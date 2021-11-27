Local student selected for national leadership honor society
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 350 new members last month from 17 universities.
Among the new members is Troy Cloum, of Sharpsville, who is studying at Indiana State University.
To be initiated, students must be in the top 35% of their class and demonstrate leadership experience and embrace the ideals of the honor society.
Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited each year.
IUK receives grant money for college prep
Indiana University Kokomo was one 14 colleges to receive grant funding to expose high school juniors and seniors to postsecondary opportunities.
The 14 college and universities were awarded a total of $129,030.
Awarded by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education in partnership with Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate (GEAR UP), funds will be used to help 21st Century Scholars maintain academic eligibility, and for parent and family engagement programming, financial aid and literacy information, as well as career exploration and preparation activities.
Indiana GEAR UP aims to increase the number of students prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.
Ivy Tech seeks donations on Giving Tuesday
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo is aiming to raise $2,500, part of Giving Tuesday, for “barrier-busting resources.”
Donations will go toward helping students overcome obstacles to stay in college and/or earn a certificate.
To donate, visit https://impact.ivytech.edu/project/29371.
