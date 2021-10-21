Angel Walk to benefit FSA domestic violence shelter
The Family Service Association of Howard County’s annual Angel Walk is set for Tuesday on the campus of Indiana University Kokomo.
The Angel Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Pavilion, on the east side of Hunt Hall. The walk will take place on the Kingston’s Crossing trail on campus, a change from years past when it was held on city streets.
The event is a fundraiser for the FSA’s domestic violence shelter.
FSA representatives will speak before the walk about the shelter and the impact of student volunteers.
Domestic violence survivors will also share their stories.
UK social justice series kicks off Thursday
Civil rights attorney Joseph Richardson will kick off Indiana University Kokomo’s social justice speaker series Thursday.
Richardson will speak beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Kelley Student Center, Room 105. The event is free and open to the public.
Richardson will provide a broader view of how social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion are different but work together, according to a news release.
Future speakers will share first-person experiences. Two more speakers are tentatively planned for the 2021-22 school year.
The goal of Richardson’s presentation, and future speakers, is to equip people “to be catalysts for moving toward increased justice on the campus, in the community and globally,” according to a news release.
Marching Titans headed to semi-state
The Taylor High School marching band earned gold in the Indiana State Scholastic Music Association’s competition at Chesterton High School on Oct. 16.
The performance netted the Marching Titans a ticket to semi-state, which will be held Oct. 30 at Franklin Community High School. They are scheduled to perform at 2:45 p.m.
The band will host a community night performance at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the football stadium. Admission is free.
Peru schools consolidation project back on track
PERU — Construction at Peru High School to prepare for the influx of seventh and eighth graders next school year is back on schedule after a brief delay.
Superintendent Sam Watkins said earlier this week that bricklayers and masons fell behind about a month ago, but work has since caught up and the project is expected to hit the next deadline, which is Christmas break.
At that time, office staff will move into their new addition.
The new addition will include modern counseling and nursing suites.
The entire $3.7 million includes consolidating the junior high to the high school, a new secure entrance, renovation of classrooms and the creation of an outdoor classroom.
Afforded through a $5.3 million bond, the project is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“We will be ready by August 2022,” Watkins said.
SPEDACTS to host lunch and learn event
INDIANAPOLIS — SPEDACTS, an Indianapolis-based organization that provides special education assistance for schools, will host an informational meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Believe Circle City High School.
Sheri Anderson, founder of SPEDACTS, will speak on a number of different topics, including challenges schools face in providing services to students with disabilities.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/x8zb8ax8. Believe Circle City High School is located at 2540 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46208.
