harsh
Kaylee Hartman
Hayden Conner Herring
Haiden Laine Hiatt
Isaac Fulton Hogsett
Mary Inger Hogsett
Hannah K. Hopkins
Christiana Dawn Hopper
Lileigh Horner
Bailey Deanne Howard
Evan G. Hoy
Dustin Huddleston
Payton J. Irwin
Kaitlyn Brianne Isaac
Alexis Christine James
Caleb Johnson
Henry J. Johnson
Lauren Michelle Johnson
Vivianne Johnson
Kevin N. Jones
Matthew Foster Kaiser
Michael Ellis Kaster
Ken S. Kessler
Morgan Elizabeth Koon
Macaela Renee Kuntzman
Nolan Lapp
Hailey Lynne Law
Maryam Tomilola Lawal
Kolbie Reese Lawson
Casey Elizabeth Lechner
Vinh Teng Lee
Grace E. Lefler
Alexander Ethan Leicht
Amelia Leicht
Molly Shannon Lewis
Brenna Grace Liston
Kearah Anne Little
William T. Lovelace
Angelique Ana Luna
Shanelle L. Majors
Stephen Michael Markley
Kaitline Elizabeth Martin
Levi J. Marx
Emma Rose McGregor
Kelci Rae McKay
Saundra V. McKinney-Rosemont
Lauren Kay McLeland
Courtney C. Meek
Hannah Mendenhall
Evan Stanton Monize
Kelsey Lynn Montgomery
Destiny A. Moore
Madison Drew Moore
Blake Edward Martin
Renn Westley Martin
Iliana Mehmeti
Laura Ann Miles
Brittney Rae Morton
Sydney Barrett Murphy
Zebulon Thomas Murray
Jena Lynne Myers
Owen Rheo Myers
Madelyn Rose Nelson
Claire Elizabeth Nichols
Sarah A. Napier
Taylor O’Banion
Landry Reece Ozmun
Ava Clare Page
Lillian Rose Parker
Destiny Marie Parkison
Zachary Paschal
Sydney Pattison
Joseph A. Paul
Karen Josefina Pegg
Claire E. Pepka
Andrew Rehall Pervez
Alexis Ranee Pier
Stephanie Powe
Shyzeadriea M. Prater
Shiloh Lee Pullen
Sierra Lynn Pyle
Jada Quillen
Brianna Nicole Ramsey
Timothy M. Renken
Sawyer Ashton Michael Reynolds
Kelsey E. Rhoades
Zaide William Rhoton
Lexi Lou Richard
Brycen Gem Richmond
Julia Alaina Riddle
Cole Riley
Kaleb Matthew Roberson
Alexa Shae Roberts
Grace Catherine Roberts
Shayne Matthew Roth
William Alan Roth
Rylea N. Royer
Alissa Claire Russell
Hannah Nichole Sandefur
Courtney B. Sanford
London Warren Schaal
Samuel L. Scimia
Benjamin David Scott
Morgan Paige Scruggs
Christian Michael Sexton
Brandi Nicole Sheefel
Madeline Rose Sinnamon
Alyvia J. Smith
Elizabeth Paige Smith
Grace Isabella Smith
Haleigh Elizabeth Smith
Lynn Alexis Smith
Emma Lee Earline Snyder
Hayden Robert Sordelet
Nicholas Scott Sottong Sr.
Bailey K. Stanley
Dylan James Steele
Ashley Ann Thompson
Nicholas Russell Thomson
Arayleah Townsend
Trevor Wayne Townsend
Mason Lee Townsley
Meg Aaron Tuberty
Cobyn Clay Tuggle
Teagan Maree Turley
Casey William Switzer
Casey Vail
Ayla Dian Vandergriff
Kaelyn Aubrey Vandiver
Maya Makena Valadez
Jackson Paul Wages
Zoe S. Wainscott
Dajah Shafawn Walker
Tao Wang
Anissa Katherine Washington
John Scott Wasmuth
Emma Joelle Watson
James William Webster
Kaylee Colleen Weeks
Daniel Anthony Allender West
Joseph Isaac White
Katie Mae White
Sarah Elizabeth White
Trevor Bryant White
Jessica Renee Williams
Kayla Winger
Sean D. Witter
Alexis Brooke Wood
Coby Rae Woodring
Victoria L. Wunderlich
Monica Zavala
Zoie Elaine Zimmerman
Macy
Olivia Grace Boldry
Elizabeth Ann Deeds
Alexander Jason Masters
Robert Eugene Moore
Haven Skyanne Vorhees
Shelby Lynn Walker
Peru
Anbrea Piper Adams
Christopher Matthew Alexander
Brayden Michael Bockover
Kaylee Monique Bohn
Jose Ramon Bojorquez
Hannah Elaine Burton
Noah Anthony Claus
Jessica Rae Conner
Malarye Sierra Jo Crowley
Kirsta Ann Davis
Michelle Lee Eisaman
Olivia Nichole Feltenberger
Jared Matthew Giek
Addasyn Klare Hines
Haley Holycross
Alexanne Jia Lun Hough
Abby MeShelle Jewell
Kaitlyn Jones
Bryan Michael Kay
Amy Lunceford
Austin Anthony Martino
Alyssa Vera Maston
Lilah Elaine Maynard
Kathryn Allen Peck
Julia Marie Joanne Petzold
Betsy Michelle Powell
Andrew Jacob Robinson
Alexander Nicholas Smith
Zane T. Smith
Jamie Rose Stoll
Bridgette Josephine Thomas
Faith Truax
Grace Ann Tubb
Jacob M. Van Baalen
Braxton Matthew Wilhelm
Madison E. Winegardner
Russiaville
Dominic Bauer
Zoe Addison Blumm
Makayla Ray Bugher
Cassie Victoria Elizabeth Cregar
Coralyn M. Cregar
Jessica Marie Curtis
Zoe Leila Damron
Cheryl Mae Dashiell
Breanna Marie DeWeese
Matthew Ryan Duke
Alex Lee Herren
Emma Elizabeth Kahn
Tillie M. Kanable
Logan James Mace
Madison Elaine Middleton
Sara Nicole Penrod
Lauren E. Piske
Emily Kathryn Richard
Janae A. Quinn
Alyson Kathleen Williams
Skyler Milton Workman
Sharpsville
Kylee K. Fernung
Karly Angelle McKay
Eden Morrison
John W. Parkison
Emma Jean Piske
Brenna Shae Taitano
Tipton
Bret M. Cummins
Adam Kent Dell
Emily Christine Derheimer
Morgan E. Earl
Tera Noelle Gotschall
Garrett Wiley Graves
Kimberly Ann-Nicole Hearn
Jossie Marie Helmerick
Jared Christopher Hickman
Rachel Marie Majors
Ava Elizabeth Newcom
Brittany Emma Ryan
Marcus Andrew Shaffer
Lauren Irene Shively
Parker Noelle Walsh
Alec Peyton Weddell
Valerie Ziegler
Windfall
Isabelle L. Abney
Emily M. Byers
Jaide Nicole Cassity
Alexander Franklin Porter
IUK part-time students named to dean’s lists
The following part-time students were named to the dean’s list at Indiana University Kokomo for 2021.
Students are listed by hometown.
Greentown
Thomas Luke Lott
Kokomo
Marcus James Bradley
Courtnee Jenee Cossell-Smallwood
Avia Lauren Dow
Andrew Thomas Finicle
Ciara Fowler
Collin Thomas Free
Brandon Hearn Hargraves
Megan Breanne Henry
Madilynne Marie Lamp
Sarah Logan
Debra Lynn Lytle
Stephanie Eileen Maus
Michelle L. Rawlins
Taylor Alexis Simmons
Vanessa Ruth Spicer
Chad Lewis Thompson
Kaitlianna Jean Tucker
Roger Vade Williams
Christopher Collin Willis
Peru
Joseph G. Behny
Kyle River Emelio
Lisa Marie Rummel
Russiaville
Joseph Paul Branham
Kyle Nathan Copenhaver
Kelly Paden
Katelyn Scott Workman
Tipton
Noah J. Dane
Students receive dean’s list recognition
The following area students were named to the dean’s list, or a similar academic achievement list, at their higher education institution.
Alma College
Kathryn Brown of Kokomo
Belmont University
Grace Guerre of Kokomo
Defiance College
McKenzie Cooper of Greentown
Olivet Nazarene University
Jacob Lukowiak of Greentown
Southern New Hampshire University
Craig Berkheiser of Peru
Heather Hall-Fisher of Kokomo
Keith Harris of Kokomo
Amanda Hester of Kokomo
Brennan Reed of Kokomo
Melinda Unger of Sharpsville
Wheaton College
Addison Ream of Greentown
Northwestern to purchase 3 buses
The Northwestern Board of School Trustees approved the purchase of three school buses on Jan. 13.
Cost of the three buses is $263,371.
An 81-passenger seat bus will be used for daily routes and replace a bus currently in use.
A 14-passenger bus will be for special needs students and will have a wheelchair lift and removable seats. The bus will also have air conditioning and other features for special needs students.
Northwestern will also purchase a 14-passenger bus for extracurricular activities. The bus will include air conditioning and USB charging ports.
Each bus will replace a current bus. The old buses will be traded in or sold.
