Seven Western High School seniors were named recipients of the Donna Gossman Memorial Future Educators Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarships go to Western seniors who will pursue a career in education.
This year's recipients are Brooklynne Bolinger, Mackenzie Collins, Naomi Packard, Destiny Bratcher, Sophia Moreno, Gracie Fouch and Andrew Ryan.
Gossman taught at Western School Corporation for 34 years. More than $36,000 has been awarded through the scholarship fund since its inception five years ago.
School board meetings this week
Peru School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, in the administrative office, 401 N. Broadway St., Peru.
Western School Board Western School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 2600 S. 600 West, Russiaville.
Local students inducted into IUK honor societies
A number of local students were among 60 who were selected for honor societies at Indiana University Kokomo.
Students are listed by hometown under each honor society.
Beta Gamma Sigma (business)
Kokomo: Eliza Barkley, Wesley Crabb, Reese Johnson
Undergraduates must be in the top 10 percent of their class to be inducted, while graduate students must be in the top 20 percent.
Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society
Kokomo: Carter Stephen Adkins, Chloe Louise French Redman, Ashley Nicole Story
Russiaville: Breanna DeWeese
Tipton: Dezaray Dagey
Eligible students must be enrolled as a major or minor in a sociology program or a program sociological in nature, be a junior, rank in the top 35% of their graduating class in general scholarship, have the equivalent of a 3.0 GPA in sociology classes and have completed at least four courses in sociology.
Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu Honor Society
Kokomo: Claire Pepka
To be considered for membership, students must have a minimum of a 3.30 GPA and be a current member of the Indiana Society of Radiologic Technology and of the American Society of Radiologic Technology. Each one also must be an active member of the campus Medical Imaging Club.
Lambda Pi Eta for Communication Arts
Kokomo: Cyrus Felger, Kaylee Weeks, Sean Witter
Peru: Jose Ramon Bojorquez-Batista
Russiaville: Emilee Cregar
Students must meet national criteria to be selected, including ranking within the highest 35% of one’s class in general scholarship and having a minimum 3.25 GPA in communication studies classes.
Psi Chi, the International Honor Society for Psychology
Kokomo: Allison Abney, Shaylee Clark, Brenda Grimm, Shiloh Pullen, Kaelyn Vandiver
Peru: Jessica Freeman, Shianne Newman
Russiaville: Zoe Damron
Sharpsville: Emma Piske
Tipton: Cheyenna Mills
Those selected must be at least a second semester sophomore with a major or minor in psychology, and have a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Sigma Delta Pi, the Collegiate National Spanish Honor Society
Kokomo: Kaitline Martin
Those selected must have completed at least three years, or the equivalent, of college-level Spanish, with an average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in those courses, rank in the upper 35% of their class, and must have completed at least three semesters of college work. Each one must also have genuine interest in Hispanic language and culture and be of good moral character.
Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing
Greentown: Kathleen Smith
Kokomo: Makayla Dane
Students must meet rigorous standards for inclusion, such as a program GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, rank in the top 25% of the graduating class, and meet the expectation of academic integrity.
Local student pages with Karickhoff
Sts. Joan of Arc and Patrick School student Bryce Jacobs participated in the Indiana House Page Program during this year's legislation session with State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo.
Jacobs assisted lawmakers and staff with daily duties toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, and joined Karickhoff on the House floor to witness and learn about the legislative process.
Visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram for more information on the program. The page program is available to students ages 13 to 18.
Tipton County Band Festival returns
Local band talent was on display at last week Tipton County Band Festival.
High school band members from Tipton and Tri-Central performed with the Tipton Community Band during the two-day event, held May 3 and 4.
The festival also featured guest composer Robert Sheldon who worked with the high school bands. The bands performed the world premiere of "Trip the Light Fantastic!" written by Sheldon.
A grant from the Tipton County Foundation made the festival possible.
The Tipton County Band Festival will return next spring.
Circle of Ivy raises $16K for campus projects
The Kokomo chapter of Ivy Tech Community College's Circle of Ivy raised more than $16,000 to fund five projects meant to break down barriers to higher education.
The women's philanthropic group raised money for the following projects:
- Cash for Completers, a program that helps high school students finish college credentials before graduation.
- The Hispanic/Latinx Education Coalition, a program that supports often-first-generation students of Hispanic descent.
- Castle Branch Record Portal, a project that helps cover mandatory professional registration costs for nursing and healthcare students.
- Fund-A-Friday, funding that supports enrichment activities for students in the accelerated ASAP program at Ivy Tech Kokomo and Logansport.
- New Beginnings, a program that covered the cost of providing forklift training to offer second-chance employment opportunities to women at the Gilead House.
Additional funding was provided to support the Giving Shelf, a program that offers food pantries and basic supplies to meet student needs on both the Kokomo and Logansport campuses.
To learn more about Circle of Ivy or to join for the 2023-24 school year, visit giving.ivytech.edu/circle-of-ivy/ or contact Kelly Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or call 765-252-5501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.