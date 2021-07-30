Tipton HS marching band community day set for Aug. 5
TIPTON — Tipton High School’s marching band will have its annual community day from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the high school practice field.
The band will showcase its performance for the 74th annual State Fair Band Day during the event before heading to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Friday.
Tipton will be among 40 to 50 bands that will participate in the state fair competition.
There will be food trucks, touch-a-truck displays from the Tipton fire and police departments, children’s activities as well as a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m.
Tri-Central out-of-district parent meeting Thursday
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central parents who live outside of the district are encouraged to attend Thursday’s transportation information meeting.
Scheduled for 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, the meeting is for parents who might use the out-of-district transportation option.
This would be for students who would be picked up at Crossroads Church, the south branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Tipton County Library and the Boys & Girls Club of Tipton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.