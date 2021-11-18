Tipton band Christmas CD on sale; walnut pickup raises $1,000
TIPTON — The Tipton High School band has a Christmas CD available and preorders are being accepted through Tuesday.
“Christmas Celebration” features a collection of holiday favorites performed by the band. Orders forms can be picked up at the high school office or by emailing Matt Skiba at mskiba@tcsc.k12.in.us.
Additionally, the band department’s walnut pickup raised $1,000 for band instruments and materials.
People in the Tipton community signed up to have students in the band pick up walnuts on their property.
Peru student part of championship Manchester esports team
NORTH MANCHESTER — The Manchester University Esports Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team recently capture its second consecutive Great Lakes Esports Conference Championship.
Sophomore James Walsh, of Peru, was named MVP of the playoffs, as he came up big in two games against Trine University. His performance kept Manchester’s championship aspirations alive, according to a news release.
Manchester went on to sweep University of Mount Union in the championship, 3-0, after beating Trine and Huntington University.
Manchester has went undefeated the last two years.
Ivy Tech’s Circle of Ivy raises money for local projects
Ivy Tech’s women philanthropy group, Circle of Ivy, announced last week it had raised $209,713 to go toward projects statewide that aim to remove barriers to higher education and for student success.
The local Circle of Ivy group — made up of 103 members from the Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, Pulaski and Tipton area — raised $13,950. The group is the largest “circle” in the state.
The funds will go toward local projects, including helping students complete a degree or technical certification while in high school. These students are not yet eligible for financial aid.
Others projects include the Minority Student Enrichment Initiative by the Kokomo Diversity Committee. This will offer activities and experiences to expose students to other cultures.
Funding will also be used to increase enrollment in Logansport’s welding program and cover the cost of submitting a background check, drug screening and immunization records needed for healthcare specialist students.
