Kokomo Art Center offering art camp for kids

The Kokomo Art Center will offer a summer art camp for kids between ages 8-11 from June 20-24. 

Western High School art teacher Myndie Everling will teach a variety of art projects during morning sessions of the camp. 

There is no charge to attend but space is limited.

Contact curator Lesley Wysong at artisfunlnw@aol.com or 765-457-9480 to reserve your a spot.

Kiwanis Club of Kokomo names scholarship winners

The Kiwanis Club of Kokomo Foundation will award $1,000 scholarships to eight graduating seniors Thursday.

They are: 

Dylan Bryant — Western High School

Kayleigh Fulton — Northwestern High School

Evan Kretz — Western High School

Aleya Mygrant — Lewis Cass High School

Shelbee Reed — Eastern High School

Jordin Sandefur — Taylor High School

Rilyn Wonnell — Kokomo High School

Audrey Rassel — Western High School (Girls Basketball Scholarship winner)

The Kokomo Kiwanis Foundation was established in 1972 and has awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. 

