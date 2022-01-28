Appointments for Northwestern kindergarten round up open
Northwestern Elementary is scheduling kindergarten enrollment appointments for April 14.
To make an appointment call, 765-457-8101 ext. 5001. Time slots are available between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
To qualify for kindergarten enrollment, a child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022.
Parents should make an appointment by April 12.
On the day of appointments (April 14), parents should bring their child's birth certificate, immunization records and two proofs of residency.
Parents will also be asked to fill out enrollment and information cards.
An informal assessment of readiness skills, a vision and hearing screening and orientation for students are included during appointments.
Parents outside the Northwestern school district can find enrollment information for tuition transfer at www.nwsc.k12.in.us/.
Hamilton Heights hosting construction job fair
Close to 50 companies will be represented at an architecture, engineering and construction job fair Feb. 16 at Hamilton Heights.
The job fair is open for juniors and seniors who are enrolled or interested in career and technical education (CTE) programs.
This event gives students, their parents, employers and not-for-profit adult education support organizations a chance to meet, establish professional relationships and discuss potential job and/or internship and apprenticeship opportunities while developing relationships that can open doors to potential employment upon graduation this spring.
Companies participating in the job fair have apprenticeship and internship opportunities and are looking for local talent.
The job fair is free and will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Hamilton Heights High School in Arcadia.
Ivy Tech welcomes inaugural Adjunct Faculty Hall of Fame class
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo honored six part-time instructors to its new Adjunct Faculty Hall of Fame.
Topping the list was Chris Dixon, who was honored for having taught more than 3,000 students in the School of Arts, Sciences and Education over more than 150 course sections as an Ivy Tech adjunct.
Others named to the Adjunct Faculty Hall of Fame are, from the School of Arts, Sciences and Education, Michele Harding (2,503 students, 124 sections), Angie Pickard-Clark (1,692 students, 113 sections), Carole Boyer (1,423 students, 107 sections) and Chris Stepp (1,728 students, 104 sections) and from the School of Business, Logistics, and Supply Chain, Linda Hoff (1,219 students, 119 sections).
Local students earn dean's list recognition at Manchester
The following area students were named to the dean's list at Manchester University for the fall 2021 semester.
Students must be full time and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Abby Bechtel of Kokomo
Cain Clingaman of Denver
Shelbi Corlett of Kokomo
McKenzie Enright of Tipton
Bailey Keim of Denver
William Mikesell of Macy
Rebekah Milburn of Peru
Aubrey Neuzerling of Kokomo
Ian Parslow of Kokomo
Carly Ripberger of Tipton
James Walsh of Peru
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.