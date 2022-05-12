Tipton school improvement project underway
TIPTON — A $25 million project that will see significant improvements at every school building, especially the high school, is underway at Tipton.
The list is extensive but includes turning the high school media center into an innovation lab, a space for esports, computer sciences, communications and the new robotics program. Classrooms on the main floor of the high school will be converted into a new media center.
Other improvements include new flooring and paint jobs for classrooms and hallways. Each school building's entrance will be renovated.
The project, which will not raises taxes, will also see artificial turf installed at the football stadium and new tennis courts.
The project will be done in phases and take three years to complete.
RL Turner, a Zionsville contractor, is leading the project. About 10% of its employees are from Tipton.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday following a school board meeting, and featured school staff and board members.
Kokomo woman earns scholarship from Primrose
Primrose Retirement Communities named Emma Shaw of Kokomo as a recipient of its annual $1,000 Education Scholarship.
Shaw has been a CNA with Primrose for four years and is working toward a degree in nursing.
The Primrose Education Scholarship award is given annually, and this year there were three employees chosen to receive it.
Kokomo native places ninth in national sales competition
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University student and Kokomo native Ethan Erb placed ninth in "Elevate Your Pitch," a national sales competition sponsored by the Florida Press Association.
The two-round competition involved first filming and submitting a video of the student pitching themselves as an executive from a media company in their state. The students chosen to move on to the second round received sales scenarios and had “client follow-up meetings” via Zoom.
Erb was one of six Manchester students to place in the top 10.
KHS Class of '71 to have 50th reunion
The Kokomo High School class of 1971 will have its 50th reunion June 24-25.
The reunion begins June 24 at a Kokomo Jackrabbits game in the upper party deck. Tickets will be available for pickup at the table. Class members should prepay for tickets. Cost is $35.
A golf outing is scheduled for the morning of June 25. Time, place and cost are to be determined.
A reunion dinner will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St. Cost is $25 per ticket.
Invitations with complete reunion information have been sent out. If you are a class member and did not receive an invite, contact David Sedam at david.a.sedam@gmail.com or at 765-480-7735.
Contact information is sought on 43 members of the KHS class of 1971. A complete list of names can be found online at kokomotribune.com. Those with information about classmates should contact Sedam.
Deborah Abney
Mary Allred
Mark Bless
Laura Broadley Stillabower
Keith Carmeida
Robert Cline
Deborah Cooper
Gary Cooper
Cathy Crispen Pinson
Mark Elmore
Randall Falkenberg
Norman Frey
Kathy Goughnour
Karen Guest Shanks
Daniel Harris
Kurt Hartman
Helen Valdez Perez
Mary Hubbs Early
Ron Huffman
Karlene Jones
Joseph Kanable
Eugene Mason
Linda McClish
Charles Miller Jr.
Daniel Ondrick
Linda Peacock Beigh
Robert Pruitt
Kathy Roberts
Lucinda Roberts
Rosemary Roberts
Debbie Shelby Croddy
Janet Smith Sweezy
Pattie Stahl Mateos
Charles Thomas
John Thomas
Richard Turley Jr.
Vicki Vaughn
Kathryn Victor Delon
Sandra Webb
Gary Whittaker
Addie Woodard Settapa
Vera Woods
Northwestern Class of '82 to hold 40th reunion
Northwestern High School’s Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion this year.
Tentative date is Sept. 10, with other activities being planned that weekend.
Anyone who would like to receive an invitation to attend is asked to contact reunion coordinator Arden Jolly Townsend at 609-405-0880. There will also be other events held that weekend, which will be open to NHS alumni from other graduating classes.
Tipton Middle School art on display Monday
TIPTON — Works of art by sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade Tipton students will be on display Monday at the World of Creativity Tipton Middle School Art Show.
More than 90 works of art will be displayed.
The art show and open hours is from 6 to 8 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria. Refreshments will be served.
