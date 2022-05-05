Western to hold parent night about vaping
RUSSIAVILLE — Western School Corporation will hold a parent education night about the dangers of vaping at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The informational session is open to all parents in Howard County.
Daniel Ament is expected to be featured. He is the first person to receive a double lung transplant due to vaping.
The parent night will be held in the high school auditorium.
Taylor kindergarten, pre-K roundup planned
Taylor Elementary School will have a kindergarten and Tiny Titans Preschool enrollment day March 18.
Appointments are available from 4 to 6 p.m. Call 765-453-3800 to schedule an appointment.
Parents should to the Taylor Community School website (www.taylor.k12.in.us) and complete the new student enrollment prior to coming. Children should also attend so they can meet teachers and participate in activities.
To attend kindergarten, students must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1. Pre-K kids must be 4 on or before Aug. 1. Preschoolers must be 3 on or before Aug 1, and be potty-trained.
Parents will need to bring the child’s official birth certificate, proof of immunizations, social security card and proof of residency.
A $50 registration fee is also due to secure a child’s spot in the Tiny Titans Preschool program, as limited space is available. For questions or more information, call Taylor Elementary School at 765-453-3800.
Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union scholarships available
Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union is offering $13,000 in scholarships.
Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, current college students and those enrolling in a trade or vocational school.
The credit union has set aside at least two $1,000 scholarships to students who attend or are planning to attend a trade school.
Criteria includes being a member of Solidarity, high school or college transcript, an explanation of one's field of study and future goals as well as a 250-eassay about what Solidarity products one uses.
A complete list of criteria and application can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/2s49tah4.
Applications are also available at both Solidarity locations. Deadline to submit is May 30.
For those not using the online form, email application and supporting docs to scholarships@solfcu.org.
Howard County Distinguished Young Women to hold info session
Distinguished Young Women of Howard County will hold an information session at 6 p.m. May 18 for those interested in the scholarship program.
The meeting will be at 840 Daniel Drive, Indiana 931, Kokomo.
Formerly known as Junior Miss, the Howard County chapter is open to girls in the county who will graduate high school in 2023.
The program awarded $10,000 scholarships to local girls last year.
Participants learn public speaking and life skills through DYW.
For more information, visit https://distinguishedyw.org/.
Taylor offering new scholarship in memory of student
The family of Johnathon McKoon is offering two $1,000 scholarships to Taylor High School students who have excelled in football or wrestling.
McKoon died in a car crash last September. He was 16 and in his junior year.
The Taylor athletic director, along with the football and wrestling coaches, will determine this year's recipients.
They will be announced at the high school's senior awards show at 2 p.m. May 15.
Western students named Kokomo Musicale scholarship winners
Three Western High School students were recipients of scholarships from Kokomo Musicale.
Seth Thomson won the Kathaleen Graham Scholarship, worth $600. He also won the Tri Kappa Music Award, awarded to a senior in Howard County going into music, worth $500.
He intends to study music media production at Ball State University and hopes to make a living making music and playing saxophone as a professional performer.
Abbi Winterhalter received the Joan Knolinski Scholarship, worth $600; and Ashton Tso won the Anne Walsh Scholarship, also worth $600.
Winterhalter plans to study music performance and music technology at Purdue Fort Wayne this fall.
Tso is a junior at Western and plays trumpet and piano.
The community is invited to Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, to join Kokomo Musicale for a concert featuring this year's and past scholarship winners.
The concert is at 5 p.m. May 15.
Tipton schools to host 'Hidden in Plain Sight'
Tipton schools will host an interactive display and guest speakers to help parents identify signs and symptoms of drug use and other high-risk behaviors such as vaping.
The display will be outside of the Tipton High School Auditorium. Parents can tour the display at 5:30 p.m. By walking through a makeshift child's bedroom, parents learn to identify objects that could provide critical insights about risky behavior.
At 6 p.m., there will be an information session about vaping in the auditorium, featuring several guest speakers.
"Hidden in Plain Sight" is a local educational resource designed to educate, engage and empower parents and caregivers. It is made possible thanks to support from Intersect Inc.; Madison County Sheriff’s Department; Madison County Community Foundation; Bendle Lawn Equipment; Denny’s Abbey Carpet & Floor; Pendleton Police Department.
This is a free event designed for parents and caregivers only. Childcare options will be available. For further information, contact Intersect Inc. at 765-683-0452 or Melissa Kikta, Tipton Middle School principal, at mkikta@tcsc.k12.in.us or call 765-675-7521.
