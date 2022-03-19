KHS band to present winter concert Tuesday
The Kokomo High School Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium, where it will present a new piece of commissioned music.
Tuesday will be the premiere of “Spirit of Innovation,” written by emerging composer Adrian B. Sims. The Seattle native coined the piece “Spirit of Innovation” due to the history of Kokomo.
“The pandemic limited the experiences for our band students — no live performances, no guest artists, no guest conductors — things that had become traditions,” said Brandon Anderson, KHS band director, in a statement. “So, the band instructors wanted to do something extra special to fill some of those voids.”
Howard Elementary kindergarten roundup planned for April 14
Howard Elementary School is scheduling appointments for its kindergarten enrollment day, set for April 14.
Appointments are from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and are for students living in the district or who have a sibling at Howard Elementary.
A child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 to qualify for kindergarten enrollment.
Call 765-459-0319 to make an appointment.
Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two proofs of residency.
During enrollment appointments, there will be an informal assessment of readiness skills, vision screening and orientation for students.
There will be a meeting for parents from 6 to 7 p.m. April 13 in the Howard Elementary cafeteria.
Taylor kindergarten, pre-K roundup planned for April 13, May 18
Taylor Elementary School will have kindergarten and Tiny Titans Preschool enrollment days on April 13 and May 18.
Both days are from 4 to 6 p.m. Call 765-453-3800 to schedule an appointment.
Parents should to the Taylor Community School website (www.taylor.k12.in.us) and complete the new student enrollment prior to coming. Children should also attend so they can meet teachers and participate in activities.
To attend kindergarten, students must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1. Pre-K kids must be 4 on or before Aug. 1. Preschoolers must be 3 on or before Aug 1 and be potty-trained.
Parents will need to bring the child’s official birth certificate, proof of immunizations, social security card and proof of residency.
A $50 registration fee is also due to secure a child’s spot in the Tiny Titans Preschool program, as limited space is available. For questions or more information, call Taylor Elementary School at 765-453-3800.
