Ivy Tech Community College is aiming to raise 600 gifts in 24 hours to celebrate its 60th anniversary on the first ever Ivy Tech Day, April 11.
Locally, the goal is 60 gifts and $10,000 in scholarships and emergency support for the Ivy Tech Kokomo service area, which includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Pulaski and Tipton counties.
The one-day fundraiser is part of the Invest IN Ivy Tech campaign, which aims to raise $285 million for the 19 community college campuses across the state.
Participants can give to the college through the Ivy Tech Foundation — whether it’s $5 or $5,000 — starting at midnight on April 11 by visiting www.ivytech.edu/giveday.
Upcoming meetings
The Peru School Board will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to hear comments about the proposed contract of the new Peru Community Schools superintendent.
The proposed contract includes a $129,000 annual salary with a yearly increase of 4%, based on performance evaluations. The contract is for two years with automatic extensions each year for up to five years.
Full contract details can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2yz8j8xh.
Wednesday's meeting is at the Peru Administrative Center, 35 W. Third St., Peru.
The Peru School Board is expected to name a new superintendent at its April 17 meeting.
Western immunization fair is Tuesday
Western School Corporation will host a health resources and immunization fair in conjunction with the Howard County Health Department on Tuesday in the south gym.
The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a number of vendors offering information and services.
This includes Bona Vista and its early childhood and head start programs, Community Howard Regional Health offering free blood pressure checks and tobacco and vaping resources from Tobacco Free.
There will also be prize basket drawings, free food and giveaways.
The south gym is through door 10.
FAFSA deadline is April 15
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging all high school seniors and college students to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)by April 15.
Completing the FAFSA unlocks numerous aid opportunities for students including federal, state and some merit-based scholarships.
How to file
- Students can file the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov. The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID. Then, each student will need:
- Social Security number
- Alien Registration number (for non-U.S. citizens)
- Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned from 2021
- Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)
- Records of untaxed income (if applicable)
Assistance available
- The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 1-800-4-FED-AID.
- Hoosier families can also access free FAFSA help through INvestEd at www.investedindiana.org.
- The Commission’s eight outreach coordinators are available via phone or email. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available here.
- ¿Necesitas ayuda en español? Llame al 317-617-0358 o 317-617-0318.
Ivy Tech to host career fair April 12
More than 70 employers will be on hand April 12 at Ivy Tech Kokomo during a career fair.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to Ivy Tech and Indiana University Kokomo students, alumni and community members seeking part-time or full-time jobs or internship positions.
The event is open without charge and provides participants the chance to meet with employers and discuss potential job opportunities.
Those who attend should:
- Update their resume and bring 10 to 12 copies.
- Prepare an elevator speech that is concise. Include reasons why you are interested in the company and how you might add value.
- Dress to impress. This includes dress pants, skirts, button-down long sleeve shirts and clean shoes.
- Research employers and companies who are planning to be at the event.
- Prepare questions to ask employers.
- Stay positive.
- Collect business cards and follow up with a card or email thanking employers for their time.
Taylor Sellers scholarship deadline April 15
The deadline to submit a Sellers scholarship application for Taylor High School seniors and graduates is April 15.
This year's scholarship amount is expected to be $600. Students must have a C average and good citizenship.
Additionally, up to five Sellers Internships are available to Taylor grads who have completed at least their freshman year. They are worth up to $1,500 at a local community organization. Interns are paid $15 per hour.
The non-traditional scholarship is worth $1,500. The scholarships are available to up to five Taylor grads over the age of 35 who were unable to start college right after graduation or who had their studies interrupted.
Scholarships are made possible by a $750,000 bequest from the estates of Lloyd, Grace and Gene Sellers, long-time Taylor Township residents.
Applications for the basic scholarship are available in the Counseling Office, Superintendent’s Office and on the Taylor web site. Both the intern and non-traditional applications are available in the Counseling Office or by e-mail from cshort@taylor.k12.in.us. All three are due in the Counseling Office by April 15 or postmarked by that date.
Recipients will be notified by May 1.
Northwestern, Western to offer gen ed college courses
Northwestern and Western high schools are among four area schools partnering with Indiana University Kokomo to gives students a jumpstart on college, allowing them to knock out general requirements while still in high school.
Students at those schools can complete 30 hours of college coursework with additional support including financial aid education, career development and career exploration through IUK's participation in the Indiana College Core Certificate program.
Those who complete the program are guaranteed admission to IU's regional campuses. Additionally, students who complete the 30 hours through IUK will not be required to complete them again if they enroll at a different higher ed institution.
Taylor and Tipton high schools partnered with IUK last year.
Miami County YMCA kids fair April 15
The Miami County YMCA will host a kids fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 15.
There will be activities, giveaway, demonstrations, exhibitions, bike helmets and life jackets. Some items are while supplies last.
There will be food provided by Travelin Tom's Coffee and Rigo's Tacos.
The Miami County YMCA is at 751 W. Second St., Peru.
IWU offering certificate of nonprofit leadership
Weekly leaderships session at the Kokomo Thriving Center, an Indiana Wesleyan University regional campus, begin April 11.
Completion of the six-session course nets one a Certificate of Nonprofit Leadership. The program is designed by award-winning nonprofit and chamber professionals. Cost is $499.
The sessions are Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. The course runs from April 11 through May 16.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/yc3hdeb3.
When registering, select virtual student via Zoom access or physical student to attend in person. For virtual attendees, a Zoom link will be sent a week prior to the session to those who registered. Physical attendance will be at the Kokomo Thriving Center, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Sharpsville native interns with VanNatter
Toby Holman, a Sharpsville native and recent graduate of the University of Evansville, is interning with State Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, this legislative session.
As a legislative intern, Holman corresponds with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.
Holman majored in political science.
Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law-school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session.
Visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship for more information about the House Republican internship program.
