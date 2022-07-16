HVAC upgrades coming to Kokomo HS, career center
Kokomo School Corporation will spend over $4 million to renovate the HVAC system at the high school and Kokomo Area Career Center.
Quality Plumbing & Heating of Kokomo submitted the lowest bid and will complete the project.
The project is expected to begin in August and wrap up at the end of 2023.
Kokomo students graduate from Indiana Connections Academy
More than 600 students graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school including Courtney Catron, Myah Halter, Kylee Rybolt, Katelyn Shuey and Torey Wheeler, all of Kokomo.
Indiana Connections Academy has been in operation for more than a decade and more than 4,000 students have received a diploma from the online school.
State launches back-to-school vaccine campaign
The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with local health departments to host back-to-school immunization clinics this summer.
The Start Smart campaign includes a map showing dates, times and locations of community immunization clinics. The map can be found at https://startsmart.health.in.gov/.
Local clinics include:
Howard County Health Department, 1 to 3 p.m. every other Tuesday. Call 765-456-2403 to make an appointment.
Tipton County Health Department, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call 765-675-8741 to make an appointment
The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older. Families will not be charged at the site of the clinic but should provide insurance information if available.
Over the last two years, immunization rates for diseases such as measles, mumps and chicken pox have fallen 10% across Indiana, which puts children at greater risk of highly contagious, yet highly preventable, diseases.
A list of immunizations required for school can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3xmd4r8t.
Russiaville Masonic Lodge names scholarship winners
Russiaville Lodge No. 82 named 10 area seniors as recipients of the Grand Lodge of Indiana Scholarship.
Students are children and grandchildren of members of Russiaville Lodge No. 82.
They are:
- Andrew Ault
- Elijah Collins
- Ethan Collins
- Kylee Duncan
- Jennah Jones
- Jessie Jones
- Trenton Pulipher
- Donavan Shepherd
- Alex Watkins
- Ryker Wood
Host families sought for exchange students
Nonprofit organization Ayusa is seeking families in Howard County interested in hosting exchange students for the coming school year.
There is no “typical” American host family, according to Ayusa. Families with or without children are welcome.
Host families provide three meals a day and a bedroom (either private or shared). Each student is supported by a professionally trained community representative from Ayusa who works with the family and student for the entire program. All host families must pass a criminal background check and a home visit by an Ayusa representative.
Ayusa foreign exchange students come from more than 60 countries, are fully insured, bring their own spending money and are proficient in English.
Families interested in learning more about hosting an exchange student can visit http://www.ayusa.org or contact Mary Lupacchino at 317-752-1897.
Tipton schools’ projects progressing, face delays
Superintendent Ryan Glaze told the Kokomo Tribune earlier this week that a corporation-wide construction project at Tipton schools has faced supply chain delays.
Tipton schools is in the midst of a multi-million dollar school-improvement project which will see upgrades at each school building.
Glaze said the hope is to have the parking lot, new tennis courts and turf installed at the football field completed this fall. The original completion date was before the start of school Aug. 11.
The turf portion of the project is expected to be completed in early August, and the field will be ready for the first football game of the season. Glaze said there is no concern with the field being ready in time.
Interior work, including the renovation of science classrooms and other upgrades at the elementary and high schools, will be done this time next year.
Work also continues on a new greenhouse at the high school. Glaze said it should be complete by the time school starts.
“It’s looking good,” he said. “I’m pleased with it.”
