Local graduates announced
The following students graduated this spring from their respective institutions:
Renaud Chauret, of Kokomo, Rochester Institute of Technology
Keagan James, of Kokomo, Illinois Wesleyan University
Co-Alliance awards scholarships to area students
Three area seniors received $1,000 scholarships from Co-Alliance Cooperative Inc.
Madyson Baxter of Northwestern High School, Camden Calloway of Tipton High School and Kenadie Fernung of Tri-Central High School were among 41 high school seniors to receive a Solutions Scholarship, which goes to students who have a passion for and plan to study agriculture in college.
Students named to DePauw University honor roll
The following local students were named to spring semester honor roll at DePauw University, which honors students for achieving at least a 3.4 GPA:
Chase Epp of Russiaville
Luke Stoker of Tipton
Western to replace tennis courts
RUSSIAVILLE — The Western School Board approved for Randall Miller & Associates to conduct the planning process to replace the school's tennis courts.
The tennis courts are in "poor shape" and have deep cracks, according to Assistant Superintendent Mark DuBois.
DuBois said many of the issues stem from the lack of a drainage system underneath the courts, which leaves water nowhere to go. Freeze and thaw have taken a toll on the tennis courts.
The assistant superintendent said they intend to build a drainage system that drains into the retention pond north of the courts.
Cost and timeline of the project are to be determined.
Tri-Central treasurer wins regional award
SHARPSVILLE — The Indiana Association of School Business Officials named Lisa Dever, treasurer of Tri-Central schools, as its Region 5 Treasurer of the Year for 2020.
The IASBO consists of school treasurers, deputy treasurers, CEOs and superintendents. Her peers in the region selected her for the award, according to Tri-Central Superintendent Dave Driggs.
Tri-Central bus drivers receive pandemic stipend
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central bus drivers received a $1,000 stipend as a show of appreciation for their work during the pandemic.
The stipends went to contracted drivers who delivered meals to students when school was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana Bond Bank returns money to Eastern, Kokomo schools
Indiana Bond Bank reimbursed 29 school districts, including Eastern and Kokomo, for interest paid on tax anticipation warrants during the pandemic.
Schools issued tax anticipation warrants through the bank to cover COVID-19-related cash flow issues. A tax anticipation warrant is a way to borrow against future property tax draws.
In total, the bank reimbursed school districts $348,175 in interest paid. The reimbursement was through state pandemic relief funds the bank received.
A news release stated most schools basically received a no-cost, no-interest loan because initial financing rolled all costs into the interest rate.
