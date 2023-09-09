KUO fundraiser set for Sept. 21
Kokomo Urban Outreach's annual fundraiser for its Unlimited Potention (UP) will be a black and white masquerade ball Sept. 21.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Bel Air, 3014 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Tickets are $40 each and can be ordered by calling 765-252-9954.
Comedian John Branyan and his son Luke will perform. There will also be a silent auction and cash bar. Items are still being accepted for the auction. To donate an item, contact Kokomo Urban Outreach.
The fundraiser will also feature success stories from kids in the UP Program.
Attendees should wear anything black and white.
School board meeting schedule
Kokomo School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Kokomo High School Auditorium. This is a change of location to accommodate the Marching Wildkats band, which will be recognized for its second-straight state title.
Eastern School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 221 W. Main St., Greentown.
Tipton School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room, 817 S. Main St., Tipton. A work session will take place at 5:30 p.m.
Taylor School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. inside the Taylor Elementary Cafeteria, 5500 Wea Drive, Kokomo. This is a change of location.
Northwestern School Board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school library, 3431 N. 400 West, Kokomo.
Duke Energy donates STEM kits
Duke Energy donated three STEM kits to Tri-Central Elementary School.
The kits include a planning guide, hands-on activities and materials needed for 200 participants to perform each activity.
The activities provided cover a range of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics and are designed to be engaging, hands-on and fun.
The kits used to be given to students and families so they could explore science together. Now they're given to schools to help supplement curriculum or to use during family STEM nights.
Tri-Central gets grant for FFA
Tri-Central's Future Farmers of America program was the recipient of a $5,000 grant, thanks to a local farmer and the Bayer Fund.
The grant will provide for FFA jackets for Tri-Central's members, along with other materials.
Money comes from the Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program, which has farmers enroll for a chance to direct a grant to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.
Local farmer Adam Salsbery selected the Tri-Central FFA program.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to nonprofits.
Kokomo student earns welding scholarship
Martin Norman of Kokomo was the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship from Metal Supermarkets.
Norman attended the Kokomo Area Career Center and was a seven-letter varsity athlete, a peer tutor for special education students and captain of his football and wrestling teams, in addition to mentoring athletes in both sports.
Norman has been welding for two years. Experienced with MIG and ARC welding, Norman has volunteered in his community, completing various welding jobs such as fabricating custom fences, building handrails and repairing utility trailers.
Additionally, Norman has passed his 3G MIG Vertical Up certification, and himself and his team built a welding robot that will be featured at a trade show in Las Vegas.
“I am most proud of the fact that I have overcome dyslexia and achieved educational success," Norman said in a statement. "I worked very hard as an elementary and middle school student to learn and use different techniques to overcome this disability."
Legislators seek statehouse interns
State Reps. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, are seeking interns to join them at the Statehouse during the 2024 legislative session.
Interning at the Statehouse is a paid position ($900 bi-weekly) and is available to college students and recent graduates.
Interns receive career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student's college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
Students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, policy and communications and media relations.
Interns would work during the 2024 legislative sessions, which is January to mid-March.
Applications are available at indianahouserepublicans.com/internship and are due by Oct. 31.
IUK Observatory sets open house
This school year's first free open house at Indiana University Kokomo's Observatory will detail discoveries made by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Launched in late 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope is the largest, most powerful space telescope ever built. It allows scientists to look at what the universe was like about 200 million years after the Big Bang, and will be able to capture images of some of the first galaxies ever formed.
Physics professor Patrick Motl will being the open house at 8 p.m. Sunday with an update on the telescope's discoveries.
After the presentation, stargazers may be able to see Saturn rising and the summer triangle using the Observatory's two telescopes.
Observation will continue through 10 p.m., weather permitting.
The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington St. Free parking is available on campus.
Additional open houses for the 2023-24 academic year are planned from 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8, March 10, April 14 and May 19, and from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12, Dec. 10, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11.
In addition, the Observatory will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 for a partial solar eclipse. It will also be open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 8, 2024, for the total solar eclipse that will pass over North America, with Kokomo on the north edge of the path of totality.
Social media focus of discussion
St. Joan of Arc & Patrick School will host Clinical Mental Health Counselor Justin Griswold for a discussion on social media and smartphones Tuesday.
The event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the St. Joan of Arc Terrace and is open to the public.
Griswold will talk about the effects social media and smartphones have on parenting.
Howard County DYW is Sept. 16
The Distinguished Young Women of Howard County Scholarship program will name its next representative next Saturday.
The program begins at 7 p.m. at Havens Auditorium on the campus of Indiana University Kokomo.
The scholarship program for Howard County senior girls will award $10,000 in scholarships. The winner will receive $2,500. There are scholarship awards for multiple categories.
This year’s participants are Madison Cox, Bonnie Fairchild, Mia Federspill, Alona Smith and Helen Qiu from Kokomo High School; Lauren Bradley, Liliana Hess and Jyllian Knolinski from Western High School; and Kaitlyn Bonds from Northwestern High School.
The winner, the Distinguished Young Woman of Howard County, will represent the county at the state program in February.
Sonja Glover, from Kokomo High School, was last year's winner.
Aimee Romero 5K planned
Registration is open for the third annual Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake 5K Run/Walk set for Oct. 7.
The annual event is in memory of Aimee Romero, a Greentown woman and community figure. Money raised during the 5K will go toward Aimee's Hope, a nonprofit organization for victims of domestic violence, and a scholarship in Romero's name.
The event starts at 4 p.m. with registration. A kids fun run starts at 5 p.m. with the 5K run/walk a 6 p.m. There will be fireworks at 8:15 p.m.
Cost is $45 for the run/walk. The12-and-under half-mile fun run is $30. Teams of up to six can enter for $200.
There will be awards for top finishers in the 5K run/walk, among others.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2mcrx2v6.
Tipton's My Closet taking donations
Tipton Community School Corporation's clothing pantry, My Closet, is accepting donations as another school year is underway.
The clothing pantry provides new clothing to students in need, everything from shoes and socks to winter coats.
During the 2022-23 school year, there were 178 "shopping trips" at My Closet, and 99 children received new shoes and 69 winter coats were given away.
To make a donation to My Closet, send checks to Tipton Middle School, Mrs. Gena Schultz, 817 S. Main St., Tipton IN 46072.
