Western to interview board candidates
RUSSIAVILLE — The Western School Corporation Board of School Trustees will interview prospective board members during a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Western's school board has an open seat due to the resignation of Pam Carter. Carter resigned following the hiring of Barrett Bates as the corporation's next assistant superintendent.
Bates is Carter's son-in-law. Carter resigned to avoid any appearance of favoritism.
Candidates will be interviewed, and the board will appoint one of the candidates at a later meeting. They will serve the remainder of Carter's term, which expires at the end of the year.
The school board will also discuss agenda items for its July 19 meeting. No action will be taken.
This is the first of monthly public work sessions for the Western School Board.
IDOE accepting applications for grants to help attract teachers
The Indiana Department of Education is accepting applications for the Attract, Prepare, Retain (APR) Grant.
The grant is for schools and community partners, meant to support initiatives to attract and retain educators.
Plans can center on increasing leadership and career advancement within the educator profession, as well as increasing opportunities for high school students and underrepresented populations to pursue careers as educators.
This could include increasing:
- The number of opportunities for high school students to enter educator preparation programs with transferable postsecondary credits,
- Underrepresented populations among candidates enrolling in educator preparation programs,
- Opportunities for leadership and career advancement within the profession, and
- Opportunities for sharing information, practices and ideas among other educators.
The launch of this grant is the latest initiative led by IDOE to support educator talent, quality and value, which is one of the department’s three strategic pillars.
Applications are due Aug. 5. Interested applicants can submit their online application at https://tinyurl.com/ymmp3psa.
