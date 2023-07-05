Amy Lancaster, an English teacher at Peru High School, was one of 19 teachers across the state to receive Ivy Tech Community College’s Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction President’s Award.
The award goes to teachers for their instruction and positive impact on dual credit students.
Lancaster, who has taught English in middle and high schools since 1993, was honored for her work with Ivy Tech teaching dual credit English courses at Peru High School that transfer to a large number of colleges and universities.
Elizabeth Murray, chair of the English program for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Region, said Lancaster was recognized for working hard to make sure her dual credit English courses are closely aligned with courses taught at Ivy Tech, to assure her students are well-prepared for college work.
Tri-Central receives $50K grant
Tri-Central Community Schools was one of 45 recipients to receive a Digital Learning Grant from the Indiana Department of Education.
Grant funds will go toward new programs for all students that assist with typing, coding, digital citizenship and digital design. Tri-Central received $50,000, the max amount.
Digital Learning Grants are meant to expand technology integration in schools. Schools can apply grant funds to blended and virtual learning for new educators, Universal Design for Learning, assistive technologies and/or digital literacy.
Local students graduate college, make dean’s list
The following students from Kokomo graduated from their respective college or university this spring:
Maya Charise McCloud and Peighton Marie Zebrowski both graduated from Franklin College.
Jenna Tribbett and Taylor Boruff both graduated from Miami (Ohio) University.
Additionally, Julie Childers of Kempton was named to the dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University.
Ivy Tech to offer food manager course
Ivy Tech Kokomo will offer a one-day course July 12 to prepare students to take the ServSafe Food Manager Certification exam.
The course fee is $155 and includes the manual, all study materials and the certification exam. The class will start with check-in between 8 and 8:30 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m. The exam will start at the conclusion of the class and last about two hours.
The fee to take the exam in person same day without attending the class is $60. The book can be purchased separately for $65.
The ServSafe program is developed by the National Restaurant Association with the help of foodservice industry experts. Years of experience and inside knowledge of the foodservice industry are at the core of the ServSafe courses, exams and materials that prepare students to handle food sanitation risks.
To register for the ServSafe Food Manager class and examination or for more information, please contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
Register online for the class at https://tinyurl.com/2p9bu7pk.
