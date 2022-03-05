Eastern raises over $1K for Walk a Mile

The Eastern Howard School Corporation raised the most money among area school districts for the Kokomo Rescue Mission's annual Walk a Mile fundraiser.

Eastern raised $1,114, earning the coveted pink sneaker trophy for a second consecutive year. 

Students graduate from IUK

More than 30 Indiana counties were represented at Indiana University Kokomo's December graduation. Two hundred thirteen students were among the graduating class. 

They include, ordered by hometown:

Bunker Hill

Natalie C. Tubb

Tyler Thomas Yoars

Burlington

Brooke Nicole May

Denver

Sharlie Renee See

Abigail Nicole Zartman

Greentown

Holden C. Booher

Emily Allison Robbins

Jessica A. Roberts

Breanna L. Schaeffer

Kokomo

Scott Allen Aaron

Lauren Rebecca Abney

Kaela Justice Noel Adams

Kelly Alford

Katherine Jean Asher

Oriana Kathleen Barnard

Stephanie Reneé Bender

Mercedes Kiera Brewster-Donaldson

Celena L Butler

Cheyenne Alexis Carter

Camille Ruth Cooper

Alexis Marie Crow

Lauren A. Davis

Lindsay R. Dewey

Andrew Thomas Finicle

Kendal Fay Gentry

Adrian Rose Hale

Jessica Leigh Hamilton

Leah Hoback

Jetney Hollonquest

Lynn Marie Howell

Kaitlyn Brianne Isaac

Kevin N. Jones

Michael Noah Krol-Cain

Vinh Teng Lee

Brenna Grace Liston

Renn Westley Martin

Laura Ann Miles

Levi T. Miller

Jena Lynne Myers

Bailey Owens

Cynthia Marie Parrow

Chase Allen Pearce

Kshitija Perugu

Jacob Pratt

Asya Ashanta Randolph

Sawyer Ashton Michael Reynolds

Jack Joseph Sanders

Wesley Blane Satterfield

Chelsea Scott

Brandi Nicole Sheefel

Jamison Isaac Lewis Slonaker

Bailey K. Stanley

Ashley Ann Thompson

Maya Makena Valadez

Katie Mae White

Christopher Collin Willis

Kayla Winger

Nelly Zimbron

Peru

Kaylee Monique Bohn

Jessica Rae Conner

Makinsey Renee Erickson

Sammual James Jewell

Kaitlyn Jones

Bryan Michael Kay

Kathryn Allen Peck

Gracie E. Ressett

Andrew Jacob Robinson

Carley Sisson

Zane T. Smith

Bridgette Josephine Thomas

Bridget Marie Wold

Cooper Christopher Wolfe

Russiaville 

Gavin Bugher

Britney Lynn Netherton

Christine M. Rassel

Jean Snyder,

Skyler Milton Workman

Tipton 

Bret M. Cummins

Morgan E. Earl

Chelsie E. Frazier

Colton R. Jackson

Samuel Dean Phillips

Brooklin Nichole Shrock

