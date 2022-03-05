Eastern raises over $1K for Walk a Mile
The Eastern Howard School Corporation raised the most money among area school districts for the Kokomo Rescue Mission's annual Walk a Mile fundraiser.
Eastern raised $1,114, earning the coveted pink sneaker trophy for a second consecutive year.
Students graduate from IUK
More than 30 Indiana counties were represented at Indiana University Kokomo's December graduation. Two hundred thirteen students were among the graduating class.
They include, ordered by hometown:
Bunker Hill
Natalie C. Tubb
Tyler Thomas Yoars
Burlington
Brooke Nicole May
Denver
Sharlie Renee See
Abigail Nicole Zartman
Greentown
Holden C. Booher
Emily Allison Robbins
Jessica A. Roberts
Breanna L. Schaeffer
Kokomo
Scott Allen Aaron
Lauren Rebecca Abney
Kaela Justice Noel Adams
Kelly Alford
Katherine Jean Asher
Oriana Kathleen Barnard
Stephanie Reneé Bender
Mercedes Kiera Brewster-Donaldson
Celena L Butler
Cheyenne Alexis Carter
Camille Ruth Cooper
Alexis Marie Crow
Lauren A. Davis
Lindsay R. Dewey
Andrew Thomas Finicle
Kendal Fay Gentry
Adrian Rose Hale
Jessica Leigh Hamilton
Leah Hoback
Jetney Hollonquest
Lynn Marie Howell
Kaitlyn Brianne Isaac
Kevin N. Jones
Michael Noah Krol-Cain
Vinh Teng Lee
Brenna Grace Liston
Renn Westley Martin
Laura Ann Miles
Levi T. Miller
Jena Lynne Myers
Bailey Owens
Cynthia Marie Parrow
Chase Allen Pearce
Kshitija Perugu
Jacob Pratt
Asya Ashanta Randolph
Sawyer Ashton Michael Reynolds
Jack Joseph Sanders
Wesley Blane Satterfield
Chelsea Scott
Brandi Nicole Sheefel
Jamison Isaac Lewis Slonaker
Bailey K. Stanley
Ashley Ann Thompson
Maya Makena Valadez
Katie Mae White
Christopher Collin Willis
Kayla Winger
Nelly Zimbron
Peru
Kaylee Monique Bohn
Jessica Rae Conner
Makinsey Renee Erickson
Sammual James Jewell
Kaitlyn Jones
Bryan Michael Kay
Kathryn Allen Peck
Gracie E. Ressett
Andrew Jacob Robinson
Carley Sisson
Zane T. Smith
Bridgette Josephine Thomas
Bridget Marie Wold
Cooper Christopher Wolfe
Russiaville
Gavin Bugher
Britney Lynn Netherton
Christine M. Rassel
Jean Snyder,
Skyler Milton Workman
Tipton
Bret M. Cummins
Morgan E. Earl
Chelsie E. Frazier
Colton R. Jackson
Samuel Dean Phillips
Brooklin Nichole Shrock
