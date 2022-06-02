Kokomo Art Center offering art camp for kids
The Kokomo Art Center will offer a summer art camp for kids between ages 8-11 from June 20-24.
Western High School art teacher Myndie Everling will teach a variety of art projects during morning sessions of the camp.
There is no charge to attend but space is limited.
Contact curator Lesley Wysong at artisfunlnw@aol.com or 765-457-9480 to reserve your a spot.
Kiwanis Club of Kokomo names scholarship winners
The Kiwanis Club of Kokomo Foundation will award $1,000 scholarships to eight graduating seniors Thursday.
They are:
Dylan Bryant — Western High School
Kayleigh Fulton — Northwestern High School
Evan Kretz — Western High School
Aleya Mygrant — Lewis Cass High School
Shelbee Reed — Eastern High School
Jordin Sandefur — Taylor High School
Rilyn Wonnell — Kokomo High School
Audrey Rassel — Western High School (Girls Basketball Scholarship winner)
The Kokomo Kiwanis Foundation was established in 1972 and has awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships to high school seniors.
