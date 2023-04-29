Ivy Tech Give Day

Ivy Tech Kokomo's Patti Moore, Kim Fernandes and Theresa Murphy are pictured during the community college's first-ever give day April 11.

 Ivy Tech Kokomo photo

Ivy Tech Kokomo's first-ever give day earlier this month raised $25,000 for student supports.

The amount surpasses the $10,000 goal the local campus had set. The $25,000 came from 171 individual gifts. 

The 24-hour event was part of Ivy Tech's statewide give day. The community college network raised more than $241,000. Those funds will go toward student and programming needs across the state.

The give day marked Ivy Tech's 60th anniversary. 

KHS to make dual credit classes weighted

Starting next school year, students who take certain dual credit classes at Kokomo High School will receive a weighted grade.

Historically, students only received a weighted grade if they took an Advanced Placement exam associated with the class. However, many dual credit and AP classes are combined at KHS.

This can result in two students doing the same work and assessments but receiving different grade point averages, despite earning the same letter grade in a class. 

A proposed revision to the high school handbook would change this practice, giving students an additional 1.0 point to their grade earned in an AP, Diploma Programme (International Baccalaureate) or dual credit class if the take the AP or DP exam or earn the dual credit. 

The change only applies to dual credit courses that count toward the Indiana College Core (ICC). The ICC is a 30-hour block of college courses, which transfers to most colleges and universities in Indiana. They are college-freshman-level courses.

KHS works with Ivy Tech Kokomo to provide ICC classes. 

The proposed change is expected to increase the number of students who take advantage of the ICC, which helps students save money going into college.

"This is just one more way to reward some of those kids with dual credits," said KHS Principal Angela Blessing. "They’re challenging courses … and to me they should be able to have that weighted."

The Kokomo School Board is expected to approve handbook revisions later this spring. 

Area bands, choirs earn gold at ISSMA event

Last weekend's Indiana State School Music Association Organizational Event saw a number of area high school bands and choirs earn top ratings.

That includes the Northwestern High School Tiger Pride Band, which earned straight golds and a "10" in sight-reading. 

Western High School's band earned straight golds with distinction. Western's choir received straight golds in its competition. 

Taylor High School's band earned straight golds and 10 in sight-reading as well. 

All three high school bands are expected to receive an ISSMA All-Music Award. 

Tipton High School's wind ensemble received gold rating at its competition. The ensemble will perform with Tri-Central and the Tipton Community band Thursday at Tipton City Park.

Tri-Central High School's band received a gold rating over the weekend. 

The organizational event for bands is essentially a concert band competition. 

Additionally, Taylor High School's Glitz & Glamour Show Choir earned first place in its division in a competition. 

Tipton FFA students recognized at awards banquet

The Tipton Future Farmers of America chapter held its annual award banquet earlier this week, recognizing students for their achievements in the program.

Maverick Conaway, Samuel Cline, Clark Rodibaugh, Sophia Walker and Eric Grimes were recipients of scholarships.

Leadership & Career Development Event Recognition

Dylan Achenbach - Livestock Evaluation, Quizbowl, Exhibit, Welding CDE, Small Engines CDE, Livestock Skillathon, Ag Mech Demonstration, Meats Evaluation

Drake Boyer - Milk Products Evaluation

Haley Burkett - Scrapbook

Jarod Cheek - Milk Quality Products Evaluation, Parliamentary Procedures,

Maggie Cline - Parliamentary Procedures, Natural Resources Demonstration, Livestock Evaluation, Extemp Public Speaking

Sam Cline - Meats Evaluation

Lillian Cloud - Livestock Skillathon, Parliamentary Procedures, Animal Science Demonstration, Crops Evaluation, Livestock Evaluation, Horticulture, Creed, Meats Evaluation

Kadan Everling - Dairy Cattle Evaluation

Brogan Foerg - Livestock Skillathon, Exhibit, Small Engines CDE, Quizbowl, Meats Evaluation

Dakota Foerg - Welding

Johanna Gonzalez - Scrapbook, Dairy Cattle Evaluation, Meats Evaluation

Eric Grimes - Exhibit

Caleb Hare - Ag Power and Technology Demonstration, Exhibit, Welding CDE, Small Engines CDE, Quizbowl

Evelyn Harris - Livestock Evaluation

Emily Hartley - Parliamentary Procedures, Livestock Skillathon, Essay, Vet Science, Crops Evaluation, Agribusiness, Quizbowl

Brady Henderson - Meats Evaluation

Audrey Hoover - Dairy Evaluation

Mackenzie Larson - Livestock Evaluation

Kyra Ley - Dairy Cattle Evaluation, Scrapbook, Entomology

Cash McCord - Welding

Brielle Muncie: Entomology, Scrapbook, Vet Science

Abigail Overdorf - National Talent, State Talent 2022

Cristian Paredes-Lopez - Scrapbook

Mackenzie Plake - Livestock Evaluation

Cora Rodibaugh - Vet Science

Marissa Shirey - Horticulture Demonstration

Ali Sottong - Prepared Public Speaking, Livestock Evaluation

Jaylie Springer - Horticulture Demonstration

JT Vautaw - Exhibit, Small Engines CDE

Sophia Walker - Parliamentary Procedures, Meats Evaluation, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Vet Science CDE, Agribusiness CDE, Milk Quality Products Evaluation,

Emily White: Freshman Prepared Public Speaking

Aadyn Carter: Discovery Demonstration, Forestry

Claire Cloud - Discovery Quizbowl, Crops Evaluation, Livestock Skillathon, Parliamentary Procedures

Darci Dunn: Discovery Creed, Livestock Evaluation, Livestock Skillathon, Crops Evaluation, Horticulture, Soils Evaluation, Parliamentary Procedure, Discovery demonstration

RL Eisman: Livestock judging, Livestock skillathon

Mylee Granson: Discovery Demonstration

Kyden Halton - Soils Evaluation

Jacob Hartley - Crops Evaluation, Discovery Quizbowl

Ava Higginbotham: Discovery Extemp Public Speaking

Brielle Kellerman: Livestock Skillathon

Logan Lightfoot - Discovery Demonstration

Henry Longfellow: Discovery Prepared Public Speaking

Trice Marsh - Livestock Skillathon, Livestock Evaluation, Soils Evaluation

Kinsey Nunemacher - State Talent 2022, Livestock Skillathon, Livestock Evaluation

Macy Nunemacher - State Talent 2022, Livestock Skillathon, Livestock Evaluation

Wilbur Pearson - Discovery demonstration

Jude Rockwell: Soils Evaluation

Oliver Stewart: Crops Evaluation, Discovery Quizbowl

Kaydence Smith: Discovery Demonstration, Discovery Quizbowl

Olsen Tebbe: Soils Evaluation

4-H Career Development Event Recognition

Monroe Stewart - Crops, Livestock Skillathon

Caroline Rodibaugh - Crops, Livestock Skillathon

Lincoln Rodibaugh - Crops, Livestock Skillathon

Wyatt Dunn - Crops, Livestock Skillathon

Weston Kellerman - Livestock Skillathon

Ada Schulenburg - Livestock Skillathon

Emma Powell - Livestock Skillathon

Ellie Powell - Livestock Skillathon

Katie Wolford - Livestock Skillathon

Eli Wolford - Livestock Skillathon

Bristol Cline - Livestock Skillathon

Kennedy Ripberger - Livestock Skillathon

Sophia Ripberger - Livestock Skillathon

Vanessa Lee - Livestock Skillathon, Crops

Arden Dunn - Livestock Skillathon, Crops

Colton Smith - Crops

Wyatt Gates - Crops

Clare Meyncke - Crops

Conor Meyncke - Crops

Jack Fettig - Crops

Walker Smith - Crops

Harlow Stewart - Crops

Cami Condict - Crops

Merrill Smith - Crops

Top 10 Points

10. Jacob Hartley-67 points

9. Claire Cloud-74 points

8. Cristian Paredes Lopez-76 points

7. Maggie Cline-80 points

6. Sophia Walker-81 points

5. Dylan Achenbach-86 points

4. Konnely Wittkamper and Kyra Ley-88 points

3. Emily Hartley-103 points

2. Darci Dunn-128

1. Lilly Cloud-130

Volunteer Coach Recognition

Justin Johnson - Meats Evaluation

Erik Larson - Livestock Judging

Bryan Cline - Livestock Judging

Outstanding 7th grade FFA Member

Jacob Hartley

Outstanding Discovery FFA Members

Darci Dunn and Robert Eisman

Outstanding Freshman FFA Member

Lilly Cloud

Outstanding Sophomore FFA Member

Caleb Hare

Outstanding Junior FFA Members

Ali Sottong

Outstanding Senior FFA Member

Sophia Walker

Proficiency Award

Eric Grimes – Equine Science

Emily Hartley - Beef Production, Placement

Kenzie Plake - Goat Production

Sophia Walker - Beef Production, Entrepreneurship

Ali Sottong - Beef Production, Entrepreneurship

Dekalb Agricultural Achievement Award

Sophia Walker

LMRC Outstanding Service Award

Eric Grimes

Discovery Degree Recipients

Gracie Creamer

Darci Dunn

RL Eisman

Mylee Granson

Kyden Halton

Ava Higginbotham

Trice Marsh

Piercen Nasser

Kinsey Nunemacher

Macy Nunemacher

Wilbur Pearson

Kaydence Smith

Quinn Smith

Greenhand Degree Recipients

Dylan Achenbach

Jarod Cheek

Maggie Cline

Lillian Cloud

Brogan Foerg

Logan Hufhand

Cadynce Martin

Emily White

Konnely Wittkamper

Chapter Degree Recipients

Kellsea Armes

Emily Hartley

Audrey Hoover

Cristian Paredes-Lopez

Cora Rodibaugh

Honorary Degree Recipients

Bryan Cline

RJ Logan

Jeff Rodibaugh

Senior Recognition

Haley Burkett

Sam Cline

Maverick Conaway

Eric Grimes

Abi Overdorf

Clark Rodibaugh

Sophia Walker

Honor Roll Recipients

Kellsea Armes

Cooper Altherr

Sam Cline

Lillian Cloud

Maverick Conaway

Calvin Condict

Brogan Foerg

Dakota Foerg

Caleb Hare

Evelyn Harris

Emily Hartley

Audrey Hoover

Elle Hufhand

Logan Hufhand

Mackenzie Larson

Lacie Logan

Rowan Maddox

Cadynce Martin

Cash McCord

Brielle Muncie

Brooke Nantroup

Cristian Paredes-Lopez

Mackenzie Plake

Andrew Powell

Dylan Rockwell

Clark Rodibaugh

Cora Rodibaugh

Ashlee Schram

Marissa Shirey

Ella Sloan

Ali Sottong

Jaylie Springer

Slade Springer

Sophia Walker

Konnely Wittkamper

Claire Cloud

Francie Condict

Brooklyn Day

Darci Dunn

Shelby Fernung

Mylee Granson

Kyden Halton

Jacob Hartley

Ava Higginbotham

Sarah Jane Hill

RJ Katter

Trice Marsh

Kinsey Nunemacher

Lucy Roach

Jude Rockwell

Kaydence Smith

Quinn Smith

Oliver Stewart

Olsen Tebbe

TMS FFA Officer Team Recognition

President – Darci Dunn

Vice President – Kaydence Smith

Secretary – Ava Higginbotham

Retiring 2022-2023 High School Officer Team

President-Kenzie Plake

Vice Pres.- Ali Sottong Abi Overdorf

Secretary-Sophia Walker

Reporter- Cristian Paredes-Lopez

Sentinel- Kyra Ley

Farm Plot Manager - Eric Grimes

Newly Installed 2023-2024 High School Officer Team

President - Ali Sottong

Vice Pres - Cora Rodibaugh

Secretary - Lilly Cloud

Treasurer - Emily Hartley

Reporter - Maggie Cline

Sentinel - Kyra Ley

Farm Plot Manager -Caleb Hare and Konnely Wittkamper

