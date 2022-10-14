Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.