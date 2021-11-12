Ivy Tech to offer info session on non-traditional options
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will host an informational session for people interested in career training or higher education outside of the traditional daytime schedule Tuesday.
Staff members will share information about programs that offer “stackable credentials” so students can move through pathways that build from certificate to technical certificate to associate degree as time and interest allow. Accelerated programs in Microsoft Office Specialist and pre-nursing studies allow students to complete one-year certificates in these subjects in just 16 weeks.
Other topics include financial aid and Ivy+, the community college’s new tuition model that bundles the cost of all books in one price, as well as all the student support services, including childcare credits, mental health services and a food pantry, that are available to all Ivy Tech students regardless of when they’re on campus.
The event begins at 6 p.m. in Hingst Hall and will include refreshments and gift bags.
Manchester University offering new full-ride scholarship
NORTH MANCHESTER — A new full-ride scholarship is available at Manchester University for students who identify as a racial or ethnic minority.
The Multicultural Excellence in Leadership Scholarship covers tuition, fees and on-campus room and meal plan expenses.
Incoming freshmen are encouraged to apply for the renewable scholarship. Those who are eligible must identify as a racial or ethnic minority, be admitted to Manchester, be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and have a 3.5 unweighted GPA.
An essay, video and letter of recommendation are required. Deadline to apply is Jan. 14, 2022.
The five finalists who are not chosen for the scholarship will receive Multicultural Student Leadership Awards of $2,000 a year, for up to four years.
Tipton County student earns scholarship
Julie Childers, of Kempton, received a $19,000 scholarship from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
A freshman this fall, Childers graduated from Tri-Central High School.
