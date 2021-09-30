Tipton HS greenhouse project on track
TIPTON — Construction on a new 3,000-square foot greenhouse at Tipton High School is expected to break ground this fall.
Plans are being finalized, according to Superintendent Ryan Glaze's weekly update sent to the Tipton school community.
The greenhouse will be located off the agricultural building.
The $450,000 project is partially financed through donations from the community as well as a $150,000 grant from the Tipton County Foundation.
Ivy Tech, IU strike admissions partnership
Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University are furthering their partnership with five new guaranteed admissions agreements.
The agreements allow Ivy Tech students who earn specific associate degrees to transfer as juniors and choose from nine baccalaureate programs at IU. These include psychology, biology, elementary education, informatics and criminal justice.
The agreements create the following new transfer pathways:
- Associate of Science in informatics to Bachelor of Science in informatics.
- Associate of Science in elementary education to Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education.
- Associate of Science in criminal justice to Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
- Associate of Science in biology to Bachelor of Arts in biology or Bachelor of Science in biology.
- Associate of Science in psychology to Bachelor of Arts in psychology, Bachelor of Science in psychology, Bachelor of Science in organizational and business psychology, or Bachelor of Science in clinical psychological science.
Kokomo native earns degree
Derek Parker, of Kokomo, was among more than 4,500 students to graduate from University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Parker earned a degree in business administration.
