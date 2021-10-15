YMCA comes up short on grant
An after-school program agreement between Kokomo School Corporation and the YMCA of Kokomo will not progress after the Y did not receive a grant from the Indiana Department of Education.
The Y, along with a collection of YMCAs in Indiana, applied for a REACH (Re-imagining Enrichment, Academics and Community Health) Grant.
Trish Severns, CEO of the Kokomo Y, told the Tribune Friday the grant effort came up short.
The competitive grants are funded through federal pandemic relief funding and are meant to provide after-school programming for disadvantaged youth, according to IDOE.
The Kokomo school board approved an agreement with the Y for an after school program earlier this month. The agreement was dependent on the Y receiving grant funding.
Severns said via email the Y will continue to operate its out of school and summer school-age programs.
Taylor supt’s contract extended
Taylor superintendent Chris Smith’s contract was extended earlier this week by one year.
The extension will keep Smith at the helm of Taylor schools through June 30, 2024.
Smith’s annual salary is $100,000 and has been since he was hired in 2014. Instead of an annual raise, the Taylor superintendent receives an annual stipend.
This year, Smith received a $25,700 stipend. School board president Dennis Marler said Smith requests a yearly stipend instead of a raise.
Tipton High School hosting FAFSA filing event Monday
TIPTON — Tipton High School will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filing even on Monday.
The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school. People will be present to help parents and students fill out the form.
Those interested in continuing their education after high school are encouraged to fill out the FAFSA. The free form helps students secure financial aid, such as federal student loans, federal work study grants and state and local scholarships.
New scholarship available to Taylor seniors, grads
Taylor seniors and graduates have another scholarship available to them to cover the cost of college.
The Tipton High School Scholarship Committee announced the Lynn and Leslie Harland Scholarship this week.
The scholarship is available to three seniors or graduates who will attend or currently go to an Indiana college or technical school. The scholarship is worth $1,000.
The Harland family has established an endowment at the Community Foundation of Howard County to fund the annual scholarship.
Lynn Harland is a management professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha and is a 1979 Taylor grad.
Leslie Harland is retired and previously worked for General Mills and Mead/Westvaco Corporation, a packaging company. She graduated from Taylor in 1982.
Their parents are Glen “Bud” and Jeanne Harland. Jeanne taught at Taylor Elementary for 20 years.
Applications will be available in the high school counseling office in March.
Western’s McCracken named supt of the year
Former Western superintendent Randy McCracken was named the 2022 Superintendent of the Year for District III by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
Winners are determined by other superintendents in the district. McCracken was chosen in part for the district’s cost-savings measures.
McCracken retired in June after 10 years as superintendent and 27 years with Western.
Marching Titans shine at Whiteland
The Taylor High School marching band earned gold in its competition on Oct. 9 at Whiteland Community High School.
The Marching Titans are back in action, with regionals today at Chesterton High School.
