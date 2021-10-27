Ivy Tech to host free FAFSA event Nov. 7
Ivy Tech Community College in Kokomo and Logansport will host a free financial aid assistance event from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov 7, at both campuses.
Financial aid professionals will assist students and their families in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Volunteers will walk people through the FAFSA line by line and answer questions.
An interpreter will be at Ivy Tech Logansport to provide translations for Spanish-speaking attendees.
The FAFSA is required for students to be considered for state and federal grants, scholarship and loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools.
The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 for students to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
Students and parents will need to bring their 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms, and other 2020 income and benefits information.
Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well. Students 24 or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information.
Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before coming to the event.
The event is part of College Goal Sunday, which aims to help students and families who find the FAFSA and financial aid daunting.
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form.
Eastern Band Boosters to host fish fry
The Eastern Band Boosters will host a fish and tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Eastern High School.
The cost for adult meals will be $12 and $6 for kids and includes baked beans and applesauce. The meal will be prepared by Hawg Heaven.
This is a drive-thru only event, with pickup behind the high school. Drivers should enter at the north end of the building behind the Performing Arts Center.
Proceeds will support the Eastern Band programs.
