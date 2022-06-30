Lewis Cass principal named Western assistant superintendent
RUSSIAVILLE — The Western School Board approved Barrett Bates as assistant superintendent Thursday morning.
Bates is a graduate of Western High School and has spent the last 15 years at Lewis Cass Schools as a teacher, elementary principal and, most recently, high school principal.
“It’s like coming back home for me,” Bates said.
Western interviewed five applicants for the position, according to Superintendent Mark DuBois. Sixteen applied. The opening was due to DuBois being named superintendent.
“I think one of the biggest advantages that we saw in choosing you was that you’ve been a principal at the elementary level and secondary level,” board member Linda Singer told Bates. “I think that makes you very qualified to serve as our assistant superintendent.”
Duke Energy grant funds STEM program
Kokomo School Corporation wrapped up a four-week “Read-Up With STEM” summer program, thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
The summer program was for kindergarten through second grade students and was held at Pettit Park Elementary School.
“Kokomo School Corporation officials are grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for sponsoring our ‘Read Up With STEM’ summer program,” Tammy Tickfer, director of elementary education, said in a statement. “Our elementary students engaged in reading activities that were connected to hands-on learning style within the STEM focus.”
The grant also afforded take-home book bundles for students.
The philanthropy is part of more than $300,000 that Duke Energy Foundation awarded to K-12 programs in Indiana this summer.
Tipton Elks names scholarship winners
TIPON — The Tipton Elks No. 1012 awarded six seniors a total of $9,000 in scholarship money.
Hunter Rood, of Kokomo High School; Grace Brandon, Nate Powell and Lucy Quigley of Tipton High School; Ross Cassity of Tri-Central High School; and Michaela Stewart of Western High School were scholarship recipients.
Scholarship money was raised by the Elks Golf Tournament and lodge members.
IUK adds LGTBQ+ lending library
A grant from Indiana University’s Queer Philanthropy Circle will afford for a LGTBQ+ lending library at IU Kokomo.
About 60 books are included in the LGTBQ Lending Library, located in the Multicultural Center on campus.
Benjamin Liechty, director of the LGBTQ+ Center, worked with students to choose books to include. Grant funds went toward the purchase of books. They were purchased from Beyond Barcodes Bookstore in Indianapolis, to support a minority-owned business.
“I think it’s important to have these books available to students because it’s a chance for them to learn more about LGBTQ+ individuals, the history and movement, and about the people who were leaders in the community,” Liechty said in a statement. “They can learn about the obstacles people had to overcome because they were part of this community and know about those who paved the way before them.”
Liechty collaborated with students from Spectrum, a student organization that raises awareness of LGBTQ+ issues and provides a supportive environment, to choose both fiction and non-fiction books to buy.
“We wanted to be sure we were being equitable and choosing books that would intrigue students and help them understand their own identity, and other identities within the community,” Liechty said, adding that they focused on books not already available in the campus library.
High school music department earn state awards
Four area high schools received the highest honor from the Indiana State Music Association this year: the coveted All-Music Award.
Eastern, Kokomo, Taylor and Tipton high school band departments earned an All-Music Award.
To earn this award, music programs must attend all the ISSMA competitions throughout the year and earn a Gold Award rating, bands must earn a Gold in an ISSMA marching band competition, advance both solos and ensembles to Solo & Ensemble State Finals, earn a gold at Jazz Contest and a gold at Organizational (concert band) Contest.
Additionally, Kokomo, Northwestern and Western high school choirs received All-Music awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.