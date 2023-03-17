The Northwestern High School Jazz Band earned a gold rating at the Indiana State School Music Association Jazz Contest earlier this month.
Additionally, Northwestern's color guard advanced out of the Indiana High School Color Guard Association's preliminary round to semi-state.
Kokomo choral, band students recognized for performances
Kokomo High School choral and band students received high ratings at the Indiana State School Music Association State Solo and Ensemble contest.
They includes Jihwi Min, who earned gold with distinction for both her piano and violin solos.
Ariel Galles, bassoon, and Carissa Perry, baritone, earned gold.
Percussion quartet Grace Gamblin, Anna Hunter, Alejandro Reyes, Brennan Williamson, and woodwind trio Sydney Colescott, Ariel Galles and Helen Qiu, earned gold with distinction for ensemble performances.
Golds went to violin trio Rebecca Arvay, Kamryn Boone and Grace Gamblin, along with brass quartet Neria Coleman, Dominic Hatten, Carissa Perry and Alona Smith.
Brass trio Niko Ashburn, Nolan Crawford and Orianna Wendt earned silver.
On the choir side, four soloists earned gold with distinction: Mateja Bender, Talon Hawkins, Nora Marden and J'Lan Stewart.
Golds went to soloists Aramaea Fivecoate, Madelyn Hole and Carissa Perry.
The ensemble of Mateja Bender, Aramaea Fivecoate, Madelyn Hole, Nora Marden, De'Andra McClung, Carissa Perry and Matilda Stout earned gold.
Upcoming meetings
There are school boards in session the first three days of this week.
Peru School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Peru Junior-Senior High School, 401 N. Broadway St., Peru. An executive session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Western School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 2600 S. 600 West, Russiaville.
Maconaquah School Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in the administration building, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Western jazz choir earns gold
The Western High School Vocal Jazz Choir earned gold with distinction at the Indiana State School Music Association district contest.
With its performance, the choir moved on to the ISSMA State Vocal Jazz finals, which were Friday. Kokomo High School's jazz choir also made state.
The jazz choir is composed of:
Sopranos:
Karly Lechner, Kourtney Lechner, Kayleigh Turner, Caitlin Sylvester, Jyllian Knolinski and Anna Buch
Altos: Lauren Bradley, Kelsey Ernsting, McKennah Harrell, Kaesha Smith, Keona Smith, and Elizabeth Mercer
Tenors: Isaiah Baker, Nate Hullum, Kayden Pax, William Scarberry, Atticus Jenkins, and Michael Jarrell
Basses: Justin Cline, Seth Baker, Lucas Pitzer, Miles Bowley, Ben Granfield and Luke Mawbey
Page opportunities available to Taylor HS students
Taylor High School students interested in serving as a legislative page at the Indiana Statehouse can sign up online at www.taylor.k12.in.us or at school through social studies teachers or the counseling office.
Pages spend a day at the statehouse, assisting legislators while getting first-hand experience of the legislative process. The day includes a statehouse tour.
Students can sign up to page with Reps. Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter and Sen. Jim Buck.
Children's art on display at Tipton library
The community can view art pieces made by Tipton Elementary students at the Tipton Public Library through the end of March.
The Friends of the Tipton Public Library hosts the annual event, which is available to view during library hours.
The art show is made possible thanks to a collaborative effort between the public library, local schools, Tipton Tri-Kappa members, art educators and members of the community.
Maconaquah teacher, former student win awards
Maconaquah High School history teacher Kari Catanzaro was named Most Influential Educator by the Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Maconaquah grad and current Earlham College student Makaylah Castelow nominated Catanzaro for the award.
Castelow was also recognized by the Independent College of Indiana with a "Realizing the Dream" scholarship, worth $4,000. The award goes to a first-generation college student at each of Indiana's private colleges and universities for outstanding achievement in their freshman year.
A Lilly Endowment grant funds the scholarship program.
Catanzaro received $1,000 in professional development grants that she will use toward a teacher symposium in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, this summer.
Catanzaro was named Indiana History Teacher of the Year in 2022 by the Gilder Lehrman Institute, a nonprofit promoting American history through education.
Purdue seeks women farmers
The Purdue Extension Farm Stress Management Team is looking for women farmers to participate in a survey to identify stressors and needs of Hoosier farm women.
Through partnership with Purdue Extension Women in Agriculture and statewide farm stress advisory council, the team has learned and received feedback from farm women about wanting more support.
The survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/mtr5npyn.
All farm women from Indiana are invited to take part in the survey.
If anyone has questions about the Purdue Extension farm stress team, or about this survey, contact Tonya Short at 812-882-3509; short43@purdue.edu.
For Purdue Extension Women in Agriculture program, contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-527-5917 or kheckaman@purdue.edu.
