IUK students named to dean’s, chancellor’s lists

The following students were named to either the chancellor’s list or dean’s list at Indiana University Kokomo for the fall 2021 semester.

Students are listed by hometown.

Amboy

Rachel M. Gunion

Marlie Sue Newhouse

Bunker Hill

Aubree P. Dedaker

Corey Joseph Oaf

Jacob N. Pierson

Logan Nicholas Smith

Natalie C. Tubb

Tyler Thomas Yoars

Burlington

Kelsey Elizabeth Hammond

Molly Rich

Denver

Austin Bradly Carter

Nathan Thomas Maynard

Sharlie Renee See

Melissa Troyer

Greentown

Aliya Katherine Barends

Audrey Fay Bates

Holden C. Booher

Noah B. Brown

Rylie Grace Davison

Ethan John Duchateau

Olivia Lynn Ellis

Gabriel Jackson Franks

Ella J. Kantz

Nancy Belle Riddell

Jessica A. Roberts

Isabel Rose Shepherd

Kathleen Eliza Smith

Ariel B. Stevens

Gwendolyn Michelle Tyler

Caleb Thomas Vogl

Olivia Grace Vogl

Ethan Marcus Wilcox

Taylor Scott Yoder

Kempton

Paul Allen Reehling Jr

Marlene Regalado Alanis

Kokomo

Tiwaa Ababio

Allison Lynn Abney

Lauren Rebecca Abney

Kaela Justice Noel Adams

Miranda I. Addison

Carter Stephen Adkins

Kolby Blake Ahnert

Kelly Alford

Parker Ava Mackinsey Allen

Emily Grace Akers

Nolan Gabriel Arnold

Katherine Jean Asher

Kurt Avergonzado

Blake Ian Banter

Alec Timothy Barreira

Benjamin David Beachy

Haelie Elizabeth Bellaw

Makayla Lynn Blount

Katherine Renae Boike

Courtney L. Brackett

Cole Braun

Garrison Todd Brege

Alexander P. Brink

Logan Benson Brittain

Erika Lavon Brogdon

Jacob A. Brown

Riley James Brown

Brennan Christopher Buchanan

Chandler Eli Buck

Christian Hailey Bunce

Kyle Richard Burdette

Peter Sayers Burton

Maryann Bush

Emma Grace Byrum

James Hunter Cain

Drew Dee Caldwell

Cheyenne Alexis Carter

Marlie Mei Chaffee

Dustin Alan Chase

Barrington Walker Christopher

Aliya Serenity Clark

Chardonnay Rose Clark

Ty William Collier

Shalihn Jade Compton

Emily Conyers

Cindy Rose Cornelius

Logan Catherine Cox

Angelina Cremoni Phelps

Jada Critchlow

Alexis Marie Crow

Madison Elizabeth Culbreth

Kimberly Jo Cumbo

Dayna Michelle Damewood

Sophia Marie Davidson

Brenton Mark Davisson

Keith Aaron Dell

Lindsay R. Dewey

Gavin Robert Dirks

Cassie Michelle Dispennett

Chelsea Duke

Katharine Estella Evans

Carleigh Madison Feldhouse

Caleb Daniel Felger

Karlee Nicole Finicle

Veronica L. Fiscus

Kayla Marie Fogle

Kenzie N. Fouch

Shelby Ralynn Friend

Sophie Maxine Galloway

Brooklyn Kay Garber

Kathia Giselle Garcia

Kendal Fay Gentry

Macy Mikayla Gerber

Tyler L. Gilbert

Jarod Daniel Gillespie

Brenda Grimm

Tinelle Jean Groover

Jessica Leigh Hamilton

Levi William Hanny

Maison Claire Hardin

Hannah Harrell

Madelina Elaine Harris

Isabel R. Harsh

Kaylee Hartman

Hayden Conner Herring

Haiden Laine Hiatt

Isaac Fulton Hogsett

Mary Inger Hogsett

Hannah K. Hopkins

Christiana Dawn Hopper

Lileigh Horner

Bailey Deanne Howard

Evan G. Hoy

Dustin Huddleston

Payton J. Irwin

Kaitlyn Brianne Isaac

Alexis Christine James

Caleb Johnson

Henry J. Johnson

Lauren Michelle Johnson

Vivianne Johnson

Kevin N. Jones

Matthew Foster Kaiser

Michael Ellis Kaster

Ken S. Kessler

Morgan Elizabeth Koon

Macaela Renee Kuntzman

Nolan Lapp

Hailey Lynne Law

Maryam Tomilola Lawal

Kolbie Reese Lawson

Casey Elizabeth Lechner

Vinh Teng Lee

Grace E. Lefler

Alexander Ethan Leicht

Amelia Leicht

Molly Shannon Lewis

Brenna Grace Liston

Kearah Anne Little

William T. Lovelace

Angelique Ana Luna

Shanelle L. Majors

Stephen Michael Markley

Kaitline Elizabeth Martin

Levi J. Marx

Emma Rose McGregor

Kelci Rae McKay

Saundra V. McKinney-Rosemont

Lauren Kay McLeland

Courtney C. Meek

Hannah Mendenhall

Evan Stanton Monize

Kelsey Lynn Montgomery

Destiny A. Moore

Madison Drew Moore

Blake Edward Martin

Renn Westley Martin

Iliana Mehmeti

Laura Ann Miles

Brittney Rae Morton

Sydney Barrett Murphy

Zebulon Thomas Murray

Jena Lynne Myers

Owen Rheo Myers

Madelyn Rose Nelson

Claire Elizabeth Nichols

Sarah A. Napier

Taylor O’Banion

Landry Reece Ozmun

Ava Clare Page

Lillian Rose Parker

Destiny Marie Parkison

Zachary Paschal

Sydney Pattison

Joseph A. Paul

Karen Josefina Pegg

Claire E. Pepka

Andrew Rehall Pervez

Alexis Ranee Pier

Stephanie Powe

Shyzeadriea M. Prater

Shiloh Lee Pullen

Sierra Lynn Pyle

Jada Quillen

Brianna Nicole Ramsey

Timothy M. Renken

Sawyer Ashton Michael Reynolds

Kelsey E. Rhoades

Zaide William Rhoton

Lexi Lou Richard

Brycen Gem Richmond

Julia Alaina Riddle

Cole Riley

Kaleb Matthew Roberson

Alexa Shae Roberts

Grace Catherine Roberts

Shayne Matthew Roth

William Alan Roth

Rylea N. Royer

Alissa Claire Russell

Hannah Nichole Sandefur

Courtney B. Sanford

London Warren Schaal

Samuel L. Scimia

Benjamin David Scott

Morgan Paige Scruggs

Christian Michael Sexton

Brandi Nicole Sheefel

Madeline Rose Sinnamon

Alyvia J. Smith

Elizabeth Paige Smith

Grace Isabella Smith

Haleigh Elizabeth Smith

Lynn Alexis Smith

Emma Lee Earline Snyder

Hayden Robert Sordelet

Nicholas Scott Sottong Sr.

Bailey K. Stanley

Dylan James Steele

Ashley Ann Thompson

Nicholas Russell Thomson

Arayleah Townsend

Trevor Wayne Townsend

Mason Lee Townsley

Meg Aaron Tuberty

Cobyn Clay Tuggle

Teagan Maree Turley

Casey William Switzer

Casey Vail

Ayla Dian Vandergriff

Kaelyn Aubrey Vandiver

Maya Makena Valadez

Jackson Paul Wages

Zoe S. Wainscott

Dajah Shafawn Walker

Tao Wang

Anissa Katherine Washington

John Scott Wasmuth

Emma Joelle Watson

James William Webster

Kaylee Colleen Weeks

Daniel Anthony Allender West

Joseph Isaac White

Katie Mae White

Sarah Elizabeth White

Trevor Bryant White

Jessica Renee Williams

Kayla Winger

Sean D. Witter

Alexis Brooke Wood

Coby Rae Woodring

Victoria L. Wunderlich

Monica Zavala

Zoie Elaine Zimmerman

Macy

Olivia Grace Boldry

Elizabeth Ann Deeds

Alexander Jason Masters

Robert Eugene Moore

Haven Skyanne Vorhees

Shelby Lynn Walker

Peru

Anbrea Piper Adams

Christopher Matthew Alexander

Brayden Michael Bockover

Kaylee Monique Bohn

Jose Ramon Bojorquez

Hannah Elaine Burton

Noah Anthony Claus

Jessica Rae Conner

Malarye Sierra Jo Crowley

Kirsta Ann Davis

Michelle Lee Eisaman

Olivia Nichole Feltenberger

Jared Matthew Giek

Addasyn Klare Hines

Haley Holycross

Alexanne Jia Lun Hough

Abby MeShelle Jewell

Kaitlyn Jones

Bryan Michael Kay

Amy Lunceford

Austin Anthony Martino

Alyssa Vera Maston

Lilah Elaine Maynard

Kathryn Allen Peck

Julia Marie Joanne Petzold

Betsy Michelle Powell

Andrew Jacob Robinson

Alexander Nicholas Smith

Zane T. Smith

Jamie Rose Stoll

Bridgette Josephine Thomas

Faith Truax

Grace Ann Tubb

Jacob M. Van Baalen

Braxton Matthew Wilhelm

Madison E. Winegardner

Russiaville

Dominic Bauer

Zoe Addison Blumm

Makayla Ray Bugher

Cassie Victoria Elizabeth Cregar

Coralyn M. Cregar

Jessica Marie Curtis

Zoe Leila Damron

Cheryl Mae Dashiell

Breanna Marie DeWeese

Matthew Ryan Duke

Alex Lee Herren

Emma Elizabeth Kahn

Tillie M. Kanable

Logan James Mace

Madison Elaine Middleton

Sara Nicole Penrod

Lauren E. Piske

Emily Kathryn Richard

Janae A. Quinn

Alyson Kathleen Williams

Skyler Milton Workman

Sharpsville

Kylee K. Fernung

Karly Angelle McKay

Eden Morrison

John W. Parkison

Emma Jean Piske

Brenna Shae Taitano

Tipton

Bret M. Cummins

Adam Kent Dell

Emily Christine Derheimer

Morgan E. Earl

Tera Noelle Gotschall

Garrett Wiley Graves

Kimberly Ann-Nicole Hearn

Jossie Marie Helmerick

Jared Christopher Hickman

Rachel Marie Majors

Ava Elizabeth Newcom

Brittany Emma Ryan

Marcus Andrew Shaffer

Lauren Irene Shively

Parker Noelle Walsh

Alec Peyton Weddell

Valerie Ziegler

Windfall

Isabelle L. Abney

Emily M. Byers

Jaide Nicole Cassity

Alexander Franklin Porter

IUK part-time students named to dean’s lists

The following part-time students were named to the dean’s list at Indiana University Kokomo for 2021.

Students are listed by hometown.

Greentown

Thomas Luke Lott

Kokomo

Marcus James Bradley

Courtnee Jenee Cossell-Smallwood

Avia Lauren Dow

Andrew Thomas Finicle

Ciara Fowler

Collin Thomas Free

Brandon Hearn Hargraves

Megan Breanne Henry

Madilynne Marie Lamp

Sarah Logan

Debra Lynn Lytle

Stephanie Eileen Maus

Michelle L. Rawlins

Taylor Alexis Simmons

Vanessa Ruth Spicer

Chad Lewis Thompson

Kaitlianna Jean Tucker

Roger Vade Williams

Christopher Collin Willis

Peru

Joseph G. Behny

Kyle River Emelio

Lisa Marie Rummel

Russiaville

Joseph Paul Branham

Kyle Nathan Copenhaver

Kelly Paden

Katelyn Scott Workman

Tipton

Noah J. Dane

Students receive dean’s list recognition

The following area students were named to the dean’s list, or a similar academic achievement list, at their higher education institution.

Alma College

Kathryn Brown of Kokomo

Belmont University

Grace Guerre of Kokomo

Defiance College

McKenzie Cooper of Greentown

Olivet Nazarene University

Jacob Lukowiak of Greentown

Southern New Hampshire University

Craig Berkheiser of Peru

Heather Hall-Fisher of Kokomo

Keith Harris of Kokomo

Amanda Hester of Kokomo

Brennan Reed of Kokomo

Melinda Unger of Sharpsville

Wheaton College

Addison Ream of Greentown

Northwestern to purchase 3 buses

The Northwestern Board of School Trustees approved the purchase of three school buses on Jan. 13.

Cost of the three buses is $263,371.

An 81-passenger seat bus will be used for daily routes and replace a bus currently in use.

A 14-passenger bus will be for special needs students and will have a wheelchair lift and removable seats. The bus will also have air conditioning and other features for special needs students.

Northwestern will also purchase a 14-passenger bus for extracurricular activities. The bus will include air conditioning and USB charging ports.

Each bus will replace a current bus. The old buses will be traded in or sold.

