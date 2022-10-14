Taylor superintendent gets 1-year contract extension
Taylor Superintendent Chris Smith's contract was extended one year, through 2025, by the school board Wednesday.
Smith's contract extension comes with $4,000 stipend. The Taylor superintendent has never taken a raise, instead the board has given Smith a stipend each year.
It's a rolling stipend, meaning this year's $4,000 is tacked onto previous stipends. In total, the Smith will receive an additional $29,710 in pay this year.
Taylor to allow IUK to use athletic facilities
The Taylor School Board gave its approval Wednesday for a partnership between the school district and Indiana University Kokomo, which will allow the university to use the school's athletic facilities.
IUK will pay $8,000 this year so its track and field teams can use Taylor's indoor and outdoor athletic facilities.
Athletic Director Jake Leicht said IUK will work around Taylor practice and game schedules. The money will help afford new track equipment for Taylor.
Additionally, IUK will help staff Taylor track and field events in the spring.
"It's good for our kids to see what college work ethic is like," Leicht said. "They're out there running around, working hard. It's a great opportunity for Taylor."
Taylor and IUK are finalizing a similar agreement for the university's women's tennis team. The college tennis team will use Taylor's facilities. The school has hosted some IUK tennis events already.
KHS teacher receives McDonald's grant
A McDonald's grant will help a Kokomo High School teacher take their class to the Great Smoky Mountains.
Vincente Lorenz received a $500 Make Activities Count Grant (MAC) from local McDonald’s Owner/Operators Blake and Alison Kosanovich.
The students will visit the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. At the residential environmental learning center located in the national park, students will take part in workshops and educational programs to learn everything from land management and geology to food production and business in the region.
MAC grants are designed to provide educators with the resources they need to create new and exciting learning experiences for their students.
MLK Commission hosting arts education day
The Kokomo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission is sponsoring the Kokomo Little Artist Education Outreach program Oct. 26-27 at Indiana University Kokomo.
The program is designed to provide hands on art education to help spark interest in the arts for young people. The dates for the activity were changed from an earlier announcement.
Kokomo students from Saint Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Schools will participate in this year's program, led by local artist JC Barnett III. Students will create their own personal art paintings.
They will also be introduced to a college atmosphere with campus tours provided by IUK. Approximately 150 students will participate this year.
