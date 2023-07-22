Northwestern School Corporation will have a small general education preschool classroom at Howard Elementary this school year.
Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said they expect to have about 10 students.
One of the main purposes of the preschool classroom is to satisfy the individualized education programs (IEPs) of its special education preschool students.
Some IEPs require these students to spend time in a general classroom.
Bilkey also said the class will serve to give preschool education to students in the district who do not have other options.
The decision comes after Northwestern, along with Eastern and Western, opened a special education preschool classroom at Howard last school year.
Health fair planned for July 27 at Carver Center
A health fair at the Carver Community Center will offer free school supplies, haircuts, vaccinations and food.
Scheduled for 4-7 p.m. July 27, the event is hosted by MDwise, an Indiana nonprofit organization that offers health care benefits, along with the Howard County Health Department and Guardians of the Children Motorcycle Club.
All routine childhood vaccinations, including measles/ mumps/ rubella, polio and HPV, will be available, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine. A presentation on child abuse prevention will take place at 5:30 p.m.
At the event, every adult who attends a “Check Your Coverage” presentation about Medicaid benefits will receive a $25 gift card at the end of the presentation. Navigators will be on hand at the event to help individuals log on to FSSABenefits.IN.gov and manage their benefits.
All attendees will receive free food, school supplies, haircuts, vision screenings and face painting, as well as a chance to win door prizes of $50 gift cards from MDwise.
Anyone who wants transportation to the event should call MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204. More information at MDwise.org/backontrack.
An adult must accompany children younger than 18 with valid identification, such as a driver's license, identification card or passport. Insurance is not required for qualified children to get their shots. But organizers will ask if they have health insurance.
The Carver Center is at 1030 N. Purdum St., Kokomo.
Ivy Tech info session details connections
The connections students can make with employers through Ivy Tech Kokomo's Ivy+ Career Link programs will be the focus of an informational session July 25.
The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. in the main building on campus, 1815 E. Morgan St., Kokomo.
Employers will be on hand to talk about career opportunities and what they're looking for in employees.
The event is meant to be an opportunity for students and graduates to get a look at different industries and build a network to support their career development.
For more information about how to register for this Tuesday@TheTech, go to ivytech.edu/tuesdays or email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu.
Walk-ins are welcome. For more information on Ivy+ Career Link, contact Katie Loman at kloman@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5495.
Local student named to dean's list
David Brothers of Kokomo was named to the dean's list a Berea College (Kentucky).
IUK names new dean of students
Indiana University Kokomo announced earlier this month it named Andréa Halpin as its next dean of students.
The dean of students oversees student life programming, support services including career services and campus diversity and administers the Student Code of Conduct.
Halpin previously was director of the Grace Scholars program at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee. She developed and implemented course curricula for the program, which supports limited-income first-generation college students.
She also was assistant director of student engagement for co-curricular involvement at Missouri State University.
This week's school board meetings
Maconaquah School Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the administration building, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
