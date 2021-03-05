Local student graduates form Arcadia University
Hariyalee Kapuria, a resident of Kokomo, graduated from Arcadia University on Jan. 17 with a transitional doctor of physical therapy degree, school officials announced recently.
The 104 graduates of the doctor of physical therapy and transitional doctor of physical therapy programs were awarded their degrees through a virtual ceremony. According to a news release, each graduate was hooded by a loved one when their name was called during the ceremony.
Professor receives state civic engagement award
Indiana University Kokomo professor Angela Coppola was honored recently with the 2021 Gerald Bepko Faculty Community Engagement Award, given by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE).
“What really drives my work is creating influential and mutually beneficial partnerships, where we learn from one another, support one another, and grow,” said Coppola, assistant professor of health sciences, and director of the Applied and Community Research Center (ACRC). “That’s translated well to teaching and learning, as well as my service at IU Kokomo. I’m bringing my ideas and expertise to the table, along with my community partners, and we create and implement these initiatives.”
Through her campus and community partnerships, Coppola has developed research-based service-learning approaches, and co-created a children’s physical activity and development internship program at Bona Vista, according to a recent news release from IU Kokomo. She and her students have partnered with the Howard County Health Department for several projects, including exploring how to enhance harm reduction, publicize availability of overdose kits and implement syringe service programs, addressing the effects of the opioid epidemic in Indiana.
This kind of community engaged work is important for establishing the role of higher education in addressing community needs, university officials stated in the news release, and allows students to see how they can make a difference, even while learning how to be health education professionals.
The award was established in 2019 to honor the legacy of Dr. Gerald “Jerry” Bepko and his decades of service to Indiana University and ICHE.
“Recipients of this award are model faculty members who are contributing to the greater good of their communities and furthering the core principles of Indiana’s higher education system,” said Teresa Lubbers, Indiana commissioner for higher education.
“Dr. Coppola’s drive to ensure her students are receiving a rich educational experience paired with critical civic engagement opportunities is one of the many reasons she was selected as this year’s Gerald Bepko Faculty Community Engagement Award winner.”
