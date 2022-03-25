Taylor scholarship deadlines approaching
The deadline for the three Sellers scholarship applications for Taylor High seniors and graduates is April 15.
In the past several years, over 1,000 basic scholarships have been awarded to Taylor seniors or grads going back to the class of ‘72. Students must have a C average and good citizenship. This year’s scholarship amount is expected to be worth $600.
Up to five Sellers internships are available to Taylor grads who have completed at least their freshman year. They amount to $1,500 at a local community organization or church. Interns are paid at the rate of $15 per hour and also receive the basic scholarship.
The non-traditional scholarship amounts to $1,500 for up to five Taylor grads over 35 who were unable to start college right after graduation or who had their studies interrupted. They can also receive the basic scholarship.
Scholarships are made possible by a $750,000 bequest from the estates of Lloyd, Grace and Gene Sellers, longtime Taylor Township residents.
Applications for the basic scholarship are available in the counseling office, superintendent’s office and at http://www.taylor.k12.in.us/. Both internship and non-traditional applications are available in the Counseling Office or by email from cshort@taylor.k12.in.us.
All three are due by April 15 and should be postmarked by that date.
Training available for solar energy construction at Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Kokomo is offering weeklong training courses for those interested in working in solar energy construction.
Training is set to begin Monday and coincides with Hardy Hills Solar Project in Clinton County, near Kilmore. The project will cover 1,800 acres and employ hundreds of people.
Construction jobs at the site will be $20 or more per hour and include health care benefits.
Ivy Tech is working with Local 873 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and WorkOne West Central to prepare students for the project.
New classes are expected to start weekly. There are no pre-requisites; experience in the electrical industry is helpful but not required. Grant funding is available to pay tuition for those who qualify.
Each class will meet from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus, 1815 E. Morgan St. Ivy Tech instructors will introduce students to construction safety, basic electrical and photovoltaic principals and the basic tools used in the solar industry as well as in the workforce-readiness skills sought by employers. Successful completion of the course will include certification in the OSHA 10 construction safety program.
For registration and additional information, contact Bonnie Devers, program manager in Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Career Coaching & Employer Connections division, at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
Ivy Tech offering CDL training
Ivy Tech Kokomo is offering CDL-A training to help meet the demand of the trucking industry.
New classes are being offered monthly, and financial assistance through WorkOne or a WorkForce Ready Grant may be available.
Ivy Tech’s CDL-A training program, provided in conjunction with Summit Commercial Driver Training LLC, is designed to prepare students to successfully pass both the written and practical portions of Indiana CDL examination in as little as three weeks. It includes 120 hours of training to become a Class-A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holder. This course provides a fundamental working knowledge of the varied aspects of the trucking industry and prepares students for an entry-level position as a tractor-trailer driver with a trucking company.
Before starting the program, prospective students must have a valid motor vehicle driver’s license and must pass a Department of Transportation physical, the CDL Permit examination (covering the General Knowledge, Air Brakes and Combination Vehicle sections) and a drug screen.
For registration and additional information on the program, contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
YMCA to host talk on children’s health
The YMCA of Kokomo will host chiropractor Brad Ralston, who will talk about the affect screen time has on children’s health and behavior.
The event is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the YMCA Community Room.
Ralston has a certificate Treatment of Neurobehavioral Disorders in Childhood and has years of experience of treating children with ADD, ADHD and autism.
Bids approved for roofing projects at KHS, Bon Air
The Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees approved roofing projects at Kokomo High School and Bon Air School to Amos Exteriors Inc., of Indianapolis, earlier this month.
The roofing contractor submitted the lowest bid at $659,765.
Ziolkowski Construction, of South Bend, was awarded the masonry part of the project, with a bid of $64,511.
KSC, Turning Point strike deal
Kokomo School Corporation entered into an agreement with Turning Point following school board approval earlier this month.
Turning Point staff will work with high school counselors through its grant-based Reach Youth Program. The organization offers services and peer groups for kids dealing with mental health issues, such as bullying and suicidal ideations.
Taylor students selling trees to offset paper use
Taylor High School students are selling saplings with a goal of offsetting the amount of paper the school uses in a year.
Sugar maple, paper birch and white spruce trees — all native species — are available. Students have a goal of planting 81 trees later this spring.
Saplings are $5 and should be purchased before Friday. They can be requested at http://tpevents.org/school/2356. Those who purchase a tree can choose where it is planted.
Students and volunteers will plant the trees May 1.
Those interested in volunteering to plant trees can sign up online, too.
Western to purchase three new school buses
RUSSIAVILLE — The Western School Board approved the purchase of three new school buses Tuesday.
The school corporation will purchase two 84-passenger buses and one smaller activity bus for $355,133.
The new full-size buses will replace two currents ones.
Tipton schools to break ground on greenhouse project
Tipton schools will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new greenhouse project at 10 a.m. April 5 at the high school.
The ceremony will officially kick off construction of the Total Seed Production Greenhouse. The local seed company earned naming rights following a generous donation.
More than $500,000 has been raised for the greenhouse, thanks to local community and business donations.
Construction is expected to be completed sometime this summer.
Parking for the ceremony will be on the south side of the auto shop/agriculture area at the high school.
