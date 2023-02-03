Students with Circle the State with Song will perform at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Western High School.
The elementary choir performs first followed by the middle school choir. Both choirs will then perform a combined piece.
Circle the State with Song is a long-running choral festival featuring students from across the state. Choral events are held at a number of locations in Indiana each spring. Nearly 5,000 students from hundreds of schools participate.
Students work with a clinician on the day of the festival, culminating with a community concert.
Upcoming meetings
There are three school board meetings scheduled for this week.
Kokomo School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, at the Administrative Service Center, 1500 S. Washington St.
Taylor School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3750 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Northwestern School Board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, in the Northwestern High School library, 3431 N. 400 West.
Howard County Farm Bureau scholarships available
The Howard County Farm Bureau is offering two $1,000 scholarships to county high school seniors.
An applicant’s parent or guardian must be a member of the farm bureau.
Judging criteria includes financial need, involvement and leadership and a determination to succeed in one’s chosen field. Applicants must be accepted to a college or university to receive the scholarship.
The scholarship application can be found online at www.infarmbureau.org under the resources tab. The Howard County Scholarship is listed with the other Indiana Farm Bureau Scholarships. The online application deadline is March 1.
For more information, contact Brent Hickman at 765-210-6082.
Ivy Tech offering one-day skills course for managers
Ivy Tech Kokomo is offering two opportunities to learn skills needed for supervisory positions in the workplace.
The course, Essential Skills for Managers, will be offered twice in February — on Feb. 18 and 28 — at Ivy Tech’s Kokomo campus at 1815 E. Morgan St.
The class is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both dates. The $155 fee includes class materials and a 45-minute working lunch is provided.
The focus of this class is to provide a foundational base of skills for all managers using research-based best practices. Essential Skills for Managers exposes and trains supervisors to develop the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to successfully manage others.
To register for the Essential Skills for Managers class or for more information, contact Bonnie Devers, program manager for Ivy+ Career Link at Ivy Tech Kokomo, at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
IWU Kokomo Thriving Center upcoming events
The Kokomo Thriving Center, Indiana Wesleyan's local campus, is offering meet ups for community faith, business and education leaders this month.
The Nonprofit and Faith Leader Council meets at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/mu5uap9h.
Level Up Leadership: Secrets to Communicating with your Clients is from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. This monthly event can be attended virtually or in-person at the Kokomo Thriving Center, 1916 E. Markland Ave.
Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/bd8s2536.
A number of community roundtables are scheduled for Feb. 21.
Business leaders and government officials meet at 10:30 a.m., community service, nonprofit and faith leaders meet at 12:30 p.m. and education leaders meet at 2:30 p.m.
To RSVP for these events visit https://tinyurl.com/2jaxz9ck. Seats are limited.
An after-hours event with the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, from 4 to 6 p.m. is also scheduled for Feb. 21. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/5x56uuvz.
