Applications open for Community Foundation scholarships
Students in college or returning to college have the opportunity to apply for a number of different scholarships through the Community Foundation of Howard County. Deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
Scholarships include:
Altrusa Memorial Scholarship
For graduates of any Howard County high school enrolled, or planning to enroll, in any accredited college, university or nursing school in the United States. Careers in pre-medicine, medicine, two-year associate program in nursing, three-year diploma program in nursing and four-year Bachelor of Nursing program will be considered, providing any such program is in preparation for obtaining a registered nurse designation or a M.D. degree.
William S. & Susannah B. Hough Memorial Scholarship
Available to students who have graduated or will graduate from any public high school or accredited private high school located in Howard County who will attend Indiana University Kokomo, Purdue University Kokomo or Ivy Tech Kokomo. Students must be enrolled in a program leading to an associate or bachelor’s degree.
Kokomo Rotary Club – Early Risers Scholarship
Available to graduates of a Howard County public or private high school who are in their third or fourth year of college study and who are active in community service.
June Brown Hill PEO Nursing Scholarship
Scholarship is available for Howard County students who are or will be enrolled in an accredited educational institution to study nursing.
Fisher Medical Scholarship
Available to Howard County residents or high school graduates who are accepted to an accredited school of medicine and pursuing a medical degree.
Adams Rotary Memorial Scholarship
Available to Howard County high school graduates enrolled or planning to enroll in any accredited college, university or nursing school in the United States. Careers in pre-medicine, medicine, two-year associate program in nursing, three-year diploma program in nursing and four-year bachelor of nursing program will be considered, providing any such program is in preparation for obtaining a registered nurse designation or a M.D. degree.
Holtson Family Teacher’s Scholarship
Available for late-in-life, second career or other non-traditional students on an educative track to become teachers in Indiana.
Max M. Earl Memorial Scholarship
Available to Howard County residents or former students of any Howard County high school who are or will be attending the Indiana University School of Medicine to pursue a degree as a medical doctor.
Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship
For graduates of any Howard County high school who are pursuing courses of study in fields that lead to careers in the medical/dental profession at any accredited college, university or nursing school in the United States.
Walter J. Moss Teacher Enhancement Scholarship
This fund provides scholarships to professional educators in the Kokomo School Corporation or Howard County school districts who are seeking an advanced degree and/or certification beyond initial certification. Apply through the Kokomo Education Foundation, Debbie Vawter, at 765-455-8000.
More information, eligibility guidelines and online applications are available at cfhoward.org.
Local students earn dean’s list honors, graduate
Local students attending the following higher education institutions were named to the dean’s list or chancellor’s list for the fall 2021 semester:
DePauw University
Jameson Davenport of Kokomo
Chase Epp of Russiaville
Logan Julian of Windfall
University of Evansville
Jordan Bradley of Kokomo
Pranav Haran of Kokomo
Gabrielle Hardoin of Kokomo
University of Maryland Global Campus
Carl Mahan of Kokomo
Troy University (chancellor’s list)
Volsie Mugwisi of Peru
