Ivy Tech Kokomo's first-ever give day earlier this month raised $25,000 for student supports.
The amount surpasses the $10,000 goal the local campus had set. The $25,000 came from 171 individual gifts.
The 24-hour event was part of Ivy Tech's statewide give day. The community college network raised more than $241,000. Those funds will go toward student and programming needs across the state.
The give day marked Ivy Tech's 60th anniversary.
KHS to make dual credit classes weighted
Starting next school year, students who take certain dual credit classes at Kokomo High School will receive a weighted grade.
Historically, students only received a weighted grade if they took an Advanced Placement exam associated with the class. However, many dual credit and AP classes are combined at KHS.
This can result in two students doing the same work and assessments but receiving different grade point averages, despite earning the same letter grade in a class.
A proposed revision to the high school handbook would change this practice, giving students an additional 1.0 point to their grade earned in an AP, Diploma Programme (International Baccalaureate) or dual credit class if the take the AP or DP exam or earn the dual credit.
The change only applies to dual credit courses that count toward the Indiana College Core (ICC). The ICC is a 30-hour block of college courses, which transfers to most colleges and universities in Indiana. They are college-freshman-level courses.
KHS works with Ivy Tech Kokomo to provide ICC classes.
The proposed change is expected to increase the number of students who take advantage of the ICC, which helps students save money going into college.
"This is just one more way to reward some of those kids with dual credits," said KHS Principal Angela Blessing. "They’re challenging courses … and to me they should be able to have that weighted."
The Kokomo School Board is expected to approve handbook revisions later this spring.
Area bands, choirs earn gold at ISSMA event
Last weekend's Indiana State School Music Association Organizational Event saw a number of area high school bands and choirs earn top ratings.
That includes the Northwestern High School Tiger Pride Band, which earned straight golds and a "10" in sight-reading.
Western High School's band earned straight golds with distinction. Western's choir received straight golds in its competition.
Taylor High School's band earned straight golds and 10 in sight-reading as well.
All three high school bands are expected to receive an ISSMA All-Music Award.
Tipton High School's wind ensemble received gold rating at its competition. The ensemble will perform with Tri-Central and the Tipton Community band Thursday at Tipton City Park.
Tri-Central High School's band received a gold rating over the weekend.
The organizational event for bands is essentially a concert band competition.
Additionally, Taylor High School's Glitz & Glamour Show Choir earned first place in its division in a competition.
Tipton FFA students recognized at awards banquet
The Tipton Future Farmers of America chapter held its annual award banquet earlier this week, recognizing students for their achievements in the program.
Maverick Conaway, Samuel Cline, Clark Rodibaugh, Sophia Walker and Eric Grimes were recipients of scholarships.
Leadership & Career Development Event Recognition
Dylan Achenbach - Livestock Evaluation, Quizbowl, Exhibit, Welding CDE, Small Engines CDE, Livestock Skillathon, Ag Mech Demonstration, Meats Evaluation
Drake Boyer - Milk Products Evaluation
Haley Burkett - Scrapbook
Jarod Cheek - Milk Quality Products Evaluation, Parliamentary Procedures,
Maggie Cline - Parliamentary Procedures, Natural Resources Demonstration, Livestock Evaluation, Extemp Public Speaking
Sam Cline - Meats Evaluation
Lillian Cloud - Livestock Skillathon, Parliamentary Procedures, Animal Science Demonstration, Crops Evaluation, Livestock Evaluation, Horticulture, Creed, Meats Evaluation
Kadan Everling - Dairy Cattle Evaluation
Brogan Foerg - Livestock Skillathon, Exhibit, Small Engines CDE, Quizbowl, Meats Evaluation
Dakota Foerg - Welding
Johanna Gonzalez - Scrapbook, Dairy Cattle Evaluation, Meats Evaluation
Eric Grimes - Exhibit
Caleb Hare - Ag Power and Technology Demonstration, Exhibit, Welding CDE, Small Engines CDE, Quizbowl
Evelyn Harris - Livestock Evaluation
Emily Hartley - Parliamentary Procedures, Livestock Skillathon, Essay, Vet Science, Crops Evaluation, Agribusiness, Quizbowl
Brady Henderson - Meats Evaluation
Audrey Hoover - Dairy Evaluation
Mackenzie Larson - Livestock Evaluation
Kyra Ley - Dairy Cattle Evaluation, Scrapbook, Entomology
Cash McCord - Welding
Brielle Muncie: Entomology, Scrapbook, Vet Science
Abigail Overdorf - National Talent, State Talent 2022
Cristian Paredes-Lopez - Scrapbook
Mackenzie Plake - Livestock Evaluation
Cora Rodibaugh - Vet Science
Marissa Shirey - Horticulture Demonstration
Ali Sottong - Prepared Public Speaking, Livestock Evaluation
Jaylie Springer - Horticulture Demonstration
JT Vautaw - Exhibit, Small Engines CDE
Sophia Walker - Parliamentary Procedures, Meats Evaluation, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Vet Science CDE, Agribusiness CDE, Milk Quality Products Evaluation,
Emily White: Freshman Prepared Public Speaking
Aadyn Carter: Discovery Demonstration, Forestry
Claire Cloud - Discovery Quizbowl, Crops Evaluation, Livestock Skillathon, Parliamentary Procedures
Darci Dunn: Discovery Creed, Livestock Evaluation, Livestock Skillathon, Crops Evaluation, Horticulture, Soils Evaluation, Parliamentary Procedure, Discovery demonstration
RL Eisman: Livestock judging, Livestock skillathon
Mylee Granson: Discovery Demonstration
Kyden Halton - Soils Evaluation
Jacob Hartley - Crops Evaluation, Discovery Quizbowl
Ava Higginbotham: Discovery Extemp Public Speaking
Brielle Kellerman: Livestock Skillathon
Logan Lightfoot - Discovery Demonstration
Henry Longfellow: Discovery Prepared Public Speaking
Trice Marsh - Livestock Skillathon, Livestock Evaluation, Soils Evaluation
Kinsey Nunemacher - State Talent 2022, Livestock Skillathon, Livestock Evaluation
Macy Nunemacher - State Talent 2022, Livestock Skillathon, Livestock Evaluation
Wilbur Pearson - Discovery demonstration
Jude Rockwell: Soils Evaluation
Oliver Stewart: Crops Evaluation, Discovery Quizbowl
Kaydence Smith: Discovery Demonstration, Discovery Quizbowl
Olsen Tebbe: Soils Evaluation
4-H Career Development Event Recognition
Monroe Stewart - Crops, Livestock Skillathon
Caroline Rodibaugh - Crops, Livestock Skillathon
Lincoln Rodibaugh - Crops, Livestock Skillathon
Wyatt Dunn - Crops, Livestock Skillathon
Weston Kellerman - Livestock Skillathon
Ada Schulenburg - Livestock Skillathon
Emma Powell - Livestock Skillathon
Ellie Powell - Livestock Skillathon
Katie Wolford - Livestock Skillathon
Eli Wolford - Livestock Skillathon
Bristol Cline - Livestock Skillathon
Kennedy Ripberger - Livestock Skillathon
Sophia Ripberger - Livestock Skillathon
Vanessa Lee - Livestock Skillathon, Crops
Arden Dunn - Livestock Skillathon, Crops
Colton Smith - Crops
Wyatt Gates - Crops
Clare Meyncke - Crops
Conor Meyncke - Crops
Jack Fettig - Crops
Walker Smith - Crops
Harlow Stewart - Crops
Cami Condict - Crops
Merrill Smith - Crops
Top 10 Points
10. Jacob Hartley-67 points
9. Claire Cloud-74 points
8. Cristian Paredes Lopez-76 points
7. Maggie Cline-80 points
6. Sophia Walker-81 points
5. Dylan Achenbach-86 points
4. Konnely Wittkamper and Kyra Ley-88 points
3. Emily Hartley-103 points
2. Darci Dunn-128
1. Lilly Cloud-130
Volunteer Coach Recognition
Justin Johnson - Meats Evaluation
Erik Larson - Livestock Judging
Bryan Cline - Livestock Judging
Outstanding 7th grade FFA Member
Jacob Hartley
Outstanding Discovery FFA Members
Darci Dunn and Robert Eisman
Outstanding Freshman FFA Member
Lilly Cloud
Outstanding Sophomore FFA Member
Caleb Hare
Outstanding Junior FFA Members
Ali Sottong
Outstanding Senior FFA Member
Sophia Walker
Proficiency Award
Eric Grimes – Equine Science
Emily Hartley - Beef Production, Placement
Kenzie Plake - Goat Production
Sophia Walker - Beef Production, Entrepreneurship
Ali Sottong - Beef Production, Entrepreneurship
Dekalb Agricultural Achievement Award
Sophia Walker
LMRC Outstanding Service Award
Eric Grimes
Discovery Degree Recipients
Gracie Creamer
Darci Dunn
RL Eisman
Mylee Granson
Kyden Halton
Ava Higginbotham
Trice Marsh
Piercen Nasser
Kinsey Nunemacher
Macy Nunemacher
Wilbur Pearson
Kaydence Smith
Quinn Smith
Greenhand Degree Recipients
Dylan Achenbach
Jarod Cheek
Maggie Cline
Lillian Cloud
Brogan Foerg
Logan Hufhand
Cadynce Martin
Emily White
Konnely Wittkamper
Chapter Degree Recipients
Kellsea Armes
Emily Hartley
Audrey Hoover
Cristian Paredes-Lopez
Cora Rodibaugh
Honorary Degree Recipients
Bryan Cline
RJ Logan
Jeff Rodibaugh
Senior Recognition
Haley Burkett
Sam Cline
Maverick Conaway
Eric Grimes
Abi Overdorf
Clark Rodibaugh
Sophia Walker
Honor Roll Recipients
Kellsea Armes
Cooper Altherr
Sam Cline
Lillian Cloud
Maverick Conaway
Calvin Condict
Brogan Foerg
Dakota Foerg
Caleb Hare
Evelyn Harris
Emily Hartley
Audrey Hoover
Elle Hufhand
Logan Hufhand
Mackenzie Larson
Lacie Logan
Rowan Maddox
Cadynce Martin
Cash McCord
Brielle Muncie
Brooke Nantroup
Cristian Paredes-Lopez
Mackenzie Plake
Andrew Powell
Dylan Rockwell
Clark Rodibaugh
Cora Rodibaugh
Ashlee Schram
Marissa Shirey
Ella Sloan
Ali Sottong
Jaylie Springer
Slade Springer
Sophia Walker
Konnely Wittkamper
Claire Cloud
Francie Condict
Brooklyn Day
Darci Dunn
Shelby Fernung
Mylee Granson
Kyden Halton
Jacob Hartley
Ava Higginbotham
Sarah Jane Hill
RJ Katter
Trice Marsh
Kinsey Nunemacher
Lucy Roach
Jude Rockwell
Kaydence Smith
Quinn Smith
Oliver Stewart
Olsen Tebbe
TMS FFA Officer Team Recognition
President – Darci Dunn
Vice President – Kaydence Smith
Secretary – Ava Higginbotham
Retiring 2022-2023 High School Officer Team
President-Kenzie Plake
Vice Pres.- Ali Sottong Abi Overdorf
Secretary-Sophia Walker
Reporter- Cristian Paredes-Lopez
Sentinel- Kyra Ley
Farm Plot Manager - Eric Grimes
Newly Installed 2023-2024 High School Officer Team
President - Ali Sottong
Vice Pres - Cora Rodibaugh
Secretary - Lilly Cloud
Treasurer - Emily Hartley
Reporter - Maggie Cline
Sentinel - Kyra Ley
Farm Plot Manager -Caleb Hare and Konnely Wittkamper
