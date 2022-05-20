Western school board adding work sessions
RUSSIAVILLE — The Western Board of School Trustees will hold public work session meetings starting in July.
Meetings will be held the week before regular board meeting dates. The board will discuss upcoming agenda items. No action will be taken, though. Work sessions are informational only.
Date include:
- July 12
- Aug. 9
- Sept. 13
- Oct. 4
- Nov. 8
- Dec. 13
Time is to be determined.
New Western weight room equipment expected in July
RUSSIAVILLE — New weight room equipment for the Western fieldhouse should be installed by the first week in July, according to assistant superintendent Mark DuBois.
DuBois updated the school board about the project Tuesday.
The new equipment will cost about $191,898 and is paid for by existing bond funds and rainy-day money.
Bond funds are left over from a $4.3 million school improvement project in 2019.
Students receive Next Gen teacher scholarships
Students from Howard and Miami counties were among those selected for this year’s round of Next Generation Hoosier Educators scholarships.
Awarded by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, scholarships go to students who commit to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
Area students include:
- Emily Adams, Eastern High School
- Ethan Hight, Tri-Central High School
- Michaela Irwin, Western High School
- Sariya Bonesteel, Eastern High School
- Katelyn Ousley, Maconaquah High School
Scholarship recipients receive $7,500 per year, up to $30,000.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the top 20% of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
A total of 627 students applied for the 2022-23 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, a 43% increase in submitted applications compared to last year. Two hundred scholarships were awarded.
Clay Township alumni banquet set for June 18
The Clay Township alumni banquet is scheduled for June 18 at Maconaquah High School.
Registration starts at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $10. The banquet will be in the cafeteria.
Anyone who has ever attended Clay Township High School in Miami County is welcome to attend the event. Call Sandra Price at 765-457-9860 with questions regarding registration.
KHS senior receives $1,000 scholarship
Lucas Cummings, a senior at Kokomo High School, received a $1,000 scholarship from the Howard County Retired Teachers Association.
The scholarship is awarded to a graduating Howard County senior with college plans to go into education. Lucas plans to attend Marian University and become a secondary school history teacher.
Lucas has been president of Boys Legion, class of 2022 secretary, Student Council secretary, a member of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board and student member of the Kokomo school board. He is also a member of the Varsity Club, Environmental Club, National Honor Society and the tennis team.
National Leadership Honor Society names local members
Grace Guerre of Kokomo and Madison Powell of Tipton were both inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, last month.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class and demonstrate leadership experience. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Guerre attends Belmont University. Powell goes to Purdue University.
