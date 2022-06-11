Applications available for On My Way Pre-K
Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is now accepting applications for its On My Way Pre-K program.
The grant-based program provides access to free, high-quality pre-kindergarten education for 4-year-old students in low-income families.
A child is eligible for On My Way Pre-K if they turn 4 by Aug. 1, 2022, and plan to start kindergarten in 2023-24.
A child's household must be below 127% of the federal poverty level.
Parents or guardians must be working, going to school, attending job training or searching for employment.
Once a family has met eligibility requirements and has been awarded a grant for their child, they may choose from any of the approved On My Way Pre-K programs. Families can search for approved providers at www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov.
Western to confirm new superintendent Monday
RUSSIAVILLE — The Western school board will meet to approve Mark DuBois as the school corporation's next superintendent at 7 a.m. Monday.
DuBois is the current assistant superintendent and is picked to succeed superintendent Katie Reckard, who is leaving to take a job with Lafayette School Corporation.
DuBois' proposed contract is a three-year deal with an annual $130,000 salary.
MLK commission awards scholarships
The Kokomo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission awarded $1,000 scholarship to 13 area high school students.
Students are listed below by school.
Kokomo
Cameron Crawford
Omarea Daniels
Amaya Granger
Omari Solomon
Jaylen Stroman
Travarion Corbin
Arynne Anderson
Dre’Veon Lewis
Kieran Morrison
Taylor
Cree Anders
Michael Pemberton
Northwestern
Audrey Koetter
Western
Michaela Stewart
The MLK Jr. Commission offers higher education scholarships to any Howard County student who applies, based on GPA, SAT scores, honors and awards in school and community recognition for participating in clubs and organizations. In addition, the student is required to submit a 500 word essay on good citizenship.
The MLK Commission is a 501(C)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. Contributions to the MLK Commission Scholarship Fund can be sent to MLK Commission, P.O. Box 161, Kokomo, IN 46903-0161.
Kiwanis Club of Kokomo names scholarship winners
The Kiwanis Club of Kokomo Foundation awarded $1,000 scholarships to eight graduating seniors recently.
They are:
Dylan Bryant — Western High School
Kayleigh Fulton — Northwestern High School
Evan Kretz — Western High School
Aleya Mygrant — Lewis Cass High School
Shelbee Reed — Eastern High School
Jordin Sandefur — Taylor High School
Rilyn Wonnell — Kokomo High School
Audrey Rassel — Western High School (Girls Basketball Scholarship winner)
The Kokomo Kiwanis Foundation was established in 1972 and has awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships to high school seniors.
